VAWC cases in Cebu drop 47%

Cases of violence against women and children (VAWC) in the province dropped 47 percent – from 259 to 137 – in the first two months of 2026 compared to the same period last year, according to the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO).

VAW cases, in particular, decreased 35 percent from 133 to 86. These included violations of the Anti-VAWC Act, acts of lasciviousness, rape, concubinage and violations of the Safe Spaces Act.

At the recent “Hisgutan Ta!” media forum, CPPO Women and Children’s Protection Desk (WCPD) Chief PLt. Ritchil Tesoro attributed the decline to various prevention efforts, including house-to-house visitations and community dialogues.

Taking action

Tesoro also shared that a total of 107 arrest warrants for suspected VAWC perpetrators were served in the first two months of the year, while 79 cases were filed in court.

Under the house visitation program called “Pulis sa Panimalay,” WCPD officers visit at least 10 households per police station daily to distribute flyers and talk to household members about the legal consequences of rape, the importance of community vigilance, and the need for early reporting.

Meanwhile, the “Pito Laban sa Abuso” entails the distribution of whistles as tools to signal danger and seek immediate assistance. It also empowers communities to play an active role in preventing and addressing abuse.