Various PDIC, closed bank assets up for public e-bidding from September 18 to 19

The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) is set to sell through electronic public  bidding (e-bidding) a total of 69 residential and commercial lots, and two transportation  equipment on its e-bidding portal, https://assetsforsale.pdic.gov.ph, starting at 9:00 am  on September 18, 2024, until 1:00 p.m. on September 19, 2024. Bids shall be opened at 2:00 p.m. on September 19, 2024. 

To be sold on an as-is-where-is basis are closed banks’ assets consisting of 62 vacant  residential lots, six residential lots with improvements, a commercial lot with  improvements, and two dump trucks. The residential lots are located in Batangas, Benguet,  Laguna, Pampanga, and Rizal while the commercial lot is located in Isabela. Property sizes range from 240 square meters to 1,651 square meters. The two dump trucks, on the other  hand, are parked at the closed Rural Bank of San Agustin located along Maharlika Highway,  Brgy. Masaya Centro (Pob.), San Agustin, Isabela. 

Interested parties can browse through the catalog of properties on the e-bidding portal  where the complete list and description of the properties, requirements, e-bidding process,  and Conditions of Bid are posted. Prospective bidders are encouraged to get familiar with  the terms and conditions outlined by the PDIC and are reminded of their responsibility to  determine the actual condition, status, ownership, and other circumstances of the  properties they wish to acquire. 

Prospective buyers can join the e-bidding through a one-time registration on the portal at  http://assetsforsale.pdic.gov.ph/Account/Register. Once registered buyers may submit  their bids online and observe the e-bidding proceedings by clicking the “Assets for Sale”  icon on the PDIC website's homepage at www.pdic.gov.ph.  

Participants bidding on behalf of another individual or an organization can download the  Pro-forma Special Power of Attorney and Secretary's Certificate, respectively, from the e-bidding portal. 

As the statutory receiver of closed banks, the PDIC liquidates the remaining assets of  closed banks to maximize recovery. The proceeds from the sale of closed bank-owned  properties are held in trust together with the cash assets, if any, for the settlement of  the creditors’ claims of the closed banks, including the depositors with uninsured deposits. 

For more information on the e-bidding, interested buyers within Metro Manila may call the  PDIC Public Assistance Department at (02) 8841-4141 during office hours. Those outside  Metro Manila may call the PDIC toll-free hotline at 1-800-1-888-PDIC or 1-800-1-888- 7342, also during office hours. Inquiries may also be sent via e-mail at pad@pdic.gov.ph,or private message on PDIC’s Assets for Sale Facebook page (@PDICAssetsforSale) or PDIC’s official Facebook page (@OfficialPDIC). (SPONSORED CONTENT)

