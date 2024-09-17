Feature

Visayas, Mindanao developers lead the archipelago’s best real estate at the 12th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards

From Cebu to Iloilo and Davao, winners showcase increasing diversification and higher standards of living in the Philippines.
The winners and Highly Commended of the 12th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards 2024 gathered alongside organizers and distinguished guests for a gala celebration at Shangri-La The Fort, Manila, on Friday, September 6, 2024. The event saw a record-breaking turnout with nearly 550 attendees.
Published on

The 12th Annual PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards, presented by Kohler and supported by Boysen Paints and Dongpeng Ceramic, today distinguished the achievements of real estate developers, featuring major winners from across the Visayas and Mindanao regions.

Held at Shangri-La The Fort, Manila, the black-tie gala spotlighted the rapid growth and diversification of property markets beyond the national capital in over 80 categories.

Megaworld Corporation, the most awarded developer of the year, won the coveted title of Best Developer (Visayas). The company, also recognised as Best Lifestyle Developer and Best Sustainable Developer, took home the Best Condo Development (Visayas) award for Firenze Residences, an Italian-inspired residential tower in Iloilo. Additionally, The Upper East House, a history-inspired showroom in Bacolod, was honoured with Best Sales Gallery Architectural Design.

Megaworld Corporation claimed the most awards of the night, including the Best Developer (Visayas) award.
Cebu Landmasters, Inc. reaffirmed its leadership in the southern Philippines by scoring the title of Best Developer (Mindanao). The Cebu-based company also won for a diverse array of winning projects in Visayas, including Casa Mira Towers Guadalupe, recipient of the Best Affordable Condo Architectural Design award; Mirani Steps Danao, Best Affordable Condo Development (Metro Cebu); lyf Cebu City, Best Co Living Space; and Velmiro Greens Bohol, Best Housing Development (Visayas). 

Cebu Landmasters Inc won the Best Developer (Mindanao) award.
This year’s awards shone a light on many outstanding projects across the metropolises of Cebu and Iloilo. Alveo Land, recipient of the inaugural Social Impact Award, won Best High End Condo Development (Metro Cebu) for Cerule at Solinea.

Meanwhile, debut contender Primehomes Development Corporation made a strong entrance with the Best Housing Development (Metro Cebu) award for Luana Dos Subdivision.

Primehomes Development Corporation made a strong entrance with the Best Housing Development (Metro Cebu) award for Luana Dos Subdivision.
Similarly, first-time participant Bluerise Holdings Ent. Corp. won the Best Housing Architectural Design title for Alexa Heights in Cebu City.

First-time participant Bluerise Holdings Ent. Corp. won the Best Housing Architectural Design title for Alexa Heights in Cebu City.
Developments in Metro Davao also rose to the top of this year’s awards. Alsons Development and Investment Corporation garnered the Best Housing Development (Mindanao) title for Narra Park Residences Avia, with Narra Park Residences winning Best Housing Development (Metro Davao). Anchor Land Holdings, Inc. further showcased Davao’s rising standards of living with the Best Condo Development (Mindanao) title for 202 Peaklane.

Alsons Development and Investment Corporation garnered the Best Housing Development (Mindanao) title for Narra Park Residences Avia, and with Narra Park Residences winning Best Housing Development (Metro Davao).
Jules Kay, general manager of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events, said: “We applaud the award-winning developers in another impressive year for the Philippines’ real estate market. The entries truly kept pace with the fast growth of the Philippine economy, driven by robust investment, public spending, tourism, and overseas remittances. The Philippines’ most vibrant cities continue to progress, with more live-work-play communities, luxurious residential enclaves, and smart suburban developments. Congratulations to all awardees this year for their outstanding achievements."

Cyndy Tan Jarabata, chairperson of the independent panel of judges, PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards, said: "This year, the independent panel of judges saw a remarkable level of participation from developers across the Philippines, underlining their pursuit of excellence, independent validation, and market differentiation. Such engagement highlights the drive of Filipino developers to set new benchmarks for quality in one of Southeast Asia's most rapidly expanding economies. Congratulations to all the winners."

The independent panel of judges are Cyndy Tan Jarabata, president of TAJARA Leisure & Hospitality Group Inc.; Carlo Cordaro, president and CEO, Atelier A; Carlo Rufino, co-managing director, NEO; Jaime A. Cura, Ph.D., vice-chairman, The RGV Group of Companies; Jean Jacquelyn Nathania A. de Castro, CEO, ESCA Incorporated; Kathleen P. Obcemea, principal interior designer, KPO Beyond Designs Co.; Luis Enrique T. Mangosing, CEO, Metro Development Managers, Inc. (MDMI); Michelle Barretto, founder and CEO, Vitamin B, Inc.; Philip Mareschal, head of property and asset management, JLL Philippines; and Richard Raymundo, managing director, Colliers Philippines.

