Unilab delivers ‘Quality Alaga’ at Sinulog

As part of its commitment to deliver Quality Alaga to Filipino communities, Unilab, Inc. partnered with the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño and medical professionals to provide first-aid treatment to those who would need it during Sinulog festivities from Jan. 17 to 18.
This is the second straight year that Unilab set up an Alagang Unilab First-Aid Station on Osmeña Street right outside the Basilica to deliver quality care to those who needed it. An ambulance was also kept on standby for those who would need more intensive medical care.
Dr. Michael Garcia of VisayasMed Hospital said most of the cases were of elevated blood pressure, dizziness, headache and minor cuts.
Dr. Garcia was also part of last year’s first-aid team. “In both years, Unilab invited me to be part of the medical team. I thought it would be a good opportunity to be of service during Sinulog,” he said.
For Dr. Kimberly Bragat, helping out at the Alagang Unilab First-Aid Station was a full-circle moment. “This is my first time to help out as a doctor, but I also volunteered in similar initiatives when I was still a medical student. Before that I would just be part of the crowd, but I thought it would be better to help the community during Sinulog,” she said.
The collaboration of Unilab, the Church and healthcare professionals is a concrete translation of the one-ness that this year’s Sinulog theme underscores.
Quality Alaga for Cebuanos
Aside from the Alagang Unilab First-Aid Station, “Dapat Unilab Quality” booths were set up in Fuente Circle and Plaza Independencia to make quality healthcare products available to Sinulog participants.
The scorching heat did not stop people from flocking to the booths to join fun games, take home Unilab products, and learn about the quality offerings of Unilab, UL Skin Sciences, RiteMED, Pharex and United Home.
The booths also allowed them to register to the Alagang Unilab Rewards program, Unilab’s loyalty program that allows them to earn points with every purchase of selected Unilab products and redeem rewards such as e-wallet credits and exclusive items.
Grand parade
As a major sponsor of Fiesta Señor 2026, Unilab also joined the Sinulog Float Parade. Aboard the “Dapat Unilab Quality” float were Cebuano content creators Joseph Sabello, Shael, and Benjamin, as well as Miss Universe Philippines Cebu beauty queens.
Unilab’s support for this year’s Sinulog Festival reflects the company’s longstanding commitment to deliver its unique brand of quality care in the Filipino people’s moments of faith, health and community. (PR)