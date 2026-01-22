Wallstreet Coffee + bar launches new menu

Wallstreet Coffee + Bar is proud to announce the launch of its new curated menu, headlined by an expansive matcha series and a fresh lineup of health-conscious eats. This new menu reflects Wallstreet’s commitment to premium ingredients and innovative flavor profiles.

The centerpiece of the drink menu is the Matcha Madness collection. A vibrant exploration of high-quality green tea paired with unexpected, bold flavors. Whether you are a purist or looking for a tropical twist, the series offers something for every palate; from the classic matcha latte and earthy ube to sweet mango and nutty pistachio. The menu also features Wallstreet Signature drinks, including smooth cold brews, refreshing fruit-infused coffees, and a decadent signature hot chocolate.