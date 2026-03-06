Visayan Electric announces upcoming power interruptions from March 8 to 13
Here's the list of scheduled power interruptions from March 8-13, 2026.
[1] Time: 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM (9hrs)
Purpose: To prevent unnecessary interruptions due to obstruction of pole in the distribution system serving Brgy. San Jose & Talamban by facilitating relocation of primary pole that is affected by road widening project.
Areas Affected:
Portion of San Jose & Talamban, Cebu City, along Talamban Road, Brgy. San Jose Road, and Kauswagan Road.
[2] Time: 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM (1hr)
Purpose: To ensure the safety of personnel working on the line.
Areas Affected:
[3] Time: 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM (1hr)
Purpose: To ensure the safety of personnel working on the line.
Areas Affected:
[4] Time: 6:00 AM to 2:00 PM (8hrs)
Purpose: To increase the capacity of the distribution system serving Brgy. Banilad by facilitating upgrading of distribution transformer.
Areas Affected:
Portion of Banilad, Cebu City, along M. Gov Cuenco Ave.
[5]Time: 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (8hrs)
Purpose: To prevent unnecessary interruptions due to obstruction of pole in the distribution system serving Brgy. Tungkil by facilitating relocation of primary pole as per customer request.
Areas Affected:
Portion of Tungkil, Minglanilla, along portions of Barangay Tungkil Road, Villa Feliza Road as well as Deca Homes Tungkil.
[1] Time: 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM (6hrs)
Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Duljo Fatima by facilitating replacement of rotten pole.
Areas Affected:
Portion of Duljo Fatima, Cebu City, along portions of Fatima 4th Street.
[1] Time: 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM (6hrs)
Purpose: To prevent unnecessary interruptions due to obstruction of pole in the distribution system serving Brgy. Lahug by facilitating relocation of primary pole as per customer request.
Areas Affected:
Portion of Lahug, Cebu City, along Holy Family Road
[2]Time: 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (8hrs)
Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Tipolo by facilitating replacement of primary pole.
Areas Affected:
Portion of Tipolo, Mandaue City, Gentle Supreme St.
[3]Time: 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (8hrs)
Purpose: To increase the capacity of the distribution system serving Brgy. Talamban by facilitating upgrading of distribution transformer.
Areas Affected:
Portion of Talamban, Cebu City, along Highway 77 St., including road going to La Cittadella Subdivision, Santorini Residences and Rose Square Residences.
[4]Time: 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (8hrs)
Purpose: To increase the capacity of the distribution system serving Brgy. Maguikay by facilitating upgrading of distribution transformer.
Areas Affected:
Portion of Maguikay, Mandaue City, along portion of V. Albano St.
[5]Time: 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (8hrs)
Purpose: To increase the capacity of the distribution system serving Brgy. Tingub by facilitating upgrading of distribution transformer.
Areas Affected:
Portion of Tingub, Mandaue City, along Upper Tingub.
[6] Time: 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (8hrs)
Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Mohon by facilitating secondary line upgrading.
Areas Affected:
Portion of Mohon, Talisay City, along Burgos St.
[7] Time: 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM (9hrs)
Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Poblacion South by facilitating isolation of equipment due to safety concern.
Areas Affected:
Portion of Poblacion South, San Fernando, along Luknay, Liburon, Tabionan, Bugho and Lantawan.
[8] Time: 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM (5hrs)
Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Banilad by facilitating tapping of service entrance wire.
Areas Affected:
Portion of Banilad, Cebu City, along Paseo Elizabeth, Maria Luisa Subd.
[1] Time: 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM (6hrs)
Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Kalunasan by facilitating secondary line upgrading and tapping of service entrance wire.
Areas Affected:
Portion of Kalunasan, Cebu City, along portions of 37 Sampaguita Street.
[2] Time: 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM (6hrs)
Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Bonbon by facilitating installation of distribution transformer and voltage correction.
Areas Affected:
Portion of Bonbon, Cebu City, along portions of Sitio Biasong.
