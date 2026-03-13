Unilab Center for Health Policy and Naga City partner to pioneer primary healthcare innovation

The Unilab Center for Health Policy (UCHP) has officially launched a collaborative research and implementation agenda focused on strengthening primary healthcare (PHC) systems in Naga City.
This initiative was formalized as the Unilab Foundation, through UCHP, and Naga City Mayor Hon. Leni Robredo signed an agreement to improve healthcare delivery through scalable solutions, specifically according to the local data ecosystem and the development of digital tools for primary health care improvement.
"At the Unilab Center for Health Policy, we believe that those who can truly move the needle in healthcare are the local governments, because that is where people feel governance most directly," said Atty. Jose Maria Ochave, Executive Director of Unilab Foundation. "There is a unique, direct accountability between local leaders and the people in Naga City. Our role is to show that these primary care innovations work in this local context; it is then the leadership of Naga that will scale these efforts to ensure Universal Health Care becomes a felt reality for every citizen. By strengthening this bond, we are creating a model that ensures no patient is left behind."
The collaboration is structured to deliver three primary outcomes designed to bolster the city’s health infrastructure: a local Health System Situation Analysis consisting of a comprehensive, facility-validated assessment capturing Naga’s primary care capacity, referral networks, and health information flows to inform reforms under the UHC Integration Site roadmap; a UHC-Aligned Service Delivery Framework providing a streamlined model to address pain points in integrated care pathways, PhilHealth Yaman ng Kalusugan (YAKAP) integration, and the accreditation of health facilities; and Scalable Learning Tools including the documentation of manuals, frameworks, and case studies to enable other LGUs across the Philippines to replicate Naga’s successes.
"This partnership is about operationalizing quality care," added Ruben Basa, UCHP Program Director. "By working closely with the City Health Office and local stakeholders, we are ensuring that the frameworks we develop are grounded in the actual needs of the community. Our technical working groups are focused on creating Standard Operating Procedures and digital tools that simplify the complexities of UHC, making the integration process smoother for both health workers and patients."
To ensure the project’s sustainability, a Joint Steering Committee has been established, led by the City Mayor and composed of UCHP directors and program consultants. A Technical Working Group (TWG), spearheaded by the City Health Office and supported by technical experts from UCHP, will oversee the monthly implementation of activities, drafting of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), and workforce training.
The City Government of Naga (CGN) has committed to providing the necessary leadership, mobilizing health workers, and facilitating community registration to PhilHealth, ensuring that the population database is integrated into the new PHC digital tools.
This partnership arrives at a significant milestone for Naga City. Under the leadership of Mayor Leni Robredo, the city was officially recognized by the Department of Health (DOH) as a Universal Health Care (UHC) Integration Site in the third quarter of 2025. By joining this prestigious network alongside Quezon City, Zamboanga City, and the Province of Rizal, Naga is now at the forefront of a growing movement of over 100 LGUs nationwide. Together, these local governments are pioneering a stronger, community-based healthcare system that serves as the foundation for national health reform.
"Naga City has always believed that healthcare is a basic right, not a privilege," said Mayor Leni Robredo. "Through this collaboration with UCHP and with this data that we hope to get from the ground, we will be able to strategize better on it. We will be able to allocate our resources better. Mas mastre-strengthen po namin yung mas strategic na mga programs rather than yung mga compliance programs. We are happy to be part of initiative that can eventually help the entire nation.” (PR)