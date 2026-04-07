Watsons and Diabetes Philippines kick off nationwide free diabetes screening program starting April

Watsons pharmacists as health frontliners

Beyond the free screening initiative, the partnership also highlights its Diabetes Educator Training Program, which has transformed Watsons pharmacists into certified community health consultants. These frontliners ensure they go beyond traditional dispensing to provide advanced consultative care, such as proper guidance on lifestyle management and medication use.

“At Watsons Philippines, we believe that good health should be within everyone’s reach. Through initiatives like this, we are strengthening our commitment to be a trusted health and wellness partner for Filipinos. By making essential services like diabetes screening more accessible, we hope to inspire more individuals to take proactive steps toward a healthier future,” said Danila S. Chiong, Managing Director of Watsons Philippines.

To learn more about the screening dates and specific store locations, follow Watsons online at @watsonsph on Instagram, @WatsonsPH on Facebook, and @watsonsphilippines on TikTok.