Unlock the key to NUSTAR's grand escape

The Mall at NUSTAR Cebu invites you to indulge, shop, and unlock extraordinary rewards with The Grand Giveaway, your gateway to a luxurious escape at NUSTAR Hotel.
From April 1 to June 30, 2026, every ₱10,000 spend at participating outlets earns you one electronic raffle entry for a chance to win exclusive stays at NUSTAR Hotel Cebu.
The more you shop and dine, the closer you are to your next indulgent getaway. Adding to the excitement, qualified shoppers also get a daily instant reward opportunity—with the chance to win NUSTAR Premier Cinemas passes or dining gift certificates from select restaurants, elevating every visit into a moment of surprise and delight.
Ten winners will be drawn on July 10, 2026, each taking home a curated NUSTAR Hotel experience—from overnight stays to multi-night suite escapes, all designed for elevated leisure at Cebu’s premier integrated resort.
More than just a raffle, The Grand Giveaway is an invitation—to experience the finest in retail, dining, and hospitality, all in one destination.
Start unlocking your entries today.
For details, visit https://nustar.ph/en/nustar-promos/shop/the-grand-giveaway/ or The Mall Concierge at Level 1 of The Mall at NUSTAR Cebu and turn your everyday spend into your next grand escape. (PR)