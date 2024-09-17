Visayas, Mindanao developers lead the archipelago’s best real estate at the 12th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards

The 12th Annual PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards, presented by Kohler and supported by Boysen Paints and Dongpeng Ceramic, today distinguished the achievements of real estate developers, featuring major winners from across the Visayas and Mindanao regions.
Held at Shangri-La The Fort, Manila, the black-tie gala spotlighted the rapid growth and diversification of property markets beyond the national capital in over 80 categories.
Megaworld Corporation, the most awarded developer of the year, won the coveted title of Best Developer (Visayas). The company, also recognised as Best Lifestyle Developer and Best Sustainable Developer, took home the Best Condo Development (Visayas) award for Firenze Residences, an Italian-inspired residential tower in Iloilo. Additionally, The Upper East House, a history-inspired showroom in Bacolod, was honoured with Best Sales Gallery Architectural Design.
Cebu Landmasters, Inc. reaffirmed its leadership in the southern Philippines by scoring the title of Best Developer (Mindanao). The Cebu-based company also won for a diverse array of winning projects in Visayas, including Casa Mira Towers Guadalupe, recipient of the Best Affordable Condo Architectural Design award; Mirani Steps Danao, Best Affordable Condo Development (Metro Cebu); lyf Cebu City, Best Co Living Space; and Velmiro Greens Bohol, Best Housing Development (Visayas).
This year’s awards shone a light on many outstanding projects across the metropolises of Cebu and Iloilo. Alveo Land, recipient of the inaugural Social Impact Award, won Best High End Condo Development (Metro Cebu) for Cerule at Solinea.
Meanwhile, debut contender Primehomes Development Corporation made a strong entrance with the Best Housing Development (Metro Cebu) award for Luana Dos Subdivision.
Similarly, first-time participant Bluerise Holdings Ent. Corp. won the Best Housing Architectural Design title for Alexa Heights in Cebu City.
Developments in Metro Davao also rose to the top of this year’s awards. Alsons Development and Investment Corporation garnered the Best Housing Development (Mindanao) title for Narra Park Residences Avia, with Narra Park Residences winning Best Housing Development (Metro Davao). Anchor Land Holdings, Inc. further showcased Davao’s rising standards of living with the Best Condo Development (Mindanao) title for 202 Peaklane.
Jules Kay, general manager of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events, said: “We applaud the award-winning developers in another impressive year for the Philippines’ real estate market. The entries truly kept pace with the fast growth of the Philippine economy, driven by robust investment, public spending, tourism, and overseas remittances. The Philippines’ most vibrant cities continue to progress, with more live-work-play communities, luxurious residential enclaves, and smart suburban developments. Congratulations to all awardees this year for their outstanding achievements."
Cyndy Tan Jarabata, chairperson of the independent panel of judges, PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards, said: "This year, the independent panel of judges saw a remarkable level of participation from developers across the Philippines, underlining their pursuit of excellence, independent validation, and market differentiation. Such engagement highlights the drive of Filipino developers to set new benchmarks for quality in one of Southeast Asia's most rapidly expanding economies. Congratulations to all the winners."
The independent panel of judges are Cyndy Tan Jarabata, president of TAJARA Leisure & Hospitality Group Inc.; Carlo Cordaro, president and CEO, Atelier A; Carlo Rufino, co-managing director, NEO; Jaime A. Cura, Ph.D., vice-chairman, The RGV Group of Companies; Jean Jacquelyn Nathania A. de Castro, CEO, ESCA Incorporated; Kathleen P. Obcemea, principal interior designer, KPO Beyond Designs Co.; Luis Enrique T. Mangosing, CEO, Metro Development Managers, Inc. (MDMI); Michelle Barretto, founder and CEO, Vitamin B, Inc.; Philip Mareschal, head of property and asset management, JLL Philippines; and Richard Raymundo, managing director, Colliers Philippines.
Ofelia S. Barroga, Lloyd T. Tan, Margaux Zarah Casihan, and Remedios Ducay of Diaz Murillo Dalupan and Company – HLB Philippines maintained the fairness, transparency, and credibility of the selection process. Diaz Murillo Dalupan and Company – HLB Philippines is part of the “2024 Network of the Year” winner HLB International, the global network of independent professional accounting firms and business advisers.
Top winners from the Philippines will advance to the 19th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final in Bangkok, where they will compete for “Best in Asia” honors on December 13 2024.
