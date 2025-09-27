USJ-R Law Empowers Local Leaders in Barangay Seminar on T.A.M.A.N.G. Governance

Demonstrating its steadfast commitment to legal advocacy, community service and fight against corruption, the University of San Jose - Recoletos School of Law, through its legal clinic, SOLACE (School of Law Advocacy and Community Enrichment), held its new program “Project T.A.M.A.N.G. Governance” in Barangay Basak-Pardo, Cebu City on September 25, 2025.

The free seminar focused on educating barangay officials and employees on key anti-corruption laws, including:

Republic Act No. 6713 (Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees),

Republic Act No. 3019 (Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act), and

Title VII of Book 2 of the Revised Penal Code (Crimes Committed by Public Officers).

This initiative is a core component of USJ-R’s Clinical Legal Education Program (CLEP), mandated by the Supreme Court, and is conducted in partnership with the Office of the Ombudsman for the Visayas, with the student’s organization accredited under the Ombudsman’s Campus Integrity Crusader (CIC) Program. The Project TAMANG Governance is also supported by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

USJ-R SOLACE began implementing this new program in August and is still inviting barangays to participate.

Project T.A.M.A.N.G. Governance—Transparency, Accountability, Management, Action, Nation-building and Good Governance—is an initiative of USJ-R School of Law’s legal clinic that empowers local communities and strengthens integrity in public service. The seminars were met with enthusiastic participation and meaningful dialogue, reflecting the barangays’ strong commitment to ethical governance.

USJ-R School of Law stands firmly in the fight against corruption. (SPONSORED CONTENT)