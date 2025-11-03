Uratex launches Bounce Pocket Spring Mattress in Minglanilla: designing comfort where innovation meets style

Uratex, the Most Trusted Brand in Sleep Solutions, proudly introduced its newest innovation, the Bounce Pocket Spring Mattress, during a special product launch held at the Uratex Minglanilla Showroom. The event brought together design professionals and home enthusiasts to celebrate how Uratex continues to shape modern comfort through innovation and style.
With the theme, “Designing Comfort: Where Innovation Meets Style,” the launch highlighted Uratex’s commitment to delivering modern, high-quality, and affordable sleep solutions for every Filipino household.
The Bounce Pocket Spring Mattress offers a hotel-quality sleep experience with its advanced pocket spring technology, providing enhanced body support and motion isolation for undisturbed rest. Designed with premium fabric and a stylish modern finish, it perfectly blends comfort, support, and elegance—bringing a touch of luxury to everyday living.
Enjoy hotel-like comfort with the Uratex Bounce Pocket Spring Mattress, crafted to give even the fussiest sleeper the perfect balance of support and relaxation: it features Pocket Spring Technology that evenly distributes weight and minimizes motion transfer for a truly restful sleep; Foam Edge Support that prevents roll-off and sagging for improved stability and durability; and Medium Firm Comfort that provides the ideal level of pressure relief to help you wake up refreshed and recharged.
Certified by CertiPUR-US®, the Bounce Mattress is free from formaldehyde, ozone depleters, phthalates, and other harmful chemicals—ensuring a safer and healthier sleep environment.
Now available in Uratex showrooms, select dealers, leading department stores, and the Uratex online shop, the Bounce Pocket Spring Mattress is designed to bring hotel-quality comfort within reach of every Filipino home.
Through the launch of the Bounce Pocket Spring Mattress, Uratex reaffirms its mission to provide every Filipino with quality sleep, innovative comfort, and stylish design that embody the brand’s trusted legacy. (PR)
#BounceWithUratex #DesigningComfort #UratexMostTrusted