Organised by PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU), the 12th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards are supported by platinum sponsor Kohler; gold sponsor Boysen Paints; silver sponsor Dongpeng Ceramic; official publicity partner Ripple8; official newspaper The Philippine Star; official magazine Property Report by PropertyGuru; media partners Bridges, BusinessWorld, Inquirer Property, Manila Bulletin, Philippine Daily Inquirer, PhilStar Property Report PH, and Real Estate News PH; and official supervisor HLB.
For more information, email awards@propertyguru.comor visit the official website: asiapropertyawards.com.
12th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards
DEVELOPER AWARDS
Best Developer
WINNER: Robinsons Land
Best Developer (Luzon)
WINNER: Robinsons Land
Best Developer (Visayas)
WINNER: Megaworld Corporation
Best Developer (Mindanao)
WINNER: Cebu Landmasters, Inc.
Best Luxury Developer
WINNER: Federal Land, Inc.
Best Mixed Use Developer
WINNER: Megaworld Corporation
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Ayala Land, Inc.
HIGHLY COMMENDED: D.M. Wenceslao and Associates, Inc.
Best Industrial Developer
WINNER: Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates
HIGHLY COMMENDED: AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp.
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Science Park of the Philippines, Inc.
Best Housing Developer
WINNER: Hausland Development Corporation
HIGHLY COMMENDED: PHirst Park Homes Inc.
Best Lifestyle Developer
WINNER: Global-Estate Resorts, Inc. (GERI)
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Landco Pacific Corporation
HIGHLY COMMENDED: RLC Residences
Best Sustainable Developer
WINNER: Ayala Land, Inc.
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Robinsons Land
Best Hospitality Developer
WINNER: Megaworld Corporation
Best Boutique Developer
WINNER: Torre Lorenzo Development Corporation
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Grand Land Inc.
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Keyland Corporation
Best Boutique Hospitality Developer
WINNER: Brittany Hotels
Best Breakthrough Developer
WINNER: Federal Land NRE Global, Inc.
ESG DEVELOPER AWARDS
Social Impact Award
WINNER: Alveo Land
Sustainable Design Award
WINNER: Megaworld Corporation
Sustainable Construction Award
WINNER: PrimaryHomes, Inc.
Energy Efficiency Award
WINNER: Megaworld Corporation
PORTFOLIO AWARDS
Best Operational Retail Portfolio
WINNER: Megaworld Lifestyle Malls
Best Operational Office Portfolio
WINNER: Megaworld Premier Offices
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Robinsons Offices
Best Operational Hospitality Portfolio
WINNER: Megaworld Hotels and Resorts
DEVELOPMENT AWARDS
Best Township Development
WINNER: Riverpark by Federal Land, Inc.
HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Upper East by Megaworld Corporation
Best Mixed Use Development
WINNER: Parqal by D.M. Wenceslao and Associates, Inc.
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Avia Estate by Alsons Development and Investment Corporation
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Biz Hub at LIMA Estate by Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates
HIGHLY COMMENDED: CaSoBe (Calatagan South Beach) by Landco Pacific Corporation
Best Industrial Development
WINNER: Light Industry & Science Park IV by Science Park of the Philippines, Inc.
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Pampanga Technopark by AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp.
HIGHLY COMMENDED: TARI Estate by Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates
Best Retail Development
WINNER: Uptown Mall by Megaworld Corporation
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Parqal by D.M. Wenceslao and Associates, Inc.
Best Hotel Development
WINNER: Grand Westside Hotel by Megaworld Corporation
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Citadines Bacolod City by Cebu Landmasters, Inc.
Best Boutique Hotel Development
WINNER: Brittany Hotel Villar City by Brittany Hotels (Daang Hari), Inc.
Best Office Development
WINNER: FourE-com Center by SM Offices by SM Prime
HIGHLY COMMENDED: International Finance Center by Megaworld Corporation
HIGHLY COMMENDED: LIMA Tower 1 by Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates
Best BPO Office Development
WINNER: Cybergate Iloilo Tower 3 by Robinsons Offices
HIGHLY COMMENDED: SM City Clark Tech Hub by SM Offices by SM Prime
Best Green Office Development
WINNER: International Finance Center by Megaworld Corporation
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Cybergate Iloilo Towers 1 & 2 by Robinsons Offices
Best Ultra Luxury Condo Development (Metro Manila)
WINNER: The Estate Makati by SM Development Corp. and Federal Land
Best Luxury Condo Development (Metro Manila)
WINNER: The Seasons Residences by Sunshine Fort North Bonifacio Realty Development Corporation
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Parkford Suites Legazpi by Alveo Land
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Uptown Arts Residence by Megaworld Corporation
Best High End Condo Development (Metro Manila)
WINNER: Viento at Cerca by Alveo Land
HIGHLY COMMENDED: 18 Avenue de Triomphe by Megaworld Corporation
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Mi Casa by Federal Land, Inc.
