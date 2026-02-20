Feature

Visayan Electric announces scheduled power interruption

Visayan Electric announces scheduled power interruption
Published on

There will be a scheduled power interruption (or “brownout” in layman's term) on the following days:

Here's the list of scheduled power interruptions from Feb. 22 to 28, 2026:

Feb. 22, 2026 (Sunday)

[1] Time: 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. (1hr) 

Purpose: To prevent unnecessary interruptions due to obstruction of pole in the distribution system serving Brgy. Bacayan by facilitating relocation of primary pole that is affected by road widening project.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Bacayan, Cebu City, along portion of A. Minoza Street.

[2] Time: 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. (1hr)

Purpose: To ensure the safety of personnel working on the line.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Bacayan & Talamban, Cebu City, along Talamban Road and A. Minoza St.

[3] Time: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (9hrs)

Purpose: To prevent unnecessary interruptions due to obstruction of pole in the distribution system serving Brgy. Talamban by facilitating relocation of primary pole that is affected by road widening project.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Talamban, Cebu City, along Talamban Road and Kauswagan Road.

[4] Time: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (9hrs)

Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Buot & Bonbon by facilitating primary line upgrading.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Buot & Bonbon, Cebu City, along Bonbon - Sudlon 2 Barangay Road.

[5] Time: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (10hrs)

Purpose: To increase the capacity of the distribution system serving Brgy. Jubay by facilitating extension of primary lines (line stringing).

Areas Affected:

Portion of Jubay, Liloan, along Fatima Rd.  

Feb. 23, 2026 (Monday)

[1] Time: 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (5hrs)

Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Canduman & Pagsabungan by facilitating shutdown request from a customer.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Canduman & Pagsabungan, Mandaue City, along portions of H. Abellana St. , P.L Sanchez St. , P. Suico Rd, & Tingub St.

[2] Time: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (8hrs)

Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Paknaan by facilitating installation of secondary pole.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Paknaan, Mandaue City, along Dona Rosario Village 5th Street.

[3] Time: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (8hrs)

Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Tinaan by facilitating tapping of service entrance wire.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Tinaan, City of Naga, along Tinaan-Sindulan Road.

[4] Time: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (8hrs)

Purpose: To prevent unnecessary interruptions due to obstruction of pole in the distribution system serving Brgy. Talamban by facilitating relocation of primary pole as per customer request.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Talamban, Cebu City, along Gov. M. Cuenco Ave.

Feb. 24, 2026 (Tuesday)

[1] Time: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (9hrs) 

Purpose: To increase the capacity of the distribution system serving Brgy. North Reclamation Area & Subangdaku by facilitating installation of distribution transformer.

Areas Affected:

Portion of North Reclamation Area & Subangdaku, Cebu City & Mandaue City, along portions of F.E Zuellig Ave. & Ouano Ave.

[2] Time: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (9hrs)

Purpose: To prevent unnecessary interruptions due to obstruction of pole in the distribution system serving Brgy. Basak Pardo , Basak San Nicolas & Quiot by facilitating relocation of primary pole as per customer request.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Basak Pardo , Basak San Nicolas & Quiot, Cebu City, along portions of E. Corno Street, Jumalon Street, Macopa Street, & Natalio N. Bacalso Avenue.

[3] Time: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (9hrs)

Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Inayagan & Tunghaan by facilitating primary line maintenance.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Inayagan & Tunghaan, City of Naga & Minglanilla,  along portion of Estaka Street.

Feb. 25, 2026 (Wednesday)

[1] Time: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (8hrs)

Purpose: To prevent unnecessary interruptions due to obstruction of pole in the distribution system serving Brgy. Tayud by facilitating relocation of primary pole as per customer request.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Tayud, Consolacion, along Cebu North Coastal Road.

[2] Time: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (6hrs)

Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Pakigne & Tubod by facilitating installation of primary pole and tapping of service entrance wire.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Pakigne & Tubod, Minglanilla, along portion of Upper Pakigne Road.

