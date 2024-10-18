Watsons brings vaccine education in a fun, engaging way with SPIT Manila and medical experts

Watsons, the leading health, wellness, and beauty retailer in the Philippines, recently held an engaging vaccination awareness event in partnership with the popular improv group SPIT Manila titled "As A Matter of Vaxx: Get Your Vaccine Facts Straight." The event took place on October 15, 2024, at the Carlos P. Romulo Theater in RCBC Plaza.
The program kicked off with a panel discussion featuring esteemed medical experts who shared their insights on the crucial role of vaccines in preventing diseases and maintaining public health.
The panel included Dr. Minette Claire Rosario, M.D., Chair of the Adult Immunization Committee (2019-2023) of the Philippine Society for Microbiology and Infectious Diseases; Dr. Cristina Alberto, M.D., Board Member of the Philippine Vaccination Foundation; Dr. Gilinezabel De La Fuente, M.D., from the Community Pediatrics Society of the Philippines; and Dr. Nicole Anne Buenavista, Board of Trustee of the Philippine Digital Medicine Society. The discussion was facilitated by medical content creator Dr. Kilimanjaro Tiwaquen, popularly known as Doc Kilimanguru. Brand partners from GlaxoSmithKline, Merck Sharpe & Dohme, Exeltis, Pfizer, and Unilab were present to support the event.
The experts provided valuable information on the benefits of vaccines, addressing common misconceptions and myths surrounding immunization. They emphasized that vaccines help in creating a healthier community as they are safe, effective, and necessary to protect against illnesses such as flu, pneumonia, HPV, shingles, and hepatitis B. By debunking misinformation and presenting accurate facts, the doctors aimed to equip the audience with a better understanding of why vaccines are a vital component of public health.
Following the insightful discussion, SPIT Manila brought a dynamic and engaging approach to the topic of vaccination. Through interactive skits, fun segments, and audience participation. The improv group made the serious topic of vaccination more relatable, ensuring attendees absorbed the key messages in an engaging and enjoyable way. Actress and comedian Rufa Mae Quinto has also graced the event and joined the group’s performance.
“Vaccinations are a crucial line of defense against outbreaks. Getting vaccinated is a simple, safe, and effective way to protect yourself, your loved ones, and the community. This is the message we wanted to drive home with this initiative. We hope that by bringing medical experts and engaging acts from SPIT Manila together, we can encourage more people to get vaccinated and help dispel common misconceptions and myths surrounding immunization,” said Jared De Guzman, Customer Director of Watsons Philippines.
Check the vaccination schedule and book your appointment online at . You can also inquire via Watsons' official r and book appointments at select Watsons stores, with options available for walk-ins. Available vaccines include 2024 Flu, Pneumonia 13, