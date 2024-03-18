Visayan Electric, Aboitiz Foundation ink MOA for 2024 school rewiring project

In support of the Bureau of Fire Protection's initiatives for Fire Prevention Month, Visayan Electric, alongside the Aboitiz Foundation, has signed a Memorandum of Agreement with the Department of Education Region 7 for the 2024 School Rewiring Project.

The project aims to replace and upgrade the electrical wirings of public schools with old buildings and facilities that may pose fire hazards to students and teachers.

Present during the signing were Visayan Electric President and Chief operating officer Engr. Raul Lucero, Visayan Electric Reputation Enhancement Head Quennie Bronce, and DepEd Regional Office 7 Director Dr. Salustiano Jimenez.

Lucero expressed his gratitude to the Aboitiz Foundation and The Department of Education Region 7 for championing student safety, especially during the fire prevention month. “I am grateful that the Aboitiz Foundation and the Department of Education Region VII is one with our vision of creating a safe environment for our students,” he said.

Dr. Jimenez also echoed the same sentiments, highlighting how important it is that both private and public sectors work together to help create a conducive and safe environment for students.

This year, a total of 147 classrooms and facilities across 7 public schools are set to undergo rewiring. The schools included in this initiative are as follows: Iba Elementary School in Talisay City, Maghaway Elementary School in Talisay City, Vito National High School in Minglanilla, Jaguimit Elementary School in the City of Naga, Antonio R. Lapiz National High School in the City of Naga, Liburon Elementary School in San Fernando, and Tabla Elementary School in Liloan.

The School Rewiring Project is one of Visayan Electric’s major corporate social responsibility projects that is aimed towards creating safe and conducive learning facilities for the Cebuano students.

Since its implementation in 2010, Visayan Electric’s School Rewiring Project has already upgraded a total of 5,275 classrooms and school facilities within its franchise area. Recognizing that a promising future hinges on quality education, Visayan Electric remains steadfast in its commitment to collaborate with various sectors of society to enhance the educational experience for students. (PR)