Watsons and Diabetes Philippines kick off nationwide free diabetes screening program starting April

With over four million Filipinos battling diabetes and millions more remaining undiagnosed, Watsons Philippines and Diabetes Philippines, Inc. have reignited their partnership to launch a nationwide free diabetes screening program. Starting April 2026, this initiative will activate across 22 Watsons stores to provide critical early detection services to thousands of Filipinos.
As the country’s leading health and wellness retailer, Watsons is leveraging its expansive reach of over 1,200 stores, alongside the clinical authority of Diabetes Philippines. This collaboration is a proactive move to bring diabetes care and management closer to Filipino homes. By providing clinical services in the retail space, the partnership aims to reach the "missing millions" of undiagnosed individuals and help Filipinos in their healthcare journey.
Free diabetes screening: what to expect
Participating Watsons stores in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao will serve as Community Health Hubs, where customers can avail of a comprehensive suite of free services, including Blood Glucose and Blood Pressure Checks, BMI Assessments, On-site Doctor Consultations, and Personalized Pharmacist Counseling.
“Accessibility is a right, not a privilege,” said Cecille Uy, Health Business Unit Director for Watsons Philippines. “By leveraging our nationwide footprint, we are bringing hope and tangible services to Filipinos by ensuring that geography is no longer a barrier to health. Watsons and Diabetes Philippines are joining forces to ensure we are an active part of the mission to stop the spread of diabetes.”
Dr. Fatma Tiu, president of Diabetes Philippines, emphasized the importance of this initiative. “Knowledge is protection; it can literally save your life. We are in an era of modern healthcare where, with retail partners like Watsons, diabetes is becoming more manageable and less restrictive. We urge Filipinos, even those who feel they are at the peak of health, to take advantage of this free screening.”
Watsons pharmacists as health frontliners
Beyond the free screening initiative, the partnership also highlights its Diabetes Educator Training Program, which has transformed Watsons pharmacists into certified community health consultants. These frontliners ensure they go beyond traditional dispensing to provide advanced consultative care, such as proper guidance on lifestyle management and medication use.
“At Watsons Philippines, we believe that good health should be within everyone’s reach. Through initiatives like this, we are strengthening our commitment to be a trusted health and wellness partner for Filipinos. By making essential services like diabetes screening more accessible, we hope to inspire more individuals to take proactive steps toward a healthier future,” said Danila S. Chiong, Managing Director of Watsons Philippines.
To learn more about the screening dates and specific store locations, follow Watsons online at @watsonsph on Instagram, @WatsonsPH on Facebook, and @watsonsphilippines on TikTok.
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