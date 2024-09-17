Visayas, Mindanao developers lead the archipelago’s best real estate at the 12th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards

12th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards

DEVELOPER AWARDS

Best Developer

WINNER: Robinsons Land

Best Developer (Luzon)

WINNER: Robinsons Land

Best Developer (Visayas)

WINNER: Megaworld Corporation

Best Developer (Mindanao)

WINNER: Cebu Landmasters, Inc.

Best Luxury Developer

WINNER: Federal Land, Inc.

Best Mixed Use Developer

WINNER: Megaworld Corporation

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Ayala Land, Inc.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: D.M. Wenceslao and Associates, Inc.

Best Industrial Developer

WINNER: Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates

HIGHLY COMMENDED: AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Science Park of the Philippines, Inc.

Best Housing Developer

WINNER: Hausland Development Corporation

HIGHLY COMMENDED: PHirst Park Homes Inc.

Best Lifestyle Developer

WINNER: Global-Estate Resorts, Inc. (GERI)

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Landco Pacific Corporation

HIGHLY COMMENDED: RLC Residences

Best Sustainable Developer

WINNER: Ayala Land, Inc.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Robinsons Land

Best Hospitality Developer

WINNER: Megaworld Corporation

Best Boutique Developer

WINNER: Torre Lorenzo Development Corporation

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Grand Land Inc.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Keyland Corporation

Best Boutique Hospitality Developer

WINNER: Brittany Hotels

Best Breakthrough Developer

WINNER: Federal Land NRE Global, Inc.

ESG DEVELOPER AWARDS

Social Impact Award

WINNER: Alveo Land

Sustainable Design Award

WINNER: Megaworld Corporation

Sustainable Construction Award

WINNER: PrimaryHomes, Inc.

Energy Efficiency Award

WINNER: Megaworld Corporation

PORTFOLIO AWARDS

Best Operational Retail Portfolio

WINNER: Megaworld Lifestyle Malls

Best Operational Office Portfolio

WINNER: Megaworld Premier Offices

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Robinsons Offices

Best Operational Hospitality Portfolio

WINNER: Megaworld Hotels and Resorts

DEVELOPMENT AWARDS

Best Township Development

WINNER: Riverpark by Federal Land, Inc.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Upper East by Megaworld Corporation



Best Mixed Use Development

WINNER: Parqal by D.M. Wenceslao and Associates, Inc.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Avia Estate by Alsons Development and Investment Corporation

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Biz Hub at LIMA Estate by Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates

HIGHLY COMMENDED: CaSoBe (Calatagan South Beach) by Landco Pacific Corporation



Best Industrial Development

WINNER: Light Industry & Science Park IV by Science Park of the Philippines, Inc.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Pampanga Technopark by AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: TARI Estate by Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates



Best Retail Development

WINNER: Uptown Mall by Megaworld Corporation

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Parqal by D.M. Wenceslao and Associates, Inc.



Best Hotel Development

WINNER: Grand Westside Hotel by Megaworld Corporation

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Citadines Bacolod City by Cebu Landmasters, Inc.



Best Boutique Hotel Development

WINNER: Brittany Hotel Villar City by Brittany Hotels (Daang Hari), Inc.

Best Office Development

WINNER: FourE-com Center by SM Offices by SM Prime

HIGHLY COMMENDED: International Finance Center by Megaworld Corporation

HIGHLY COMMENDED: LIMA Tower 1 by Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates



Best BPO Office Development

WINNER: Cybergate Iloilo Tower 3 by Robinsons Offices

HIGHLY COMMENDED: SM City Clark Tech Hub by SM Offices by SM Prime

Best Green Office Development

WINNER: International Finance Center by Megaworld Corporation

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Cybergate Iloilo Towers 1 & 2 by Robinsons Offices

Best Ultra Luxury Condo Development (Metro Manila)

WINNER: The Estate Makati by SM Development Corp. and Federal Land

Best Luxury Condo Development (Metro Manila)

WINNER: The Seasons Residences by Sunshine Fort North Bonifacio Realty Development Corporation

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Parkford Suites Legazpi by Alveo Land

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Uptown Arts Residence by Megaworld Corporation

Best High End Condo Development (Metro Manila)

WINNER: Viento at Cerca by Alveo Land

HIGHLY COMMENDED: 18 Avenue de Triomphe by Megaworld Corporation

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Mi Casa by Federal Land, Inc.

