Uratex launches Bounce Pocket Spring Mattress in Minglanilla: designing comfort where innovation meets style

With the theme, “Designing Comfort: Where Innovation Meets Style,” the launch highlighted Uratex’s commitment to delivering modern, high-quality, and affordable sleep solutions for every Filipino household.

The Bounce Pocket Spring Mattress offers a hotel-quality sleep experience with its advanced pocket spring technology, providing enhanced body support and motion isolation for undisturbed rest. Designed with premium fabric and a stylish modern finish, it perfectly blends comfort, support, and elegance—bringing a touch of luxury to everyday living.