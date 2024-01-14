NICE, Ganda! NICE, SARAP! McDonald’s comes out with oh-so-satisfying Chicken McDo

We take our chicken seriously, and rightfully so. There’s just something about a piece of perfectly-breaded, crispy chicken that fuels us to take one bite after another. Couple that with a mountain (or two!) of rice, and we’ve got all we need for a chicken meal that makes us say, “Niiiiiiiice.”
Now imagine this chicken – only now as something you can enjoy any time, anywhere. This is what McDonald’s has done with Chicken McDo; now bigger and better in every bite, while still tasting as good as it looks from every angle!
Much Malaki. Much Juicier. Much Crispier.* With Chicken McDo, come see and taste for yourself McDonald’s newest gold standard consisting of better cuts that will ensure not only tastier and juicier chicken in every order, but also chicken that’s home to bigger sulit sizes.
So for those screaming for “dinosaur chicken” from McDonald’s, you’re in luck: the bigger Chicken McDo is here to stay!
Just as well, McDonald’s has introduced a new breading procedure; pay close attention to how it results in an even crispier and flakier chicken skin, known as everyone’s favorite un-guilty pleasure when it comes to excellent chicken!
With training, experience, and mastery in tow, you can expect every bite to come out satisfyingly juicy, right down to your last.
Last but not least, having a more filling experience by ordering McDonald’s sulit offers – the 1pc Chicken McDo with DOUBLE Rice, a pairing that would surely fill you up for the day and let you enjoy the most out of your Chicken McDo; and the 1pc Chicken McDo with McFloat, ideal for those who’d want to cool down in between bites!
The Chicken McDo has truly been making waves – so much so that it has received its own stamp of approval from the unkabogable star herself, Vice Ganda.
McDonald’s Philippines has partnered with the icon, knowing her big love for McDonald’s gold standard Chicken McDo. What does she have to say about these improvements?
Satisfy your chicken cravings with the much malaki, much juicier, much crispier Chicken
McDo! Enjoy the chicken that tastes as good as it looks anywhere and anytime, with Chicken McDo available via Dine-In, Take-Out, Drive-Thru, and McDelivery across all McDonald’s stores nationwide.
