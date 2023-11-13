Uratex/RGC Group opens flagship store in Minglanilla, Cebu.

Uratex/RGC Group expands its chain of retail stores with the launching of its Minglanilla Showroom in Barangay Pakigne, Minglanilla, Cebu on October 27, 2023.

The 19th showroom of the group is set to cater to the growing market in the Visayas region. Its retail store houses Uratex products, known for quality and innovation.

The retail operations of the Uratex/RGC Group nationwide are expected to enhance the customer shopping experience. The Sleep Hub is one of the in-store features designed to meet the personal needs and preferences of the customers. It displays a wide range of mattress products from classic to premium brands.