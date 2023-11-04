vivo Y36 receives rave reviews from DLS-CSB students

DE LA SALLE - College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) students praised the vivo Y36, which they had the opportunity to experience firsthand during the fifth leg of the vivo School Tour on October 25, 2023. Their feedback highlighted how this smartphone is suitable for college students in the Philippines.

Hannah, a Multimedia Arts student, lauded the vivo Y36 for its exceptional display quality and lightning-fast performance. She emphasized its unique design and vibrant color options, making it a trendy choice among students.

Alicia, a Business Marketing student, described the vivo Y36 as "an affordable luxury." She was impressed with the phone's speed and user-friendly app interface, which allowed her to access a range of necessities, including exclusive vivo apps. She emphasized that the phone's price is inclusive and accessible to many.

Ewan, a 1st-year Film student, found the vivo Y36 to be ideal for gaming, thanks to its 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. He particularly appreciated these features, enhancing his gaming experience, especially after completing academic tasks.

Jaylo, another Film student, appreciated the phone's video features, particularly stabilization, which can be extremely useful for students working on video projects. He expressed enthusiasm about the phone's potential to elevate the quality of student videos, making it an essential tool for film-related coursework.

Zeus, a 3rd-year Hotel and Restaurant Management student, found the phone to be budget-friendly and suitable for online classes. He highlighted its camera capabilities for recording school requirements and the phone's bright display.