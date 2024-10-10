Virginia Food, Inc. celebrates Filipino Christmas tradition with ‘Basta Pasko’ campaign

At the heart of the campaign is Virginia’s signature Christmas ham, a staple in many Filipino holiday meals. This year, the company has introduced limited-edition Christmas Ham Bags, designed by Famador. The bags are available with every purchase of a Virginia Christmas ham, and each bag features artwork capturing the spirit of Filipino Christmas traditions. “His paintings evoke memories of childhood Christmases,” said Marvin Dalumpines, Virginia Food, Inc.'s Marketing Manager, emphasizing the campaign’s aim to reconnect families and evoke nostalgia for Filipino traditions.

Pierre Famador expressed his gratitude for being part of the project, stating, “I’m thankful that I partnered with Virginia. I did not expect that they would choose me.” Known for his vibrant depictions of community and family, Famador’s art adds a unique cultural touch to the campaign. His designs for the ham bags feature four exclusive artworks, celebrating the warmth and spirit of the Christmas season.