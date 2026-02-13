Visayan Electric announces scheduled power interruption

There will be a scheduled power interruption (or “brownout” in layman's term) on the following days. Here's the list of scheduled power interruptions from Feb. 15 to 21, 2026:
[1] Time: 9:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m. (8hrs)
Purpose: To increase the capacity of the distribution system serving Brgy. Lahug by facilitating installation of distribution transformer.
Areas Affected:
Portion of Lahug, Cebu City, along portions of Salinas Drive and La Guardia Extension.
[2] Time: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (8hrs)
Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. San Jose and Talamban by facilitating reconstruction of primary lines.
Areas Affected:
Portion of San Jose & Talamban, Cebu City, along Brgy San Jose Road.
[3] Time: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (8hrs)
Purpose: To increase the capacity of the distribution system serving Brgy. Mohon by facilitating installation of distribution transformer.
Areas Affected:
Portion of Mohon, Talisay City, along portions near West Box Hills Residences.
[1] Time: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (8hrs)
Purpose: To increase the capacity of the distribution system serving Brgy. Calero , Tayud by facilitating installation of distribution transformer.
Areas Affected:
Portion of Calero, Tayud, Consolacion & Liloan, along portion of Pagutlan Road.
[2] Time: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (3hrs)
Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Lagtang by facilitating tapping of service entrance wire.
Areas Affected:
Portion of Lagtang, Talisay City, along Zone 3 Ilang Ilang St. & Lahara St.
[3] Time: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (4hrs )
Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Punta Princesa by facilitating reconstruction of primary lines.
Areas Affected:
Portion of Punta Princesa, Cebu City, along Manggahan Road.
[4] Time: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 PM (6hrs)
Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Balud by facilitating leaning pole correction.
Areas Affected:
Portion of Balud, San Fernando, along Cebu South Road.
[1] Time: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (4hrs)
Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Tayud by facilitating tapping of service entrance wire.
Areas Affected:
Portion of Tayud, Consolacion, along portions of Redwood Subdivison.
[2] Time: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (8hrs)
Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Lanas by facilitating replacement of primary pole.
Areas Affected:
Portion of Lanas, City of Naga, along Brgy. Lanas Road.
[3] Time: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (4hrs)
Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Mohon by facilitating tapping of service entrance wire.
Areas Affected:
Portion of Mohon, Talisay City, along portions of Corona del Mar Subdivsion.
[4] Time: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (7hrs)
Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Pulangbato by facilitating shutdown request from a customer.
Areas Affected:
Portion of Pulangbato, Cebu City, along portions of Camella Riverfront Subdivision.
[5] Time: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (8hrs)
Purpose: To increase the capacity of the distribution system serving Brgy. Cabancalan by facilitating upgrading of distribution transformer.
Areas Affected:
Portion of Cabancalan, Mandaue City, along portion of M.L. Quezon Avenue.
[6] Time: 9:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (1hr)
Purpose: To ensure the safety of personnel working on the line.
Areas Affected:
Portion of Basak, Cansaga, Jagobiao, Lamac, Pitogo, Poblacion Occidental, Poblacion Orriental & Yati, Mandaue City, Consolacion & Liloan, along Cebu North Road, Central Nautical Highway and Laray Road.
[1] Time: 9:00 p.m. of February 18 to 6:00 a.m. of February 19 (9hrs)
Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Poblacion Occidental & Poblacion Orriental by facilitating primary line maintenance.
Areas Affected:
Portion of Poblacion Occidental & Poblacion Orriental, Consolacion, along Cebu North Road, Central Nautical Highway, Tomas P. Go Road and H. Pepito Street.
[2] Time: 10:00 p.m. of February 18 to 6:00 a.m,. of February 19 (8hrs)
Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Bakilid, Banilad, Cabancalan, Casuntingan, Maguikay, Talamban by facilitating installation of primary pole.
Areas Affected:
Portion of Bakilid, Banilad, Cabancalan, Casuntingan, Maguikay, Talamban, Cebu City & Mandaue City, along portions of Limonia Street & M.L. Quezon Avenue.
[1] Time: 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (5hrs)
Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Pahina Central by facilitating tapping of service entrance wire.
Areas Affected:
Portion of Pahina Central, Cebu City, along portions of Sanciangko St.
[2] Time: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (8hrs)
Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Tisa by facilitating tapping of service entrance wire.
Areas Affected:
Portion of Tisa, Cebu City, along Cebu South Hills Rd.
[3] Time: 5:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m (1hr)
Purpose: To ensure the safety of personnel working on the line.
Areas Affected:
Portion of Basak, Cansaga, Jagobiao, Lamac, Pitogo, Poblacion Occidental, Poblacion Orriental & Yati, Mandaue City, Consolacion & Liloan, along Cebu North Road, Central Nautical Highway and Laray Road.
[4] Time: 10:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. (1hr)
Purpose: To ensure the safety of personnel working on the line.
Areas Affected:
Portion of Bulacao , San Isidro & Tabunok, Talisay City, along portions of Cebu South Road & Mansueto Road, Rabaya Compound, St., Deiparine St. Neigborhood St., Rabaya St., Sangi St., Tabulasan St., Victoria St., & San Isidro St.
[1] Time: 10:00 p.m. of February 19 to 5:00 a.m. of February 20 (7hrs)
Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Tabunok by facilitating replacement of damaged line device hardware (DS/FCO/Insulator/LBS).
Areas Affected:
Portion of Tabunok, Talisay City, along portions of Cebu South Road, Rafael Rabaya Road, San Isidro Road, Palmview Street, and Mansueto Road.
[1] Time: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (10hrs)
Purpose: To increase the capacity of the distribution system serving Brgy. Cotcot & Jubay by facilitating extension of primary lines (line stringing).
Areas Affected:
Portion of Cotcot & Jubay, Liloan, along portions of C. Vicinal Rd. & Cebu North Road.
[2] Time: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (8hrs)
Purpose: To prevent unnecessary interruptions due to obstruction of pole in the distribution system serving Brgy. Panas by facilitating relocation of primary pole as per customer request.
Areas Affected:
Portion of Panas, Consolacion, along Purok Yellowbells Road.
[3] Time: 4:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. (1hr)
Purpose: To ensure the safety of personnel working on the line.
Areas Affected:
Portion of Bulacao, San Isidro & Tabunok, Talisay City, along portions of Cebu South Road & Mansueto Road, Rabaya Compound, St., Deiparine St. Neigborhood St., Rabaya St., Sangi St., Tabulasan St., Victoria St., & San Isidro St.
[1] Time: 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (2hrs)
Purpose: To ensure the safety of personnel working on the line.
Areas Affected:
Portion of Subangdaku & North Reclamation Area, Mandaue City & Cebu City, along portions of E.O. Perez Street, Mantawi Drive, Ouano Avenue, Mandaue Cswy, F.F. Cruz St,, and F.E. Zuellig Avenue.
[2] Time: 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. (2hrs)
Purpose: To ensure the safety of personnel working on the line.
Areas Affected:
Portion of Subangdaku & North Reclamation Area, Mandaue City & Cebu City, along portions of E.O. Perez Street, Mantawi Drive, Ouano Avenue, Mandaue Cswy, F.F. Cruz St,, and F.E. Zuellig Avenue.
[3] Time: 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (12hrs)
Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Subangdaku & North Reclamation Area by facilitating relocation of primary pole for upcoming projects.
Areas Affected:
Portion of Subangdaku & North Reclamation Area, Mandaue City & Cebu City, along portions of Mantawi Drive West, E.O. Perez Street, and Ouano Avenue. (PR)