Watsons and Operation Smile celebrate 12 years of smiles at Bicol Homecoming

Twelve years into their partnership, Watsons and Operation Smile Philippines continue their vital work, bringing smiles to the children with cleft lip and palate. Since then, over 2,500 Filipino children have received free cleft surgeries and comprehensive care, each one a story of courage, transformation, and brighter futures.
In their recently conducted medical mission, the partners teamed up with Daraga Doctor’s Hospital in the region of Bicol. This region holds special meaning, as it is where Operation Smile Philippines' first missions took root, and now, they bring Watsons to celebrate more than a decade of collaboration that continues to change lives and inspire communities.
This homecoming mission is more than a celebration of milestones. It’s a heartfelt return to the community that sparked a movement and a reaffirmation of Watsons’ commitment to champion health, wellness, and care beyond its stores.
“Putting smiles on our customers' faces drives us, which is why we proudly partner with Operation Smile. We want to do more than enhance a look, we want to literally transform a child's smile and life, giving them a better chance at health and happiness. Our partnerships have led to incredible stories, like that of Jayden, a past Watsons-OSP Give A Smile beneficiary who has a talent for singing. He received surgery through the program and is now singing well, living proof of the power of one operation.” Sharon Decapia, SAVP for Marketing Communications, PR & Sustainability at Watsons Philippines shares.
The success of the Bicol surgical mission was made possible with the support of Daraga Doctors Hospital, which provided both the medical facility and necessary operational assistance for the initiative's overall execution.
“When Watsons and Operation Smile reached out to us, we wholeheartedly accepted this mission to give smiles. The hospital made sure to provide the best care to our beneficiaries. We were able to buy new beds and assigned dedicated nurses to help during the mission. We deeply appreciate Watsons and Operation Smile for this initiative because they not only help families but also overcome financial barriers for life-changing operations making genuine transformation possible,” Dr. Salvacion Macinas, Medical Director of the Daraga Doctors Hospitals said.
Beyond providing support, Watsons brings its people into the mission. Employees from both the head office and local stores actively volunteer, assisting with missions, patient education, and extending care to families. Volunteers from Superdrug, the UK’s health, beauty, and wellness retail brand under the AS Watson Group also flew in to assist. For them, this is more than corporate outreach; it’s a deeply personal experience that reflects Watsons’ purpose of “Look Good. Do Good. Feel Great.”
Ms. Corinne Marte, Watsons Philippines’ People and Organization Development Director says, “This initiative is directly tied to our company's culture of care and our brand philosophy. The mission to transform lives and instill confidence through these surgeries is incredibly impactful. It inspires our employees and gives them an opportunity to express that care far beyond the confines of our stores.”
For the Operation Smile Philippines team, this marks a full-circle journey, returning to the roots of the initiative's start and celebrating its growth into a significant advocacy.
OSP’s Cleft Surgeon Team Lead Dr. Gerard Ocampo attests, “This mission holds deep personal significance for our Operation Smile team. It truly feels like coming home. Our connection here dates back to 1982, when Operation Smile's founders started.”
He continues, “We are grateful that Watsons is always there to help us close that gap. Their consistent financial support, mobilization of volunteers, and nationwide awareness campaigns are vital.”
As Watsons and Operation Smile continue to reach more communities, this homecoming gives a renewed beginning that keeps the heart of the mission alive in every volunteer, every partner, and every Filipino family whose lives have been touched by a smile.
Watsons customers can also take part in this mission of hope. By donating through in-store cans or using Watsons Club points via the Watsons App, every individual can help create another smile, proving that together, we can make the world a little brighter, one smile at a time.
Everyone is invited to join its care movement. To learn more about how Watsons bring health and hope to every Filipino, download the Watsons App from the or and shop. Because at Watsons, every act of care counts—one medical mission, one child, one smile at a time. (PR)