Best Mid End Condo Development (Metro Manila)

WINNER: My Enso Lofts by PH1 World Developers

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Charm Residences by SM Development Corporation (SMDC)

Best Affordable Condo Development (Metro Manila)

WINNER: I-Land Residences Sucat by I-Land, Inc.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Siena Towers by Horizon Land Property Development Corporation

Best Condo Development (Luzon)

WINNER: Chelsea Parkplace by Megaworld Corporation

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Woodsville Crest by RLC Residences

Best High End Condo Development (Metro Cebu)

WINNER: Cerule at Solinea by Alveo Land

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Galleria Residences by RLC Residences

Best Affordable Condo Development (Metro Cebu)

WINNER: Mirani Steps Danao by Cebu Landmasters, Inc.

Best Condo Development (Visayas)

WINNER: Firenze Residences by Megaworld Corporation

Best Condo Development (Metro Davao)

WINNER: 202 Peaklane by Anchor Land Holdings, Inc.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Patio Suites Abreeza by Alveo Land

HIGHLY COMMENDED: The East Village at DGT by Cebu Landmasters, Inc.

Best Branded Residential Development

WINNER: The Residences at The Westin Manila by RLC Residences

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Marco Polo Residences by Federal Land, Inc.

Best Wellness Residential Development

WINNER: The Residences at The Westin Manila by RLC Residences

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Maple Grove Park Village by Megaworld Corporation

Best Investment Condo Development

WINNER: Copeton Baysuites by Anchor Land Holdings, Inc.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Amani Grand Resort Residences Mactan by Grand Land Inc.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Spinnaker by Landco Pacific Corporation

HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Strides at LIMA by Aboitiz Land

Best Waterfront Condo Development

WINNER: The Residences at Terrazas de Punta Fuego by Landco Pacific Corporation

HIGHLY COMMENDED: La Victoria Global Residences by Megaworld Corporation

Best Smart Home Development

WINNER: Primehomes Capitol Hills by Primehomes Real Estate Development, Inc.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Sierra Valley Gardens by RLC Residences

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Uptown Arts Residence by Megaworld Corporation

Best Lifestyle Condo Development

WINNER: The Residences at The Westin Manila by RLC Residences

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Grand Residences Cebu by Grand Land Inc.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Estate Makati by SM Development Corp. and Federal Land

HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Residences at Terrazas de Punta Fuego by Landco Pacific Corporation

Best CBD Development

WINNER: Ayala Triangle Gardens Tower 2 by Ayala Land, Inc.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Grand Midori Ortigas by Federal Land, Inc.

Best Connectivity Condo Development

WINNER: Vion Tower by Megaworld Corporation

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Amani Grand Citygate Davao by Grand Land Inc.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Quantum Residences by Horizon Land Property Development Corporation

Best Serviced Apartment Development

WINNER: 110 Benavidez by Keyland Corporation

Best Student Condo Development

WINNER: Torre Lorenzo Loyola by Torre Lorenzo Development Corporation

Best Housing Development (Greater Metro Manila)

WINNER: Northscapes San Jose Del Monte by PH1 World Developers

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Eastland Heights by Global-Estate Resorts, Inc. (GERI)

Best Housing Development (Luzon)

WINNER: SMDC Cheerful Homes 2 by SM Development Corporation (SMDC)

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Fiesta Communities - Aguso by Fiesta Communities Incorporated

HIGHLY COMMENDED: PHirst Editions Batulao by Century PHirst Corporation

HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Hauslands Mabalacat by Hausland Development Corporation

HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Lindgren by Global-Estate Resorts, Inc. (GERI)

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Vermira by Keyland Corporation

Best Affordable Economic Housing Development (Luzon)

WINNER: Sunnyvale 2 by SM Development Corporation (SMDC)

Best Housing Development (Metro Cebu)

WINNER: Luana Dos Subdivision by Primehomes Development Corporation

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Velmiro Heights Consolacion by Cebu Landmasters, Inc.

