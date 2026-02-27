Visayan Electric announces upcoming power interruptions

Feature

Here's the list of scheduled power interruptions from March 1-7, 2026.

March 1, 2026 (Sunday)

[1] Time: 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (8hrs) 

Purpose: To increase the capacity of the distribution system serving Brgy. Camputhaw & Lahug by facilitating installation of distribution transformer.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Camputhaw & Lahug, Cebu City,  along portions of Apitong Street, C. Rosal Street, & J. Solon Drive.  

[2] Time: 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM (8hrs)  

Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Babag, Bonbon & Buot by facilitating primary line upgrading.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Babag, Bonbon & Buot, Cebu City,  along portions of Bonbon-Sudlon 2 Barangay Road.

[3] Time: 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM (10hrs) 

Purpose: To increase the capacity of the distribution system serving Brgy. Jubay by facilitating extension of primary lines (line stringing).

Areas Affected:

Portion of Jubay, Liloan, along Fatima Road.

[4] Time: 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM (8hrs) 

Purpose: To increase the capacity of the distribution system serving Brgy. Mabolo by facilitating installation of distribution transformer.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Mabolo, Cebu City, along portions of F. Cabahug Street & M. Logarta Avenue.

March 3, 2026 (Tuesday)

[1] Time: 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM (4hrs) 

Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Camp IV by facilitating installation of secondary pole and tapping of service entrance wire.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Camp IV, Talisay City, along portions of Cebu-Toledo Wharf Road.

[2] Time: 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (8hrs)  

Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Balud by facilitating replacement of secondary pole

Areas Affected:

Portion of Balud, San Fernando,  along going to Brgy. Lantawan Road.

[3] Time: 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (8hrs) 

Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Cansaga, Danglag, Lamac, San Vicente, Tilhaong & Yati by facilitating installation of primary pole.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Cansaga, Danglag, Lamac, San Vicente, Tilhaong & Yati, Consolacion & Liloan, along Diversion Road and Brgy. Tilhaong Road.

March 4, 2026 (Wednesday)

[1] Time: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM (7hrs) 

Purpose: To prevent unnecessary interruptions due to obstruction of pole in the distribution system serving Brgy. Pulangbato by facilitating relocation of primary pole as per customer request.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Pulangbato, Cebu City, along portions of Candarong - Pulangbato Road and Fressia Street.

[2] Time: 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM (8hrs) 

Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Mambaling by facilitating installation of automatic reclosing device (recloser).

Areas Affected:

Portion of Mambaling, Cebu City, along going to Welcome Hill Tower Road.

[3] Time: 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM (8hrs) 

Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Manduang, Tubod & Vito by facilitating extension of primary lines (line stringing) and installation of primary pole

Areas Affected:

Portion of Manduang, Tubod & Vito, Minglanilla,  along Barangay Manduang Road.

March 5, 2026 (Thursday)

[1] Time: 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (8hrs) 

Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Mantuyong by facilitating installation of primary pole.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Mantuyong, Mandaue City, along Ouano Ave., Mandaue Causeway and B. Ceniza St.

March 7, 2026 (Saturday)

[1] Time: 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM (8hrs) 

Purpose: To increase the capacity of the distribution system serving Brgy. Pitalo by facilitating extension of primary lines (line stringing).

Areas Affected:

Portion of Pitalo, San Fernando, along Cebu South Road.

[2] Time: 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM (10hrs) 

Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Cogon Ramos & Sta. Cruz by facilitating installation of distribution transformer and rerouting of primary lines and relocation of primary pole as per customer request.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Cogon Ramos & Sta. Cruz, Cebu City, along D. Jakosalem St., F. Ramos Extn.,Junquera St., F. Ramos St., Junquera Extn., A. Pond St. and Lim Tian Teng St.

March 7-8, 2026 (Saturday-Sunday)

[1] Time: 10:00 PM of March 7 to 6:00 AM of March 8 (8hrs) 

Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Balud by facilitating installation of line device hardware (DS/FCO/LBS).

Areas Affected:

Portion of Balud, San Fernando, along Cebu South Road and Brgy. Balud Road. (PR)