Ofelia S. Barroga, Lloyd T. Tan, Margaux Zarah Casihan, and Remedios Ducay of Diaz Murillo Dalupan and Company – HLB Philippines maintained the fairness, transparency, and credibility of the selection process. Diaz Murillo Dalupan and Company – HLB Philippines is part of the “2024 Network of the Year” winner HLB International, the global network of independent professional accounting firms and business advisers.

Top winners from the Philippines will advance to the 19th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final in Bangkok, where they will compete for “Best in Asia” honors on December 13 2024.

Organised by PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU), the 12th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards are supported by platinum sponsor Kohler; gold sponsor Boysen Paints; silver sponsor Dongpeng Ceramic; official publicity partner Ripple8; official newspaper The Philippine Star; official magazine Property Report by PropertyGuru; media partners Bridges, BusinessWorld, Inquirer Property, Manila Bulletin, Philippine Daily Inquirer, PhilStar Property Report PH, and Real Estate News PH; and official supervisor HLB.

For more information, email awards@propertyguru.comor visit the official website: asiapropertyawards.com.

12th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards

DEVELOPER AWARDS 

Best Developer                                   
WINNER: Robinsons Land              

Best Developer (Luzon)                     
WINNER: Robinsons Land                                                                    

Best Developer (Visayas)                                 
WINNER: Megaworld Corporation                                                                       

Best Developer (Mindanao)                             
WINNER: Cebu Landmasters, Inc.

Best Luxury Developer                     
WINNER: Federal Land, Inc.                                                                

Best Mixed Use Developer                               
WINNER: Megaworld Corporation                                   
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Ayala Land, Inc.
HIGHLY COMMENDED: D.M. Wenceslao and Associates, Inc.                                      

Best Industrial Developer                                 
WINNER: Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates                          
HIGHLY COMMENDED: AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp.                      
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Science Park of the Philippines, Inc.                                                          

Best Housing Developer                                    
WINNER: Hausland Development Corporation                              
HIGHLY COMMENDED: PHirst Park Homes Inc.                            

Best Lifestyle Developer                 
WINNER: Global-Estate Resorts, Inc. (GERI)                                  
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Landco Pacific Corporation                    
HIGHLY COMMENDED: RLC Residences                        

Best Sustainable Developer                             
WINNER: Ayala Land, Inc.                                
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Robinsons Land                                                                                                                  

Best Hospitality Developer                              
WINNER: Megaworld Corporation                                                                       

Best Boutique Developer                                   
WINNER: Torre Lorenzo Development Corporation                     
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Grand Land Inc.                        
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Keyland Corporation                                                   

Best Boutique Hospitality Developer                              
WINNER: Brittany Hotels                                  

Best Breakthrough Developer                         
WINNER: Federal Land NRE Global, Inc.       

ESG DEVELOPER AWARDS 

Social Impact Award                       
WINNER: Alveo Land                                                            

Sustainable Design Award                               
WINNER: Megaworld Corporation                                   

Sustainable Construction Award                   
WINNER: PrimaryHomes, Inc.                                                             

Energy Efficiency Award                 
WINNER: Megaworld Corporation                   

PORTFOLIO AWARDS

Best Operational Retail Portfolio 
WINNER: Megaworld Lifestyle Malls            

Best Operational Office Portfolio 
WINNER: Megaworld Premier Offices          
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Robinsons Offices  

Best Operational Hospitality Portfolio         
WINNER: Megaworld Hotels and Resorts

DEVELOPMENT AWARDS 

Best Township Development 
WINNER: Riverpark by Federal Land, Inc.   
HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Upper East by Megaworld Corporation        

Best Mixed Use Development 
WINNER: Parqal by D.M. Wenceslao and Associates, Inc.        
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Avia Estate by Alsons Development and Investment Corporation  
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Biz Hub at LIMA Estate by Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates 
HIGHLY COMMENDED: CaSoBe (Calatagan South Beach) by Landco Pacific Corporation  

Best Industrial Development         
WINNER: Light Industry & Science Park IV by Science Park of the Philippines, Inc.                
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Pampanga Technopark by AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp.
HIGHLY COMMENDED: TARI Estate by Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates      
 
Best Retail Development                
WINNER: Uptown Mall by Megaworld Corporation   
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Parqal by D.M. Wenceslao and Associates, Inc.

Best Hotel Development                 
WINNER: Grand Westside Hotel by Megaworld Corporation
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Citadines Bacolod City by Cebu Landmasters, Inc.            

Best Boutique Hotel Development                 
WINNER: Brittany Hotel Villar City by Brittany Hotels (Daang Hari), Inc.

