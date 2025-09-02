Viral Bitcoin Hyper Combines Bitcoin Security and Solana Speed

Bitcoin Hyper is on track to reach $12.5 million in total funding, with investors increasingly viewing it as a key catalyst for Bitcoin's next price rally.

This is the first project to combine the speed of Solana with the unparalleled security of Bitcoin. The duo is exciting those who believe Bitcoin can evolve beyond its role as a simple store of value.

The system operates via a bridge that allows Bitcoin to be used in applications that its base layer could never support on its own. BTC is locked in this bridge; in exchange, a wrapped version is issued in the Bitcoin Hyper ecosystem. This wrapped BTC can circulate and interact with applications built for Bitcoin Hyper with the same speed and efficiency as Solana dApps.

In practice, Bitcoin Hyper functions as a Layer-2 of Solana anchored to Bitcoin's base layer. No wrapped BTC can exist without a real BTC locked in the bridge. And the buyback process is just as simple: burning the wrapped version releases the original BTC back to the main network.

This system significantly expands Bitcoin's use cases. Each BTC can become, within the Bitcoin Hyper ecosystem, a more versatile and programmable version of itself. BTC can finally expand its applications to DeFi, RWAs, gaming, NFTs and much more. All this is done with the speed of Solana and the security of Bitcoin, bringing together the best of both worlds.

Bitcoin Hyper Bridges Solana Speed With BTC Security

Last week, the team confirmed that it had run Solana programs natively on its rollup architecture. Developers can now write, deploy, and interact with contracts using the standard Solana CLI. This is powered by a custom SVM runtime environment. It is designed specifically for Bitcoin's execution layer.

Layer-2s typically rely on simulation or modified compatibility. In contrast, this Layer-2 benefits from a true SVM execution on a Bitcoin-anchored rollup, with full support for commands such as "solana program deploy", "solana call", "solana logs", and "solana config get".

This opens up a new level of possibilities for developers: building and running SVM dApps with familiar tools, while benefiting from the unparalleled security of Bitcoin. All without trusted third parties, federated multisigs, or traditional bridges.

With this update, the Bitcoin Hyper application layer is beginning to take shape. The team's next steps include refining the developer experience, improving error visibility, and adding support for more advanced Solana instructions.

Whales and Key Platforms Back Bitcoin Hyper’s Dual Token Model

As a sign of early confidence in Bitcoin Hyper, a single whale purchased 7.7 million HYPER in a single transaction, or approximately $100,000.

Movements of this type often reflect strong conviction in the upside potential of a project, especially when they occur during the pre-sale phase.

Analysts are keeping a close eye on large holders. These are often institutions or wealthy investors with greater visibility into a project's potential. This type of early positioning suggests that these whales view Bitcoin Hyper as a serious long-term bet.