Best Mid End Condo Development (Metro Manila)
WINNER: My Enso Lofts by PH1 World Developers
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Charm Residences by SM Development Corporation (SMDC)
Best Affordable Condo Development (Metro Manila)
WINNER: I-Land Residences Sucat by I-Land, Inc.
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Siena Towers by Horizon Land Property Development Corporation
Best Condo Development (Luzon)
WINNER: Chelsea Parkplace by Megaworld Corporation
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Woodsville Crest by RLC Residences
Best High End Condo Development (Metro Cebu)
WINNER: Cerule at Solinea by Alveo Land
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Galleria Residences by RLC Residences
Best Affordable Condo Development (Metro Cebu)
WINNER: Mirani Steps Danao by Cebu Landmasters, Inc.
Best Condo Development (Visayas)
WINNER: Firenze Residences by Megaworld Corporation
Best Condo Development (Metro Davao)
WINNER: 202 Peaklane by Anchor Land Holdings, Inc.
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Patio Suites Abreeza by Alveo Land
HIGHLY COMMENDED: The East Village at DGT by Cebu Landmasters, Inc.
Best Branded Residential Development
WINNER: The Residences at The Westin Manila by RLC Residences
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Marco Polo Residences by Federal Land, Inc.
Best Wellness Residential Development
WINNER: The Residences at The Westin Manila by RLC Residences
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Maple Grove Park Village by Megaworld Corporation
Best Investment Condo Development
WINNER: Copeton Baysuites by Anchor Land Holdings, Inc.
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Amani Grand Resort Residences Mactan by Grand Land Inc.
HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Spinnaker by Landco Pacific Corporation
HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Strides at LIMA by Aboitiz Land
Best Waterfront Condo Development
WINNER: The Residences at Terrazas de Punta Fuego by Landco Pacific Corporation
HIGHLY COMMENDED: La Victoria Global Residences by Megaworld Corporation
Best Smart Home Development
WINNER: Primehomes Capitol Hills by Primehomes Real Estate Development, Inc.
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Sierra Valley Gardens by RLC Residences
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Uptown Arts Residence by Megaworld Corporation
Best Lifestyle Condo Development
WINNER: The Residences at The Westin Manila by RLC Residences
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Grand Residences Cebu by Grand Land Inc.
HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Estate Makati by SM Development Corp. and Federal Land
HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Residences at Terrazas de Punta Fuego by Landco Pacific Corporation
Best CBD Development
WINNER: Ayala Triangle Gardens Tower 2 by Ayala Land, Inc.
HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Grand Midori Ortigas by Federal Land, Inc.
Best Connectivity Condo Development
WINNER: Vion Tower by Megaworld Corporation
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Amani Grand Citygate Davao by Grand Land Inc.
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Quantum Residences by Horizon Land Property Development Corporation
Best Serviced Apartment Development
WINNER: 110 Benavidez by Keyland Corporation
Best Student Condo Development
WINNER: Torre Lorenzo Loyola by Torre Lorenzo Development Corporation
Best Housing Development (Greater Metro Manila)
WINNER: Northscapes San Jose Del Monte by PH1 World Developers
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Eastland Heights by Global-Estate Resorts, Inc. (GERI)
Best Housing Development (Luzon)
WINNER: SMDC Cheerful Homes 2 by SM Development Corporation (SMDC)
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Fiesta Communities - Aguso by Fiesta Communities Incorporated
HIGHLY COMMENDED: PHirst Editions Batulao by Century PHirst Corporation
HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Hauslands Mabalacat by Hausland Development Corporation
HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Lindgren by Global-Estate Resorts, Inc. (GERI)
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Vermira by Keyland Corporation
Best Affordable Economic Housing Development (Luzon)
WINNER: Sunnyvale 2 by SM Development Corporation (SMDC)
Best Housing Development (Metro Cebu)
WINNER: Luana Dos Subdivision by Primehomes Development Corporation
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Velmiro Heights Consolacion by Cebu Landmasters, Inc.
