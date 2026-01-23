Unilab delivers ‘Quality Alaga’ at Sinulog

As part of its commitment to deliver Quality Alaga to Filipino communities, Unilab, Inc. partnered with the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño and medical professionals to provide first-aid treatment to those who would need it during Sinulog festivities from Jan. 17 to 18.

This is the second straight year that Unilab set up an Alagang Unilab First-Aid Station on Osmeña Street right outside the Basilica to deliver quality care to those who needed it. An ambulance was also kept on standby for those who would need more intensive medical care.