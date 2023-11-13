Uratex/RGC Group opens flagship store in Minglanilla, Cebu.

Uratex/RGC Group expands its chain of retail stores with the launching of its Minglanilla Showroom in Barangay Pakigne, Minglanilla, Cebu on October 27, 2023.
The 19th showroom of the group is set to cater to the growing market in the Visayas region. Its retail store houses Uratex products, known for quality and innovation.
The retail operations of the Uratex/RGC Group nationwide are expected to enhance the customer shopping experience. The Sleep Hub is one of the in-store features designed to meet the personal needs and preferences of the customers. It displays a wide range of mattress products from classic to premium brands.
President and Chief executive officer of the Uratex/RGC Group, Natividad Y. Cheng said, “For 55 years, we have dedicated ourselves to product research and development to deliver our brand promise of comfort, durability, and quality."
The newly opened showroom also introduced one of the group’s sustainable products, the Trill Seave collection. In recent years, the group has been actively mobilizing sustainability efforts such as the adoption of renewable energy and utilization of alternative raw materials.
Group Managing Director Peachy C. Medina said, “We are committed to bringing sustainable products that will benefit the environment, the communities, and the customers.”
Aside from sleep products, the showroom showcases locally-made home furniture. The extensive product lines offer a one-stop shop where they can find everything from monoblocks to furniture sets.
Uratex Showroom Director Dindo I. Medina said, “Our showrooms go beyond offering products and services by guiding the customers in making purchasing decisions. After all, we want them to enjoy the products they bought for years to come.”
During the event, experts talked about quality sleep and interior designs. Dr. Rylene Baquilod, explained that getting enough sleep is crucial in maintaining health and wellness while PIID President-Cebu Chapter Sharon Bering, elaborated on the importance of home essential designs for comfort and functionality.
The store opening concluded with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the presence of the group’s top executives: Executive Vice President, William C. Lee; Managing Director, Peachy C. Medina; VISMIN BU Director, Marvey Alcantara; and Municipality Vice Mayor Hon. Elanito Pena.
Uratex/RGC Group of Companies recently celebrated its 55th anniversary to recognize the decades of quality and innovation in providing comfort and creating meaningful memories. Since 1968, the group has successfully established 25 factories and 19 showrooms nationwide. (SPONSORED CONTENT)