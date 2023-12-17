vivo brings heat to NBA 3X with V29 Series 5G plus thrilling on-court activity

The participation of vivo in the NBA 3X Philippines 2023 is just the start of a fruitful partnership. Soon, select vivo stores will feature dedicated NBA sections, providing fans with a unique space to indulge in NBA content, including live streaming of games and programming through NBA League Pass.

To elevate the excitement for NBA fans in the Philippines, vivo has launched captivating promotions, including the ongoing "Christmas Make a Wish" raffle promo. Until January 31, 2024, participants can share their Christmas wishes for a chance to win three tickets to an NBA regular-season game, three autographed Wilson basketballs, and 50 codes for NBA League Pass. To join the promo and make your Christmas wish, visit www.vivoglobal.ph/what-is-your-christmas-wish.

vivo's presence at NBA 3X Philippines 2023 underlines the brand's dedication to seamlessly merging technology with the spirit of sports, providing an unparalleled and immersive experience for fans.

Official NBA merchandise is available at NBA stores at SM Megamall and SM Mall of Asia, as well as NBAStore.com.ph. For all the latest NBA news and updates, Filipino fans can visit www.nba.com, download the NBA App, and follow the NBA on Facebook, X, and TikTok.

For more information on vivo Philippines and its latest product offerings, visit vivoglobal.ph and follow the official vivo accounts on Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. (SPONSORED CONTENT)