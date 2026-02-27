Visayan Electric announces upcoming power interruptions

Here's the list of scheduled power interruptions from March 1-7, 2026.
March 1, 2026 (Sunday)
[1] Time: 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (8hrs)
Purpose: To increase the capacity of the distribution system serving Brgy. Camputhaw & Lahug by facilitating installation of distribution transformer.
Areas Affected:
Portion of Camputhaw & Lahug, Cebu City, along portions of Apitong Street, C. Rosal Street, & J. Solon Drive.
[2] Time: 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM (8hrs)
Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Babag, Bonbon & Buot by facilitating primary line upgrading.
Areas Affected:
Portion of Babag, Bonbon & Buot, Cebu City, along portions of Bonbon-Sudlon 2 Barangay Road.
[3] Time: 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM (10hrs)
Purpose: To increase the capacity of the distribution system serving Brgy. Jubay by facilitating extension of primary lines (line stringing).
Areas Affected:
Portion of Jubay, Liloan, along Fatima Road.
[4] Time: 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM (8hrs)
Purpose: To increase the capacity of the distribution system serving Brgy. Mabolo by facilitating installation of distribution transformer.
Areas Affected:
Portion of Mabolo, Cebu City, along portions of F. Cabahug Street & M. Logarta Avenue.
March 3, 2026 (Tuesday)
[1] Time: 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM (4hrs)
Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Camp IV by facilitating installation of secondary pole and tapping of service entrance wire.
Areas Affected:
Portion of Camp IV, Talisay City, along portions of Cebu-Toledo Wharf Road.
[2] Time: 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (8hrs)
Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Balud by facilitating replacement of secondary pole
Areas Affected:
Portion of Balud, San Fernando, along going to Brgy. Lantawan Road.
[3] Time: 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (8hrs)
Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Cansaga, Danglag, Lamac, San Vicente, Tilhaong & Yati by facilitating installation of primary pole.
Areas Affected:
Portion of Cansaga, Danglag, Lamac, San Vicente, Tilhaong & Yati, Consolacion & Liloan, along Diversion Road and Brgy. Tilhaong Road.
March 4, 2026 (Wednesday)
[1] Time: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM (7hrs)
Purpose: To prevent unnecessary interruptions due to obstruction of pole in the distribution system serving Brgy. Pulangbato by facilitating relocation of primary pole as per customer request.
Areas Affected:
Portion of Pulangbato, Cebu City, along portions of Candarong - Pulangbato Road and Fressia Street.
[2] Time: 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM (8hrs)
Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Mambaling by facilitating installation of automatic reclosing device (recloser).
Areas Affected:
Portion of Mambaling, Cebu City, along going to Welcome Hill Tower Road.
[3] Time: 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM (8hrs)
Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Manduang, Tubod & Vito by facilitating extension of primary lines (line stringing) and installation of primary pole
Areas Affected:
Portion of Manduang, Tubod & Vito, Minglanilla, along Barangay Manduang Road.
March 5, 2026 (Thursday)
[1] Time: 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (8hrs)
Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Mantuyong by facilitating installation of primary pole.
Areas Affected:
Portion of Mantuyong, Mandaue City, along Ouano Ave., Mandaue Causeway and B. Ceniza St.
March 7, 2026 (Saturday)
[1] Time: 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM (8hrs)
Purpose: To increase the capacity of the distribution system serving Brgy. Pitalo by facilitating extension of primary lines (line stringing).
Areas Affected:
Portion of Pitalo, San Fernando, along Cebu South Road.
[2] Time: 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM (10hrs)
Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Cogon Ramos & Sta. Cruz by facilitating installation of distribution transformer and rerouting of primary lines and relocation of primary pole as per customer request.
Areas Affected:
Portion of Cogon Ramos & Sta. Cruz, Cebu City, along D. Jakosalem St., F. Ramos Extn.,Junquera St., F. Ramos St., Junquera Extn., A. Pond St. and Lim Tian Teng St.
March 7-8, 2026 (Saturday-Sunday)
[1] Time: 10:00 PM of March 7 to 6:00 AM of March 8 (8hrs)
Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Balud by facilitating installation of line device hardware (DS/FCO/LBS).
Areas Affected:
Portion of Balud, San Fernando, along Cebu South Road and Brgy. Balud Road. (PR)