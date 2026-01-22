Feature

Wallstreet Coffee + bar launches new menu

Wallstreet Coffee + Bar is proud to announce the launch of its new curated menu, headlined by an expansive matcha series and a fresh lineup of health-conscious eats. This new menu reflects Wallstreet’s commitment to premium ingredients and innovative flavor profiles.

The centerpiece of the drink menu is the Matcha Madness collection. A vibrant exploration of high-quality green tea paired with unexpected, bold flavors. Whether you are a purist or looking for a tropical twist, the series offers something for every palate; from the classic matcha latte and earthy ube to sweet mango and nutty pistachio. The menu also features Wallstreet Signature drinks, including smooth cold brews, refreshing fruit-infused coffees, and a decadent signature hot chocolate.

The healthy options cover overnight oats, chia superfoods, and protein-rich yogurt parfaits. Guilt-free desserts are also available in fruit cups and gluten-free cake. For those seeking a creamy finish, the crowd pleaser, mango cheesecake offers a perfect balance of tart and sweet.

Pastry Chef Lychiell Alde gave the regular croissants a makeover with the introduction of square croissants. These flaky, layered delights come in three standout flavors: speculoos, chocolate, and strawberry.

"With the 'Matcha Madness' series, we wanted to celebrate the versatility of matcha by pairing it with flavors like ube and pistachio," said F&B Manager David Thiery. "Combined with our new square croissants and healthy jars, we are providing a complete, curated experience for our community."

The new menu is available starting today at Wallstreet Coffee + Bar, located at the lower ground floor of bai Hotel Cebu. (PR)

