Watsons 'Bath and Body’ Event: Celebrating the power of self-care

Wellness experts also shared easy, practical tips that anyone can follow to make their routines more effective and enjoyable. Exfoliating not only clears away dead skin cells but also helps refresh your mood, giving you that “reset” feeling after a long day. Double cleansing ensures skin stays protected from dirt, oil, and daily exposure, keeping it healthier in the long run.

And something as simple as applying lotion on damp skin locks in hydration better, making skin feel softer and smoother for hours. They emphasized that these aren’t complicated steps, but mindful choices that can transform an ordinary bath into a mini wellness ritual, moments of calm and care that nourish both the body and the mind.

Watsons encourages Filipinos to embrace simple, mindful self-care as a way to restore energy and confidence in everyday life. The Bath & Body Event showed that wellness doesn’t always come from significant changes, but from little rituals that bring comfort and joy—reminding guests that glowing skin comes with feeling good in your own body, and that self-care is simply about making time for yourself.

Ready to start your own self-care ritual? Watsons makes it effortless. Discover bath and body must-haves in over 1,200 stores nationwide or shop anytime through the Watsons website and app. Because at Watsons, self-care isn’t about perfection, it’s about the little intentions that make you look good, do good, and feel great every day. (PR)