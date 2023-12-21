Upgrading students’ online learning experience with BIDA Fiber

The internet is a dynamic force for societies around the globe, presenting new possibilities to various industries, notably in education. It has revolutionized the entire sector by providing students with easier access to information and enabling institutions to deliver courses efficiently through learning management systems, among others.

Jose Marie Cambalcambal, a father in Mandaue City, Cebu, attests to how the internet has swiftly woven itself into his son’s schooling, turning to online learning tools when disruptions affect his face-to-face classes.

"Here in Mandaue, there’s a huge tendency to flood during rainfall. So, my son would often attend online classes and use the internet at home for his research and online class," he said.