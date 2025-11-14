Watsons and Operation Smile celebrate 12 years of smiles at Bicol Homecoming

Twelve years into their partnership, Watsons and Operation Smile Philippines continue their vital work, bringing smiles to the children with cleft lip and palate. Since then, over 2,500 Filipino children have received free cleft surgeries and comprehensive care, each one a story of courage, transformation, and brighter futures.

In their recently conducted medical mission, the partners teamed up with Daraga Doctor’s Hospital in the region of Bicol. This region holds special meaning, as it is where Operation Smile Philippines' first missions took root, and now, they bring Watsons to celebrate more than a decade of collaboration that continues to change lives and inspire communities.

This homecoming mission is more than a celebration of milestones. It’s a heartfelt return to the community that sparked a movement and a reaffirmation of Watsons’ commitment to champion health, wellness, and care beyond its stores.