Best Office Development                
WINNER: FourE-com Center by SM Offices by SM Prime           
HIGHLY COMMENDED: International Finance Center by Megaworld Corporation
HIGHLY COMMENDED: LIMA Tower 1 by Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates 

Best BPO Office Development       
WINNER: Cybergate Iloilo Tower 3 by Robinsons Offices          
HIGHLY COMMENDED: SM City Clark Tech Hub by SM Offices by SM Prime          

Best Green Office Development    
WINNER: International Finance Center by Megaworld Corporation         
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Cybergate Iloilo Towers 1 & 2 by Robinsons Offices          

Best Ultra Luxury Condo Development (Metro Manila)              
WINNER: The Estate Makati by SM Development Corp. and Federal Land             

Best Luxury Condo Development (Metro Manila)      
WINNER: The Seasons Residences by Sunshine Fort North Bonifacio Realty Development Corporation
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Parkford Suites Legazpi by Alveo Land
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Uptown Arts Residence by Megaworld Corporation                            

Best High End Condo Development (Metro Manila)  
WINNER: Viento at Cerca by Alveo Land    
HIGHLY COMMENDED: 18 Avenue de Triomphe by Megaworld Corporation         
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Mi Casa by Federal Land, Inc.               

Best Mid End Condo Development (Metro Manila)   
WINNER: My Enso Lofts by PH1 World Developers    
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Charm Residences by SM Development Corporation (SMDC)

Best Affordable Condo Development (Metro Manila) 
WINNER: I-Land Residences Sucat by I-Land, Inc.    
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Siena Towers by Horizon Land Property Development Corporation

Best Condo Development (Luzon) 
WINNER: Chelsea Parkplace by Megaworld Corporation          
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Woodsville Crest by RLC Residences   

Best High End Condo Development (Metro Cebu)
WINNER: Cerule at Solinea by Alveo Land 
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Galleria Residences by RLC Residences               

Best Affordable Condo Development (Metro Cebu)  
WINNER: Mirani Steps Danao by Cebu Landmasters, Inc.        

Best Condo Development (Visayas)              
WINNER: Firenze Residences by Megaworld Corporation         

Best Condo Development (Metro Davao)   
WINNER: 202 Peaklane by Anchor Land Holdings, Inc.              
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Patio Suites Abreeza by Alveo Land    
HIGHLY COMMENDED: The East Village at DGT by Cebu Landmasters, Inc.          

Best Branded Residential Development      
WINNER: The Residences at The Westin Manila by RLC Residences       
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Marco Polo Residences by Federal Land, Inc.    

Best Wellness Residential Development      
WINNER: The Residences at The Westin Manila by RLC Residences       
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Maple Grove Park Village by Megaworld Corporation      

Best Investment Condo Development          
WINNER: Copeton Baysuites by Anchor Land Holdings, Inc.    
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Amani Grand Resort Residences Mactan by Grand Land Inc.           
HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Spinnaker by Landco Pacific Corporation   
HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Strides at LIMA by Aboitiz Land   

Best Waterfront Condo Development           
WINNER: The Residences at Terrazas de Punta Fuego by Landco Pacific Corporation         
HIGHLY COMMENDED: La Victoria Global Residences by Megaworld Corporation                

Best Smart Home Development   
WINNER: Primehomes Capitol Hills by Primehomes Real Estate Development, Inc.              
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Sierra Valley Gardens by RLC Residences           
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Uptown Arts Residence by Megaworld Corporation          

Best Lifestyle Condo Development                
WINNER: The Residences at The Westin Manila by RLC Residences       
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Grand Residences Cebu by Grand Land Inc.       
HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Estate Makati by SM Development Corp. and Federal Land    
HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Residences at Terrazas de Punta Fuego by Landco Pacific Corporation

Best CBD Development
WINNER: Ayala Triangle Gardens Tower 2 by Ayala Land, Inc.                 
HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Grand Midori Ortigas by Federal Land, Inc.

Best Connectivity Condo Development        
WINNER: Vion Tower by Megaworld Corporation      
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Amani Grand Citygate Davao by Grand Land Inc.
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Quantum Residences by Horizon Land Property Development Corporation  

Best Serviced Apartment Development       
WINNER: 110 Benavidez by Keyland Corporation      

Best Student Condo Development                 
WINNER: Torre Lorenzo Loyola by Torre Lorenzo Development Corporation          

Best Housing Development (Greater Metro Manila) 
WINNER: Northscapes San Jose Del Monte by PH1 World Developers   
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Eastland Heights by Global-Estate Resorts, Inc. (GERI)   

Best Housing Development (Luzon)              
WINNER: SMDC Cheerful Homes 2 by SM Development Corporation (SMDC)        
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Fiesta Communities - Aguso by Fiesta Communities Incorporated
HIGHLY COMMENDED: PHirst Editions Batulao by Century PHirst Corporation     
HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Hauslands Mabalacat by Hausland Development Corporation                 
HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Lindgren by Global-Estate Resorts, Inc. (GERI)           
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Vermira by Keyland Corporation          

Best Affordable Economic Housing Development (Luzon)         
WINNER: Sunnyvale 2 by SM Development Corporation (SMDC)                                                 

Best Housing Development (Metro Cebu)   
WINNER: Luana Dos Subdivision by Primehomes Development Corporation         
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Velmiro Heights Consolacion by Cebu Landmasters, Inc.

