Visayan Electric announces scheduled power interruption

There will be a scheduled power interruption (or “brownout” in layman's term) on the following days. Here's the list of scheduled power interruptions from Feb. 15 to 21, 2026:

February 15, 2026 (Sunday) 

[1] Time: 9:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m. (8hrs) 

Purpose: To increase the capacity of the distribution system serving Brgy. Lahug by facilitating installation of distribution transformer.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Lahug, Cebu City, along portions of Salinas Drive and La Guardia Extension.

[2] Time: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (8hrs) 

Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. San Jose and Talamban by facilitating reconstruction of primary lines.

Areas Affected:

Portion of San Jose & Talamban, Cebu City, along Brgy San Jose Road.

[3] Time: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (8hrs)

Purpose: To increase the capacity of the distribution system serving Brgy. Mohon by facilitating installation of distribution transformer.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Mohon, Talisay City, along portions near West Box Hills Residences.

February 16, 2026 (Monday) 

[1] Time: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (8hrs)

Purpose: To increase the capacity of the distribution system serving Brgy. Calero , Tayud by facilitating installation of distribution transformer.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Calero, Tayud, Consolacion & Liloan, along portion of Pagutlan Road.

[2] Time: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (3hrs)

Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Lagtang by facilitating tapping of service entrance wire.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Lagtang, Talisay City, along Zone 3 Ilang Ilang St. & Lahara St.

[3] Time: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (4hrs )

Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Punta Princesa by facilitating reconstruction of primary lines.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Punta Princesa, Cebu City, along Manggahan Road.

[4] Time: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 PM (6hrs) 

Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Balud by facilitating leaning pole correction.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Balud, San Fernando, along Cebu South Road.

February 18, 2026 (Wednesday)

[1] Time: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (4hrs)

Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Tayud by facilitating tapping of service entrance wire.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Tayud, Consolacion, along portions of Redwood Subdivison.

[2] Time: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (8hrs) 

Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Lanas by facilitating replacement of primary pole.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Lanas, City of Naga, along Brgy. Lanas Road.

[3] Time: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (4hrs)

Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Mohon by facilitating tapping of service entrance wire.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Mohon, Talisay City, along portions of Corona del Mar Subdivsion.

[4] Time: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (7hrs) 

Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Pulangbato by facilitating shutdown request from a customer.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Pulangbato, Cebu City, along portions of Camella Riverfront Subdivision.

[5] Time: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (8hrs)

Purpose: To increase the capacity of the distribution system serving Brgy. Cabancalan by facilitating upgrading of distribution transformer.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Cabancalan, Mandaue City, along portion of M.L. Quezon Avenue.

[6] Time: 9:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (1hr) 

Purpose: To ensure the safety of personnel working on the line.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Basak, Cansaga, Jagobiao, Lamac, Pitogo, Poblacion Occidental, Poblacion Orriental & Yati, Mandaue City, Consolacion & Liloan, along Cebu North Road, Central Nautical Highway and Laray Road.

February 18 to 19, 2026 (Wednesday to Thursday)

[1] Time: 9:00 p.m. of February 18 to 6:00 a.m. of February 19 (9hrs)

Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Poblacion Occidental & Poblacion Orriental by facilitating primary line maintenance.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Poblacion Occidental & Poblacion Orriental, Consolacion, along Cebu North Road, Central Nautical Highway, Tomas P. Go Road and H. Pepito Street.

[2] Time: 10:00 p.m. of February 18 to 6:00 a.m,. of February 19 (8hrs) 

Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Bakilid, Banilad, Cabancalan, Casuntingan, Maguikay, Talamban by facilitating installation of primary pole.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Bakilid, Banilad, Cabancalan, Casuntingan, Maguikay, Talamban, Cebu City & Mandaue City, along portions of Limonia Street & M.L. Quezon Avenue.

February 19, 2026 (Thursday)

[1] Time: 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (5hrs) 

Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Pahina Central by facilitating tapping of service entrance wire.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Pahina Central, Cebu City, along portions of Sanciangko St.

[2] Time: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (8hrs) 

Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Tisa by facilitating tapping of service entrance wire.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Tisa, Cebu City, along Cebu South Hills Rd. 

[3] Time: 5:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m (1hr) 

Purpose: To ensure the safety of personnel working on the line.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Basak, Cansaga, Jagobiao, Lamac, Pitogo, Poblacion Occidental, Poblacion Orriental & Yati, Mandaue City, Consolacion & Liloan, along Cebu North Road, Central Nautical Highway and Laray Road.

[4] Time: 10:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. (1hr) 

Purpose: To ensure the safety of personnel working on the line.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Bulacao , San Isidro & Tabunok, Talisay City, along portions of Cebu South Road & Mansueto Road, Rabaya Compound, St., Deiparine St. Neigborhood St., Rabaya St., Sangi St., Tabulasan St., Victoria St., & San Isidro St. 

February 19 to 20, 2026 (Thursday to Friday)

[1] Time: 10:00 p.m. of February 19 to 5:00 a.m. of February 20 (7hrs)

Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Tabunok by facilitating replacement of damaged line device hardware (DS/FCO/Insulator/LBS).

Areas Affected:

Portion of Tabunok, Talisay City, along portions of Cebu South Road, Rafael Rabaya Road, San Isidro Road, Palmview Street, and Mansueto Road.

February 20, 2026 (Friday)

[1] Time: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (10hrs) 

Purpose: To increase the capacity of the distribution system serving Brgy. Cotcot & Jubay by facilitating extension of primary lines (line stringing).

Areas Affected:

Portion of Cotcot & Jubay, Liloan, along portions of C. Vicinal Rd. & Cebu North Road.

[2] Time: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (8hrs) 

Purpose: To prevent unnecessary interruptions due to obstruction of pole in the distribution system serving Brgy. Panas by facilitating relocation of primary pole as per customer request.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Panas, Consolacion, along Purok Yellowbells Road.

[3] Time: 4:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. (1hr) 

Purpose: To ensure the safety of personnel working on the line.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Bulacao, San Isidro & Tabunok, Talisay City, along portions of Cebu South Road & Mansueto Road, Rabaya Compound, St., Deiparine St. Neigborhood St., Rabaya St., Sangi St., Tabulasan St., Victoria St., & San Isidro St. 

February 21, 2026 (Saturday)

[1] Time: 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (2hrs) 

Purpose: To ensure the safety of personnel working on the line.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Subangdaku & North Reclamation Area, Mandaue City & Cebu City, along portions of E.O. Perez Street, Mantawi Drive, Ouano Avenue, Mandaue Cswy, F.F. Cruz St,, and F.E. Zuellig Avenue.

[2] Time: 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. (2hrs)

Purpose: To ensure the safety of personnel working on the line.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Subangdaku & North Reclamation Area, Mandaue City & Cebu City, along portions of E.O. Perez Street, Mantawi Drive, Ouano Avenue, Mandaue Cswy, F.F. Cruz St,, and F.E. Zuellig Avenue.

[3] Time: 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (12hrs)

Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Subangdaku & North Reclamation Area by facilitating relocation of primary pole for upcoming projects.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Subangdaku & North Reclamation Area, Mandaue City & Cebu City, along portions of Mantawi Drive West, E.O. Perez Street, and Ouano Avenue. (PR)

