NICE, Ganda! NICE, SARAP! McDonald’s comes out with oh-so-satisfying Chicken McDo

NICE, Sarap!

Much Malaki. Much Juicier. Much Crispier.* With Chicken McDo, come see and taste for yourself McDonald’s newest gold standard consisting of better cuts that will ensure not only tastier and juicier chicken in every order, but also chicken that’s home to bigger sulit sizes.

So for those screaming for “dinosaur chicken” from McDonald’s, you’re in luck: the bigger Chicken McDo is here to stay!

Just as well, McDonald’s has introduced a new breading procedure; pay close attention to how it results in an even crispier and flakier chicken skin, known as everyone’s favorite un-guilty pleasure when it comes to excellent chicken!

With training, experience, and mastery in tow, you can expect every bite to come out satisfyingly juicy, right down to your last.

Last but not least, having a more filling experience by ordering McDonald’s sulit offers – the 1pc Chicken McDo with DOUBLE Rice, a pairing that would surely fill you up for the day and let you enjoy the most out of your Chicken McDo; and the 1pc Chicken McDo with McFloat, ideal for those who’d want to cool down in between bites!