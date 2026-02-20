Visayan Electric announces scheduled power interruption

There will be a scheduled power interruption (or “brownout” in layman's term) on the following days:

Here's the list of scheduled power interruptions from Feb. 22 to 28, 2026:

Feb. 22, 2026 (Sunday)

[1] Time: 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. (1hr)

Purpose: To prevent unnecessary interruptions due to obstruction of pole in the distribution system serving Brgy. Bacayan by facilitating relocation of primary pole that is affected by road widening project.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Bacayan, Cebu City, along portion of A. Minoza Street.

[2] Time: 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. (1hr)

Purpose: To ensure the safety of personnel working on the line.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Bacayan & Talamban, Cebu City, along Talamban Road and A. Minoza St.

[3] Time: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (9hrs)

Purpose: To prevent unnecessary interruptions due to obstruction of pole in the distribution system serving Brgy. Talamban by facilitating relocation of primary pole that is affected by road widening project.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Talamban, Cebu City, along Talamban Road and Kauswagan Road.

[4] Time: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (9hrs)

Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Buot & Bonbon by facilitating primary line upgrading.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Buot & Bonbon, Cebu City, along Bonbon - Sudlon 2 Barangay Road.

[5] Time: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (10hrs)

Purpose: To increase the capacity of the distribution system serving Brgy. Jubay by facilitating extension of primary lines (line stringing).

Areas Affected:

Portion of Jubay, Liloan, along Fatima Rd.

Feb. 23, 2026 (Monday)

[1] Time: 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (5hrs)

Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Canduman & Pagsabungan by facilitating shutdown request from a customer.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Canduman & Pagsabungan, Mandaue City, along portions of H. Abellana St. , P.L Sanchez St. , P. Suico Rd, & Tingub St.



[2] Time: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (8hrs)

Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Paknaan by facilitating installation of secondary pole.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Paknaan, Mandaue City, along Dona Rosario Village 5th Street.

[3] Time: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (8hrs)

Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Tinaan by facilitating tapping of service entrance wire.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Tinaan, City of Naga, along Tinaan-Sindulan Road.

[4] Time: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (8hrs)

Purpose: To prevent unnecessary interruptions due to obstruction of pole in the distribution system serving Brgy. Talamban by facilitating relocation of primary pole as per customer request.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Talamban, Cebu City, along Gov. M. Cuenco Ave.

Feb. 24, 2026 (Tuesday)

[1] Time: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (9hrs)

Purpose: To increase the capacity of the distribution system serving Brgy. North Reclamation Area & Subangdaku by facilitating installation of distribution transformer.

Areas Affected:

Portion of North Reclamation Area & Subangdaku, Cebu City & Mandaue City, along portions of F.E Zuellig Ave. & Ouano Ave.



[2] Time: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (9hrs)

Purpose: To prevent unnecessary interruptions due to obstruction of pole in the distribution system serving Brgy. Basak Pardo , Basak San Nicolas & Quiot by facilitating relocation of primary pole as per customer request.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Basak Pardo , Basak San Nicolas & Quiot, Cebu City, along portions of E. Corno Street, Jumalon Street, Macopa Street, & Natalio N. Bacalso Avenue.

[3] Time: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (9hrs)

Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Inayagan & Tunghaan by facilitating primary line maintenance.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Inayagan & Tunghaan, City of Naga & Minglanilla, along portion of Estaka Street.

Feb. 25, 2026 (Wednesday)

[1] Time: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (8hrs)

Purpose: To prevent unnecessary interruptions due to obstruction of pole in the distribution system serving Brgy. Tayud by facilitating relocation of primary pole as per customer request.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Tayud, Consolacion, along Cebu North Coastal Road.

[2] Time: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (6hrs)

Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Pakigne & Tubod by facilitating installation of primary pole and tapping of service entrance wire.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Pakigne & Tubod, Minglanilla, along portion of Upper Pakigne Road.

[3] Time: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (8hrs)

Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Kasambagan by facilitating secondary line upgrading and tapping of service entrance wire.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Kasambagan, Cebu City, along portions of Hernan Cortes Street.

[4] Time: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (6hrs)

Purpose: To increase the capacity of the distribution system serving Brgy. Tuyan by facilitating upgrading of distribution transformer.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Tuyan, City of Naga, along Cebu South Road.

[5] Time: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (8hrs)

Purpose: To prevent unnecessary interruptions due to obstruction of pole in the distribution system serving Brgy. Inayagan by facilitating relocation of primary pole as per customer request.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Inayagan, City of Naga, along Cebu South Road.

[6] Time: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (8hrs)

Purpose: To increase the capacity of the distribution system serving Brgy. Lawaan II by facilitating installation of distribution transformer.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Lawaan II, Talisay City, along Cebu South Road.

[7] Time: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (8hrs)

Purpose: To prevent unnecessary interruptions due to obstruction of pole in the distribution system serving Brgy. Catarman by facilitating relocation of primary pole as per customer request.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Catarman, Liloan, along Tiwasan Catarman Road.

[8] Time: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (8hrs)

Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Poblacion by facilitating tapping of service entrance wire.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Poblacion, Minglanilla, along Osmena St.

Feb. 25 to 26, 2026 (Wednesday to Thursday)

[1] Time: 11:00 p.m. of February 25 to 6:00 a.m. of Feb. 26 (7hrs)

Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Banilad by facilitating reconstruction of primary lines.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Banilad, Mandaue City, along AS Fortuna St.

Feb. 26, 2026 (Thursday)

[1] Time: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (8hrs)

Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Mambaling by facilitating installation of primary pole.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Mambaling, Cebu City, along portion of SRP Back Road.

[2] Time: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (8hrs)

Purpose: To increase the capacity of the distribution system serving Brgy. Tungkil by facilitating installation of distribution transformer.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Tungkil, Minglanilla, including portions of Deca Homes.

[3] Time: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (8hrs)

Purpose: To increase the capacity of the distribution system serving Brgy. Calajo-an by facilitating upgrading of distribution transformer.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Calajo-an, Minglanilla, along MH Selma Street Lower Calajoan.

[4] Time: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (6hrs)

Purpose: To prevent unnecessary interruptions due to obstruction of pole in the distribution system serving Brgy. Camputhaw by facilitating relocation of primary pole as per customer request.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Camputhaw, Cebu City, along Elizabeth Pond St.

[5] Time: 4:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. (3hrs)

Purpose: To prevent unnecessary interruptions due to obstruction of pole in the distribution system serving Brgy. Pitogo & Yati by facilitating removal of primary pole.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Pitogo & Yati, Consolacion & Liloan, along portions of Cebu North Road & Central Nautical Highway.

Feb 27, 2026 (Friday)

[1] Time: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (8hrs)

Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Sangat by facilitating correction of low voltage of the distribution transformer.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Sangat, San Fernando, along Cebu South Road.

[2] Time: 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (5hrs)

Purpose: To increase the capacity of the distribution system serving Brgy. Pulangbato by facilitating installation of distribution transformer.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Pulangbato, Cebu City, along portion of Pulangbato Road.

[3] Time: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (8hrs)

Purpose: To increase the capacity of the distribution system serving Brgy. Agsungot by facilitating upgrading of distribution transformer.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Agsungot, Cebu City, along portion of Brgy. Mabini Road.

[4] Time: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (6hrs)

Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Sapangdaku by facilitating tapping of service entrance wire.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Sapangdaku, Cebu City, along Hipolito St.

Feb. 28, 2026 (Saturday)

[1] Time: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (8hrs)

Purpose: To facilitate the correction of low voltage of the distribution transformer.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Inayagan, City of Naga, along Estaka St. (PR)