Best Housing Development (Visayas)
WINNER: Velmiro Greens Bohol by Cebu Landmasters, Inc.
Best Housing Development (Metro Davao)
WINNER: Narra Park Residences by Alsons Development and Investment Corporation
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Casa Mira Homes Davao by Cebu Landmasters, Inc.
Best Housing Development (Mindanao)
WINNER: Narra Park Residences Avia by Alsons Development and Investment Corporation
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Casa Mira Homes Butuan by Cebu Landmasters, Inc.
Best Sub Division Development
WINNER: Yume at Riverpark by Federal Land NRE Global, Inc.
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Northtown Residences by Alsons Development and Investment Corporation
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Playa Calatagan by Landco Pacific Corporation
Best Lifestyle Housing Development
WINNER: Maple Grove Park Village by Megaworld Corporation
Best Socialized Housing Development
WINNER: Fiesta Communities - San Rafael Extension by Fiesta Communities Incorporated
Best Green Development
WINNER: LIMA Estate by Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates
Best Eco Friendly Resort Development
WINNER: Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort by Torre Lorenzo Development Corporation
Best Eco Friendly Condo Development
WINNER: I-Land Residences Sucat by I-Land, Inc.
Best Eco Friendly Housing Development
WINNER: Northscapes San Jose Del Monte by PH1 World Developers
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Vermira by Keyland Corporation
Best Nature Integrated Development
WINNER: Primehomes Capitol Hills by Primehomes Real Estate Development, Inc.
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Arden Botanical Village by Megaworld Corporation
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Foressa Mountain Town by Aboitiz Land
Best Co Living Space
WINNER: lyf Cebu City by Cebu Landmasters, Inc.
Best Co Working Space
WINNER: work.able Robinsons Summit Center by work.able
DESIGN AWARDS
Best Township Masterplan Design
WINNER: Riverpark by Federal Land, Inc.
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Maple Grove by Megaworld Corporation
Best Retail Architectural Design
WINNER: Mitsukoshi BGC by Sunshine Fort North Bonifacio Realty Development Corporation
Best Office Architectural Design
WINNER: GBF Center 1 by Robinsons Offices
HIGHLY COMMENDED: No. 1 Upper East Avenue by Megaworld Corporation
Best Condo Architectural Design
WINNER: The Spinnaker by Landco Pacific Corporation
HIGHLY COMMENDED: ArcoVia Palazzo by Megaworld Corporation
HIGHLY COMMENDED: My Enso Lofts by PH1 World Developers
Best Affordable Condo Architectural Design
WINNER: Casa Mira Towers Guadalupe by Cebu Landmasters, Inc.
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Hill Residences by SM Development Corporation (SMDC)
Best Housing Architectural Design
WINNER: Alexa Heights by Bluerise Holdings Ent. Corp
Best Affordable Housing Architectural Design
WINNER: The Hauslands Mabalacat by Hausland Development Corporation
Best Hotel Interior Design
WINNER: Brittany Hotel Villar City by Brittany Hotels (Daang Hari), Inc.
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Kingsford Hotel Bacolod by Megaworld Corporation
Best Sales Gallery Architectural Design
WINNER: The Upper East House by Megaworld Corporation
Best Office Interior Design
WINNER: GBF Center 1 by Robinsons Offices
Best Condo Interior Design
WINNER: Modan Lofts Ortigas Hills by PH1 World Developers
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Saint Honore by Megaworld Corporation
Best Condo Landscape Design
WINNER: La Cassia Residences by Megaworld Corporation
Best Housing Landscape Design
WINNER: The Lindgren by Global-Estate Resorts, Inc. (GERI)
BEST OF THE PHILIPPINES AWARDS
Best Condo Development (Philippines)
WINNER: The Estate Makati by SM Development Corp. and Federal Land
Best Housing Development (Philippines)
WINNER: Maple Grove Park Village by Megaworld Corporation
SPECIAL AWARD
Rising Star
WINNER: Mariana Beatriz Zobel de Ayala, Senior Vice President, Head of Leasing and Hospitality, Ayala Land, Inc.
PUBLISHER’S CHOICE
Philippines Real Estate Personality of the Year
WINNER: Manuel V. Pangilinan, Chairman and CEO, Metro Pacific Investments Corporation