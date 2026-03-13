Unilab Center for Health Policy and Naga City partner to pioneer primary healthcare innovation

The Unilab Center for Health Policy (UCHP) has officially launched a collaborative research and implementation agenda focused on strengthening primary healthcare (PHC) systems in Naga City.

This initiative was formalized as the Unilab Foundation, through UCHP, and Naga City Mayor Hon. Leni Robredo signed an agreement to improve healthcare delivery through scalable solutions, specifically according to the local data ecosystem and the development of digital tools for primary health care improvement.

"At the Unilab Center for Health Policy, we believe that those who can truly move the needle in healthcare are the local governments, because that is where people feel governance most directly," said Atty. Jose Maria Ochave, Executive Director of Unilab Foundation. "There is a unique, direct accountability between local leaders and the people in Naga City. Our role is to show that these primary care innovations work in this local context; it is then the leadership of Naga that will scale these efforts to ensure Universal Health Care becomes a felt reality for every citizen. By strengthening this bond, we are creating a model that ensures no patient is left behind."