[3] Time: 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (8hrs)
Purpose: To increase the capacity of the distribution system serving Brgy. Subangdaku by facilitating upgrading of distribution transformer.
Areas Affected:
Portion of Subangdaku, Mandaue City, along portions of Mt. Mayon Street and Mt. Parker Street.
[4] Time: 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM (4hrs)
Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Tungkil by facilitating secondary line upgrading and tapping of service entrance wire.
Areas Affected:
Portion of Tungkil, Minglanilla, along portions of Paseo Roberto Street and Paseo Lucia Street as well as Corona Del Mar Subdivision.
[5] Time: 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (8hrs)
Purpose: To increase the capacity of the distribution system serving Brgy. Cogon Pardo & Inayawan by facilitating upgrading of distribution transformer.
Areas Affected:
Portion of Cogon Pardo & Inayawan, Cebu City, along portions of L. Gabuya Street and Padre Pio Street.
[6] Time: 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (8hrs)
Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Tayud by facilitating installation of primary pole and installation of distribution transformer.
Areas Affected:
Portion of Tayud, Liloan, along portions of Cebu-North Coastal Road and Cansaga Bay Bridge.
[7] Time: 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (8hrs)
Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Tayud by facilitating installation of distribution transformer and extension of primary lines (line stringing) and tapping of primary lines.
Areas Affected:
Portion of Tayud, Consolacion, along portions of Tawagan Street, Bagakay Street and Baha-Baha Street.
[8]Time: 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM (6hrs)
Purpose: To increase the capacity of the distribution system serving Brgy. Cabadiangan , Cotcot & Mulao by facilitating installation of distribution transformer.
Areas Affected:
Portion of Cabadiangan, Cotcot & Mulao, Liloan, along portion of Fatima Road.
[9]Time: 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM (6hrs)
Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Calajo-an & Tungkil by facilitating reconstruction of primary lines.
Areas Affected:
Portion of Calajo-an & Tungkil, Minglanilla, along Dioxide St.
[10]Time: 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (8hrs)
Purpose: To increase the capacity of the distribution system serving Brgy. Bonbon by facilitating extension of primary lines (line stringing).
Areas Affected:
Portion of Bonbon, Cebu City, along Roosevelt Drive, road going to RCPI Towers, FM Radio 93.1 Cebu Transmitter, Bridaga News FM Cebu Teleradyo Channel 39, GMA DTV-26 Cebu Digital Transmitter Site and Lee and Bee Farm.
[1]Time: 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM (1hr)
Purpose: To ensure the safety of personnel working on the line.
Areas Affected:
Portion of Basak, Cansaga, Casili, Jagobiao, Jugan, Lamac, Pitogo, Poblacion Occidental & Poblacion Orriental, Mandaue City & Consolacion, along portions of Cebu National Road, Central Nautical Highway, Laray Road, M. Pepito Street, Maglasang Road, Semblante Street, & Tomas P. Go Road.
[1] Time: 10:00 PM of March 12 to 4:00 AM of March 13 (6hrs)
Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Cansaga , Jagobiao , Nangka , Poblacion Orriental & Tugbungan by facilitating tapping of primary lines.
Areas Affected:
Portion of Cansaga, Jagobiao, Nangka, Poblacion Orriental & Tugbungan, Mandaue City & Consolacion, along portions of H. Pepito St., Nangka Road, and Tomas P. Go Road.
[2]Time: 10:00 PM of March 12 to 6:00 AM of March 13 (8hrs)
Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Poblacion Occidental & Poblacion Orriental by facilitating relocation of primary pole for upcoming projects.
Areas Affected:
Portion of Poblacion Occidental & Poblacion Orriental, Consolacion, along portions of Cebu National Road, Central Nautical Highway, Tomas P. Go Road and H. Pepito Road.
[1] Time: 5:00 AM to 6:00 AM (1hr)
Purpose: To ensure the safety of personnel working on the line.
Areas Affected:
