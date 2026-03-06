Visayan Electric announces upcoming power interruptions from March 8 to 13

Here's the list of scheduled power interruptions from March 8-13, 2026.

March 8, 2026 (Sunday)

[1] Time: 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM (9hrs)

Purpose: To prevent unnecessary interruptions due to obstruction of pole in the distribution system serving Brgy. San Jose & Talamban by facilitating relocation of primary pole that is affected by road widening project.

Areas Affected:

Portion of San Jose & Talamban, Cebu City, along Talamban Road, Brgy. San Jose Road, and Kauswagan Road.

[2] Time: 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM (1hr)

Purpose: To ensure the safety of personnel working on the line.

Areas Affected:

Portion of San Jose & Talamban, Cebu City, along Talamban Road, Brgy. San Jose Road, and Kauswagan Road.

[3] Time: 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM (1hr)

Purpose: To ensure the safety of personnel working on the line.

Areas Affected:

Portion of San Jose & Talamban, Cebu City, along Talamban Road, Brgy. San Jose Road, and Kauswagan Road.

[4] Time: 6:00 AM to 2:00 PM (8hrs)

Purpose: To increase the capacity of the distribution system serving Brgy. Banilad by facilitating upgrading of distribution transformer.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Banilad, Cebu City, along M. Gov Cuenco Ave.



[5]Time: 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (8hrs)

Purpose: To prevent unnecessary interruptions due to obstruction of pole in the distribution system serving Brgy. Tungkil by facilitating relocation of primary pole as per customer request.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Tungkil, Minglanilla, along portions of Barangay Tungkil Road, Villa Feliza Road as well as Deca Homes Tungkil.

March 9, 2026 (Monday)

[1] Time: 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM (6hrs)

Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Duljo Fatima by facilitating replacement of rotten pole.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Duljo Fatima, Cebu City, along portions of Fatima 4th Street.

March 10, 2026 (Tuesday)

[1] Time: 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM (6hrs)

Purpose: To prevent unnecessary interruptions due to obstruction of pole in the distribution system serving Brgy. Lahug by facilitating relocation of primary pole as per customer request.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Lahug, Cebu City, along Holy Family Road .

[2]Time: 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (8hrs)

Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Tipolo by facilitating replacement of primary pole.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Tipolo, Mandaue City, Gentle Supreme St.

[3]Time: 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (8hrs)

Purpose: To increase the capacity of the distribution system serving Brgy. Talamban by facilitating upgrading of distribution transformer.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Talamban, Cebu City, along Highway 77 St., including road going to La Cittadella Subdivision, Santorini Residences and Rose Square Residences.

[4]Time: 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (8hrs)

Purpose: To increase the capacity of the distribution system serving Brgy. Maguikay by facilitating upgrading of distribution transformer.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Maguikay, Mandaue City, along portion of V. Albano St.

[5]Time: 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (8hrs)

Purpose: To increase the capacity of the distribution system serving Brgy. Tingub by facilitating upgrading of distribution transformer.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Tingub, Mandaue City, along Upper Tingub.

[6] Time: 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (8hrs)

Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Mohon by facilitating secondary line upgrading.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Mohon, Talisay City, along Burgos St.

[7] Time: 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM (9hrs)

Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Poblacion South by facilitating isolation of equipment due to safety concern.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Poblacion South, San Fernando, along Luknay, Liburon, Tabionan, Bugho and Lantawan.

[8] Time: 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM (5hrs)

Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Banilad by facilitating tapping of service entrance wire.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Banilad, Cebu City, along Paseo Elizabeth, Maria Luisa Subd.

March 11, 2026 (Wednesday)



[1] Time: 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM (6hrs)

Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Kalunasan by facilitating secondary line upgrading and tapping of service entrance wire.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Kalunasan, Cebu City, along portions of 37 Sampaguita Street.

[2] Time: 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM (6hrs)

Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Bonbon by facilitating installation of distribution transformer and voltage correction.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Bonbon, Cebu City, along portions of Sitio Biasong.

