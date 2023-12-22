vivo V29e 5G’s camera features and photography experience 

In the ever-evolving landscape of smartphone technology, the lens through which we capture our moments plays a pivotal role. Let's take a closer look at the camera features and photography experience offered by the latest innovation in the realm of mobile photography.



Camera Feature Breakdown

Camera specifications

The device boasts a formidable camera setup, comprising a 50 MP front camera and a dual rear camera setup with 64 MP and 8 MP lenses.

Aperture magic

The front camera, with an aperture of f/2.0, allows for vivid 50 MP shots. Meanwhile, the rear camera flaunts a dual aperture setup, featuring f/1.79 for the 64 MP lens and f/2.2 for the 8 MP lens.

Lights, camera, action

Equipped with rear flash and Aura Light with dual color temperature, this device ensures your photos are well-lit and true to life, even in challenging lighting conditions.

Versatile scene modes

Whether you are capturing the tranquility of the night, the essence of a portrait, or the dynamism of a video, both front and rear cameras provide an array of scene modes. From High Resolution to Supermoon, the device covers the entire spectrum of your photographic needs.

Photography Experience

Group selfies at 50 MP

The 50 MP AF Group Selfie feature allows you to capture group moments with astonishing clarity. Each smile is preserved in poster-quality, showcasing sharp details that never fail to amaze.



Professional portraits simplified

The device introduces a 2x Professional Portrait Mode, utilizing advanced algorithms to bring DSLR-level quality to your portraits. Revel in stunning effects with professional finesse.



Steady in low light

The 64 MP OIS Ultra-Sensing Camera ensures stability and brightness in low-light conditions. More light means less shake and blur, delivering clear and stable results every time.

Under the Supermoon's glow

With the Supermoon mode, capturing the celestial beauty is a breeze. Effortlessly snap stunning moon shots, magnifying its allure and share your cosmic creations across social platforms.



Vlog like a pro

Say goodbye to the complexities of vlog creation. The Vlog Movie Creator automates the entire process, from preparation to shooting and editing. Seamlessly share your life's moments with the world.

The vivo V29e 5G transcends the boundaries of conventional photography, offering a suite of features that cater to both the amateur enthusiast and the seasoned pro. It's not just a device; it's a visual storyteller, empowering you to capture and share life's fleeting moments with unparalleled clarity and creativity. (SPONSORED CONTENT)