Best Housing Development (Visayas)

WINNER: Velmiro Greens Bohol by Cebu Landmasters, Inc.

Best Housing Development (Metro Davao)

WINNER: Narra Park Residences by Alsons Development and Investment Corporation

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Casa Mira Homes Davao by Cebu Landmasters, Inc.

Best Housing Development (Mindanao)

WINNER: Narra Park Residences Avia by Alsons Development and Investment Corporation

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Casa Mira Homes Butuan by Cebu Landmasters, Inc.

Best Sub Division Development

WINNER: Yume at Riverpark by Federal Land NRE Global, Inc.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Northtown Residences by Alsons Development and Investment Corporation

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Playa Calatagan by Landco Pacific Corporation

Best Lifestyle Housing Development

WINNER: Maple Grove Park Village by Megaworld Corporation

Best Socialized Housing Development

WINNER: Fiesta Communities - San Rafael Extension by Fiesta Communities Incorporated

Best Green Development

WINNER: LIMA Estate by Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates

Best Eco Friendly Resort Development

WINNER: Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort by Torre Lorenzo Development Corporation

Best Eco Friendly Condo Development

WINNER: I-Land Residences Sucat by I-Land, Inc.

Best Eco Friendly Housing Development

WINNER: Northscapes San Jose Del Monte by PH1 World Developers

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Vermira by Keyland Corporation

Best Nature Integrated Development

WINNER: Primehomes Capitol Hills by Primehomes Real Estate Development, Inc.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Arden Botanical Village by Megaworld Corporation

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Foressa Mountain Town by Aboitiz Land

Best Co Living Space

WINNER: lyf Cebu City by Cebu Landmasters, Inc.

Best Co Working Space

WINNER: work.able Robinsons Summit Center by work.able

DESIGN AWARDS

Best Township Masterplan Design

WINNER: Riverpark by Federal Land, Inc.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Maple Grove by Megaworld Corporation



Best Retail Architectural Design

WINNER: Mitsukoshi BGC by Sunshine Fort North Bonifacio Realty Development Corporation



Best Office Architectural Design

WINNER: GBF Center 1 by Robinsons Offices

HIGHLY COMMENDED: No. 1 Upper East Avenue by Megaworld Corporation



Best Condo Architectural Design

WINNER: The Spinnaker by Landco Pacific Corporation

HIGHLY COMMENDED: ArcoVia Palazzo by Megaworld Corporation

HIGHLY COMMENDED: My Enso Lofts by PH1 World Developers



Best Affordable Condo Architectural Design

WINNER: Casa Mira Towers Guadalupe by Cebu Landmasters, Inc.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Hill Residences by SM Development Corporation (SMDC)



Best Housing Architectural Design

WINNER: Alexa Heights by Bluerise Holdings Ent. Corp

Best Affordable Housing Architectural Design

WINNER: The Hauslands Mabalacat by Hausland Development Corporation



Best Hotel Interior Design

WINNER: Brittany Hotel Villar City by Brittany Hotels (Daang Hari), Inc.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Kingsford Hotel Bacolod by Megaworld Corporation



Best Sales Gallery Architectural Design

WINNER: The Upper East House by Megaworld Corporation



Best Office Interior Design

WINNER: GBF Center 1 by Robinsons Offices



Best Condo Interior Design

WINNER: Modan Lofts Ortigas Hills by PH1 World Developers

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Saint Honore by Megaworld Corporation



Best Condo Landscape Design

WINNER: La Cassia Residences by Megaworld Corporation



Best Housing Landscape Design

WINNER: The Lindgren by Global-Estate Resorts, Inc. (GERI)

BEST OF THE PHILIPPINES AWARDS

Best Condo Development (Philippines)

WINNER: The Estate Makati by SM Development Corp. and Federal Land

Best Housing Development (Philippines)

WINNER: Maple Grove Park Village by Megaworld Corporation

SPECIAL AWARD

Rising Star

WINNER: Mariana Beatriz Zobel de Ayala, Senior Vice President, Head of Leasing and Hospitality, Ayala Land, Inc.

PUBLISHER’S CHOICE

Philippines Real Estate Personality of the Year

WINNER: Manuel V. Pangilinan, Chairman and CEO, Metro Pacific Investments Corporation