vivo X100 Series China debut: the perfect fusion of photography and performance.

The X100 Pro not only upgrades the telephoto lens to the acclaimed "new benchmark for telephoto lenses" with the ZEISS APO Floating Telephoto Camera, featuring an unprecedented f/2.5 large aperture. This allows it to deliver the best image quality even in scenes ranging from 6X to 10X.

Furthermore, it comes with the industry's most powerful, vivo V3 chip, which effortlessly supports 4K Cinematic Portrait Video recording, offering enhanced versatility and playability.

X100 Pro is equipped with a 50 MP ZEISS APO Floating Telephoto Camera, featuring top-notch correction over chromatic aberrations, an innovative periscope group structure, and ZEISS floating elements design. With a wide F2.5 aperture and high transmittance technology, it achieves CIPA 4-level* image stabilization, breaking the constraints of photographic scenes beyond delivering exceptional image quality. What is distant instantly appears before your eyes, and what is close reveals intricate details. Regardless of distance, light, or darkness, you are set free to convey your creative vision.

All rear cameras of the X100 Series meet ZEISS T* coating certification standards for lower reflectance and reduced stray light. Thanks to the newly upgraded T* coating, the result is clearer, purer, more authentic images.

Flagship-level maximum erformance

The vivo X100 series is powered by the flagship-grade MediaTek Dimensity 9300 octa-core CPU, pushing performance to new heights. The Dimensity 9300 CPU employs a "full big core" design, featuring a 3.25GHz Cortex-X4 core, three 2.85GHz Cortex-X4 cores, and four 2GHz Cortex-A720 cores, coupled with the Immortalis-G720 GPU. There are no power-efficient cores; each core packs a punch. It's irresistible to be captivated by the remarkable performance of this smartphone.

Record-breaking Battery Life

The overall battery life of the X100 series has significantly improved, thanks to advanced battery technology. The X100 series offers users a more durable and enjoyable smartphone experience. In terms of battery capacity, the X100 comes with an Equivalent 5000mAh (TYP) battery and 120W wired charging, while the X100 Pro features a larger Equivalent 5400mAh battery capacity and efficient charging with a combination of 100W wired charging.

vivo X Series Development Review

In 2012, the first-generation vivo X1 was released, and at that time, it was the world's thinnest smartphone. It was also the first smartphone to feature a Hi-Fi professional-grade chip.

In 2020, starting with the vivo X50, vivo's high-end product iterations have been making significant strides.

In the first half of 2022, the launch of the X90 series once again solidified its position as the "5G flagship benchmark."

The launching of the vivo X100 series also signifies the great achievement of vivo throughout the years, including technology and products, meanwhile acting as a leading-edge role.

Corporate Strength

Over the past 28 years, vivo has remained dedicated to the telecommunications industry and technological innovation. Supported by a network of R&D centers in China (mainland and Taipei), Japan (Tokyo), and the United States (San Diego), vivo always focuses on the development of cutting-edge consumer technologies, including 6G, AI, photography, industrial design, and other emerging technologies.

vivo's global team of R&D professionals exceeds 13,000, with over 43,000 patent applications and more than 400 formulation technology standards. What's more noteworthy is that in 2022, vivo Communications Research Institute released three white papers, 6G Vision, Requirements and Challenges, Digital Life 2030+ and 6G Services, Capabilities and Enabling Technologies. vivo's self-developed multimodal integration heralds the arrival of the 6G era.

Furthermore, vivo has established a smart manufacturing network, which includes centers authorized by vivo, with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. This substantial production capacity enables vivo to meet global demand, showcasing its strength in the smartphone manufacturing sector.

In December 2020, vivo made a significant announcement at the Global Imaging Strategy Conference, officially becoming a global strategic partner with ZEISS. Additionally, both companies announced the establishment of a joint research and development team, the vivo ZEISS Joint Imaging Laboratory, serving as an innovative space and platform for their collaboration.

This partnership seamlessly combines ZEISS's exclusive expertise in optical, optoelectronic, imaging, and imaging systems with vivo's expertise in smartphone technology, software, and system integration. vivo's approach to this collaboration focuses on deep and multi-faceted technical cooperation to enhance smartphone photography's "fundamental image quality” and bring professional photographers, professional cameras, and professional post-processing capabilities to everyday users. Moreover, vivo hasn't overlooked the needs of professional users and is striving to create a truly meaningful "professional video mode" for smartphone photography, rather than a simple parameter adjustment mode.





Ultimately, vivo's goal is to simplify and systematize the photographic requirements of ordinary users, even conducting research into the varied photography demands and preferences of different demographics worldwide, to craft an imaging system that satisfies a broader audience.

In terms of security and reliability, adhering to the management concept of “quality is the baseline of products”, vivo continues to optimize the quality management system, implement strict product quality standards, and effective product safety management.

vivo established a new Regulatory Compliance Laboratory in 2022 to strengthen radiation safety testing capability on products. vivo has obtained the first SAR Certificate in China, which proved that vivo had been recognized by the authority in terms of radiation safety of mobile phones.

Also, vivo is the first in the mobile phone industry to obtain the CEIV Certificate for safe battery transportation. In 2022, vivo officially released the kMirror Trusted Engine to enhance users’ product safety experience with innovative technologies. Within one year, kMirror Trusted Engine had served more than 11.4 million users. vivo also released the vivo Transparency In Security And Privacy Protection White Paper to share the Company’s thoughts and practices on user security and privacy protection. It can be seen that vivo has been making continuous efforts to explore trusted product safety solutions.

Whether in the past, present, or future, vivo is committed to constant innovation and progress, striving to provide users with a more user-friendly and convenient experience. (SPONSORED CONTENT)