Best Housing Development (Visayas)          
WINNER: Velmiro Greens Bohol by Cebu Landmasters, Inc.     

Best Housing Development (Metro Davao)
WINNER: Narra Park Residences by Alsons Development and Investment Corporation       
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Casa Mira Homes Davao by Cebu Landmasters, Inc.        

Best Housing Development (Mindanao)      
WINNER: Narra Park Residences Avia by Alsons Development and Investment Corporation               
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Casa Mira Homes Butuan by Cebu Landmasters, Inc.      

Best Sub Division Development    
WINNER: Yume at Riverpark by Federal Land NRE Global, Inc.                
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Northtown Residences by Alsons Development and Investment Corporation
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Playa Calatagan by Landco Pacific Corporation                 

Best Lifestyle Housing Development            
WINNER: Maple Grove Park Village by Megaworld Corporation               

Best Socialized Housing Development         
WINNER: Fiesta Communities - San Rafael Extension by Fiesta Communities Incorporated                

Best Green Development                
WINNER: LIMA Estate by Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates             

Best Eco Friendly Resort Development        
WINNER: Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort by Torre Lorenzo Development Corporation

Best Eco Friendly Condo Development        
WINNER: I-Land Residences Sucat by I-Land, Inc.    

Best Eco Friendly Housing Development     
WINNER: Northscapes San Jose Del Monte by PH1 World Developers   
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Vermira by Keyland Corporation          

Best Nature Integrated Development           
WINNER: Primehomes Capitol Hills by Primehomes Real Estate Development, Inc.              
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Arden Botanical Village by Megaworld Corporation          
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Foressa Mountain Town by Aboitiz Land

Best Co Living Space 
WINNER: lyf Cebu City by Cebu Landmasters, Inc.

Best Co Working Space 
WINNER: work.able Robinsons Summit Center by work.able   

DESIGN AWARDS 

Best Township Masterplan Design 
WINNER: Riverpark by Federal Land, Inc.   
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Maple Grove by Megaworld Corporation             

Best Retail Architectural Design
WINNER: Mitsukoshi BGC by Sunshine Fort North Bonifacio Realty Development Corporation

Best Office Architectural Design 
WINNER: GBF Center 1 by Robinsons Offices              
HIGHLY COMMENDED: No. 1 Upper East Avenue by Megaworld Corporation       

Best Condo Architectural Design 
WINNER: The Spinnaker by Landco Pacific Corporation            
HIGHLY COMMENDED: ArcoVia Palazzo by Megaworld Corporation      
HIGHLY COMMENDED: My Enso Lofts by PH1 World Developers

Best Affordable Condo Architectural Design 
WINNER: Casa Mira Towers Guadalupe by Cebu Landmasters, Inc.       
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Hill Residences by SM Development Corporation (SMDC)                 

Best Housing Architectural Design                
WINNER: Alexa Heights by Bluerise Holdings Ent. Corp             

Best Affordable Housing Architectural Design 
WINNER: The Hauslands Mabalacat by Hausland Development Corporation       

Best Hotel Interior Design 
WINNER: Brittany Hotel Villar City by Brittany Hotels (Daang Hari), Inc.                
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Kingsford Hotel Bacolod by Megaworld Corporation        

Best Sales Gallery Architectural Design 
WINNER: The Upper East House by Megaworld Corporation   

Best Office Interior Design 
WINNER: GBF Center 1 by Robinsons Offices

Best Condo Interior Design 
WINNER: Modan Lofts Ortigas Hills by PH1 World Developers                 
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Saint Honore by Megaworld Corporation

Best Condo Landscape Design 
WINNER: La Cassia Residences by Megaworld Corporation    

Best Housing Landscape Design 
WINNER: The Lindgren by Global-Estate Resorts, Inc. (GERI) 

BEST OF THE PHILIPPINES AWARDS 

Best Condo Development (Philippines)                           
WINNER: The Estate Makati by SM Development Corp. and Federal Land

Best Housing Development (Philippines)                       
WINNER: Maple Grove Park Village by Megaworld Corporation

SPECIAL AWARD

Rising Star
WINNER: Mariana Beatriz Zobel de Ayala, Senior Vice President, Head of Leasing and Hospitality, Ayala Land, Inc.

PUBLISHER’S CHOICE

Philippines Real Estate Personality of the Year
WINNER: Manuel V. Pangilinan, Chairman and CEO, Metro Pacific Investments Corporation

