Virginia Food, Inc. celebrates Filipino Christmas tradition with ‘Basta Pasko’ campaign

Virginia Food, Inc. has launched its "Basta Pasko" campaign for the upcoming holiday season, combining tradition, art, and food to celebrate the joy of Christmas. Known for its premium canned and processed meats, the company continues its mission of creating memorable holiday experiences for Filipino families. This year Virginia Food, Inc. highlights a collaboration with renowned Cebuano artist, Pierre Famador.
At the heart of the campaign is Virginia’s signature Christmas ham, a staple in many Filipino holiday meals. This year, the company has introduced limited-edition Christmas Ham Bags, designed by Famador. The bags are available with every purchase of a Virginia Christmas ham, and each bag features artwork capturing the spirit of Filipino Christmas traditions. “His paintings evoke memories of childhood Christmases,” said Marvin Dalumpines, Virginia Food, Inc.'s Marketing Manager, emphasizing the campaign’s aim to reconnect families and evoke nostalgia for Filipino traditions.
Pierre Famador expressed his gratitude for being part of the project, stating, “I’m thankful that I partnered with Virginia. I did not expect that they would choose me.” Known for his vibrant depictions of community and family, Famador’s art adds a unique cultural touch to the campaign. His designs for the ham bags feature four exclusive artworks, celebrating the warmth and spirit of the Christmas season.
Stanley Go, vice president of Virginia Food, Inc., highlighted the central message of the campaign: “Christmas is about reconnecting. It’s a celebration of family, where people take time to come back, gather, and share meaningful connections.” The company’s focus this year is on rekindling family ties through shared meals, with its products playing a key role in bringing people together.
Virginia Food, Inc.’s Christmas offerings include more than just hams—pasta, sauces, and other festive meal essentials are also part of its product lineup, making them, as Go stated, “your ultimate festive feast solution.”
The "Basta Pasko" campaign reflects the company’s continued commitment to honoring Filipino culture while delivering delicious holiday products. Virginia Food, Inc.'s products, including its Christmas hams and exclusive limited-edition Christmas Ham Bags, are available at various outlets across the Philippines. Customers can purchase them at Virginia Factory Outlets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and online.
Factory outlets are located in Pasig, Masbate, Jones, Iloilo, Davao, Gusa CDO, Guizo, Lapu-Lapu, Tisa, Bantayan Island, Tabunok, Cogon CDO, Butuan, Bukidnon, GenSan, Bacolod, Ozamis, Zamboanga, Pagadian, Tagum.
For more information, or to shop online, visit the official website at . (SPONSORED CONTENT)