[3] Time: 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (8hrs)

Purpose: To increase the capacity of the distribution system serving Brgy. Subangdaku by facilitating upgrading of distribution transformer.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Subangdaku, Mandaue City, along portions of Mt. Mayon Street and Mt. Parker Street.

[4] Time: 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM (4hrs)

Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Tungkil by facilitating secondary line upgrading and tapping of service entrance wire.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Tungkil, Minglanilla, along portions of Paseo Roberto Street and Paseo Lucia Street as well as Corona Del Mar Subdivision.

[5] Time: 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (8hrs)

Purpose: To increase the capacity of the distribution system serving Brgy. Cogon Pardo & Inayawan by facilitating upgrading of distribution transformer.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Cogon Pardo & Inayawan, Cebu City, along portions of L. Gabuya Street and Padre Pio Street.

[6] Time: 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (8hrs)

Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Tayud by facilitating installation of primary pole and installation of distribution transformer.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Tayud, Liloan, along portions of Cebu-North Coastal Road and Cansaga Bay Bridge.

[7] Time: 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (8hrs)

Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Tayud by facilitating installation of distribution transformer and extension of primary lines (line stringing) and tapping of primary lines.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Tayud, Consolacion, along portions of Tawagan Street, Bagakay Street and Baha-Baha Street.

[8]Time: 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM (6hrs)

Purpose: To increase the capacity of the distribution system serving Brgy. Cabadiangan , Cotcot & Mulao by facilitating installation of distribution transformer.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Cabadiangan, Cotcot & Mulao, Liloan, along portion of Fatima Road.

[9]Time: 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM (6hrs)

Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Calajo-an & Tungkil by facilitating reconstruction of primary lines.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Calajo-an & Tungkil, Minglanilla, along Dioxide St.

[10]Time: 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (8hrs)

Purpose: To increase the capacity of the distribution system serving Brgy. Bonbon by facilitating extension of primary lines (line stringing).

Areas Affected:

Portion of Bonbon, Cebu City, along Roosevelt Drive, road going to RCPI Towers, FM Radio 93.1 Cebu Transmitter, Bridaga News FM Cebu Teleradyo Channel 39, GMA DTV-26 Cebu Digital Transmitter Site and Lee and Bee Farm.





March 12, 2026 (Thursday)

[1]Time: 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM (1hr)

Purpose: To ensure the safety of personnel working on the line.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Basak, Cansaga, Casili, Jagobiao, Jugan, Lamac, Pitogo, Poblacion Occidental & Poblacion Orriental, Mandaue City & Consolacion, along portions of Cebu National Road, Central Nautical Highway, Laray Road, M. Pepito Street, Maglasang Road, Semblante Street, & Tomas P. Go Road.

March 12, 2026 (Thursday) - March 13, 2026 (Friday)

[1] Time: 10:00 PM of March 12 to 4:00 AM of March 13 (6hrs)

Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Cansaga , Jagobiao , Nangka , Poblacion Orriental & Tugbungan by facilitating tapping of primary lines.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Cansaga, Jagobiao, Nangka, Poblacion Orriental & Tugbungan, Mandaue City & Consolacion, along portions of H. Pepito St., Nangka Road, and Tomas P. Go Road.

[2]Time: 10:00 PM of March 12 to 6:00 AM of March 13 (8hrs)

Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Brgy. Poblacion Occidental & Poblacion Orriental by facilitating relocation of primary pole for upcoming projects.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Poblacion Occidental & Poblacion Orriental, Consolacion, along portions of Cebu National Road, Central Nautical Highway, Tomas P. Go Road and H. Pepito Road.





March 13, 2026 (Friday)

[1] Time: 5:00 AM to 6:00 AM (1hr)

Purpose: To ensure the safety of personnel working on the line.

Areas Affected:

Portion of Basak, Cansaga, Casili, Jagobiao, Jugan, Lamac, Pitogo, Poblacion Occidental & Poblacion Orriental, Mandaue City & Consolacion, along portions of Cebu National Road, Central Nautical Highway, Laray Road, M. Pepito Street, Maglasang Road, Semblante Street, & Tomas P. Go Road.