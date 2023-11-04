vivo Y36 receives rave reviews from DLS-CSB students

DE LA SALLE - College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) students praised the vivo Y36, which they had the opportunity to experience firsthand during the fifth leg of the vivo School Tour on October 25, 2023. Their feedback highlighted how this smartphone is suitable for college students in the Philippines.
Hannah, a Multimedia Arts student, lauded the vivo Y36 for its exceptional display quality and lightning-fast performance. She emphasized its unique design and vibrant color options, making it a trendy choice among students.
Alicia, a Business Marketing student, described the vivo Y36 as "an affordable luxury." She was impressed with the phone's speed and user-friendly app interface, which allowed her to access a range of necessities, including exclusive vivo apps. She emphasized that the phone's price is inclusive and accessible to many.
Ewan, a 1st-year Film student, found the vivo Y36 to be ideal for gaming, thanks to its 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. He particularly appreciated these features, enhancing his gaming experience, especially after completing academic tasks.
Jaylo, another Film student, appreciated the phone's video features, particularly stabilization, which can be extremely useful for students working on video projects. He expressed enthusiasm about the phone's potential to elevate the quality of student videos, making it an essential tool for film-related coursework.
Zeus, a 3rd-year Hotel and Restaurant Management student, found the phone to be budget-friendly and suitable for online classes. He highlighted its camera capabilities for recording school requirements and the phone's bright display.
Other students like Kristine, Brandon, Laurel, and Mark Nelson also expressed their admiration for the vivo Y36. They recommended it to fellow students for its fast-charging capability, long battery life, and ample storage.
Launched on July 15, 2023, the vivo Y36 stands out with its impressive specifications tailored to enhance the lives of students. Key features include:
Impressive display and speed: The vivo Y36 features a 90Hz refresh rate, providing a smooth and responsive display. A large, vibrant display is perfect for multimedia content, making it ideal for students studying multimedia arts. The variety of available colors adds a trendy touch that appeals to the younger generation.
Gaming performance: With a 240Hz gaming sampling rate, it ensures accurate touch responsiveness, which is a must for gaming enthusiasts. Fast-paced gaming scenarios are further enhanced by the 8GB RAM with Turbo memory booster.
Storage and expandability: The phone offers ample storage with 256GB of internal memory and supports up to 1TB of expandable storage, making it perfect for students dealing with a plethora of media files and coursework.
Battery life: Equipped with a 5000mAh battery and 44W fast-charging capability, the vivo Y36 ensures extended longevity and freedom in phone navigation, which is indispensable for students.
The vivo Y36 is a companion that empowers Filipino college students, allowing them to excel academically, explore their creativity, and stay connected with the world, all without breaking the bank.
