Vivant and AyalaLand partner in biodiversity project for a greener Cebu

Publicly-listed and Cebu-based energy and water company Vivant Corporation (VVT) has signed a collaboration agreement with Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI) for the Kan-Irag Ecosystem Biodiversity Project. The partnership will foster efforts in sustaining and preserving the biodiversity of an area adjacent to a protected zone in Cebu City known as Mt. Kan-irag.

Located in Brgy. Malubog, Cebu City, the almost 10-hectare project site is part of Ayala Land’s landbank in Cebu just outside the boundary of the Central Cebu Protected Landscape (CCPL) designated by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) as a protected area subject to strict regulations and restrictions for conservation and preservation while being a popular hiking destination.

Vivant Foundation, Inc. (VFI), the social responsibility arm of the Vivant group, will take the lead in implementing projects to support this partnership with Ayala Land. Employees of both companies will be part of activities involved in afforestation, restoration and revegetation and enhancement of the Kan-Irag Carbon Forest.

“In the past, Vivant donated to third parties for reforestation programs. We’d plant some seedlings, take pictures and never see the site again. With this project, we want everyone at Vivant to contribute to every part of promoting biodiversity year-round to promote a better understanding of the hard work of ecological conservation and to be committed to one larger area where we can see the literal growth that happens throughout the years,” said VFI executive director Shem Jose W. Garcia.

“At Vivant, we create solutions for our changing world, so it was important that this be more than a reforestation project. Even before the MOU signing, we engaged the University of San Carlos to conduct a study and plan that not only promotes endemic species but removes invasive species. We’ve also relied on the experience of our partners in Ayala Land learned from the biodiversity projects they’ve implemented over the years,” he added.

ALI’s Head of Sustainability, Anna Maria Gonzales, commented “Kan-Irag is one of our seven carbon forest projects in the Philippines. Aside from being carbon sinks or places that will remove greenhouse gases from the atmosphere, these projects also play a significant role in protecting and enhancing Cebu’s unique biodiversity. The twin interventions of expanding forests and biodiversity protection will be our planet’s and the country’s protection against the more severe effects of global warming and climate change. We are very grateful to Vivant for being one of the first to partner with us in this journey and we look forward to similar collaborations in other parts of the Philippines.”

This partnership demonstrates how companies with a shared vision for sustainability can come together, collaborate and work on achieving their goals for environmental stewardship and biodiversity protection. (PR)