[3] Time: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (8hrs)

Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Kasambagan by facilitating secondary line upgrading and tapping of service entrance wire.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Kasambagan, Cebu City, along portions of Hernan Cortes Street.

[4] Time: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (6hrs)

Purpose: To increase the capacity of the distribution system serving Brgy. Tuyan by facilitating upgrading of distribution transformer.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Tuyan, City of Naga, along Cebu South Road.

[5] Time: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (8hrs)

Purpose: To prevent unnecessary interruptions due to obstruction of pole in the distribution system serving Brgy. Inayagan by facilitating relocation of primary pole as per customer request.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Inayagan, City of Naga, along Cebu South Road.

[6] Time: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (8hrs)

Purpose: To increase the capacity of the distribution system serving Brgy. Lawaan II by facilitating installation of distribution transformer.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Lawaan II, Talisay City, along Cebu South Road.

[7] Time: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (8hrs)

Purpose: To prevent unnecessary interruptions due to obstruction of pole in the distribution system serving Brgy. Catarman by facilitating relocation of primary pole as per customer request.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Catarman, Liloan, along Tiwasan Catarman Road.

[8] Time: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (8hrs) 

Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Poblacion by facilitating tapping of service entrance wire.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Poblacion, Minglanilla, along Osmena St.

Feb. 25 to 26, 2026 (Wednesday to Thursday)

[1] Time: 11:00 p.m. of February 25 to 6:00 a.m. of Feb. 26 (7hrs)

Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Banilad by facilitating reconstruction of primary lines.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Banilad, Mandaue City, along AS Fortuna St.

Feb. 26, 2026 (Thursday)

[1] Time: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (8hrs)

Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Mambaling by facilitating installation of primary pole.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Mambaling, Cebu City, along portion of SRP Back Road.

[2] Time: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (8hrs)

Purpose: To increase the capacity of the distribution system serving Brgy. Tungkil by facilitating installation of distribution transformer.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Tungkil, Minglanilla, including portions of Deca Homes.

[3] Time: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (8hrs)

Purpose: To increase the capacity of the distribution system serving Brgy. Calajo-an by facilitating upgrading of distribution transformer.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Calajo-an, Minglanilla, along MH Selma Street Lower Calajoan.

[4] Time: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (6hrs)

Purpose: To prevent unnecessary interruptions due to obstruction of pole in the distribution system serving Brgy. Camputhaw by facilitating relocation of primary pole as per customer request.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Camputhaw, Cebu City, along Elizabeth Pond St.

[5] Time: 4:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. (3hrs)

Purpose: To prevent unnecessary interruptions due to obstruction of pole in the distribution system serving Brgy. Pitogo & Yati by facilitating removal of primary pole.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Pitogo & Yati, Consolacion & Liloan, along portions of Cebu North Road & Central Nautical Highway.

Feb 27, 2026 (Friday)

[1] Time: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (8hrs)

Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Sangat by facilitating correction of low voltage of the distribution transformer.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Sangat, San Fernando, along Cebu South Road.

[2] Time: 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (5hrs)

Purpose: To increase the capacity of the distribution system serving Brgy. Pulangbato by facilitating installation of distribution transformer.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Pulangbato, Cebu City, along portion of Pulangbato Road.

[3] Time: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (8hrs)

Purpose: To increase the capacity of the distribution system serving Brgy. Agsungot by facilitating upgrading of distribution transformer.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Agsungot, Cebu City, along portion of Brgy. Mabini Road.

[4] Time: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (6hrs)

Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Sapangdaku by facilitating tapping of service entrance wire.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Sapangdaku, Cebu City, along Hipolito St.

Feb. 28, 2026 (Saturday)

[1] Time: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (8hrs)

Purpose: To facilitate the correction of low voltage of the distribution transformer.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Inayagan, City of Naga, along Estaka St. (PR)

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.

Videos

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph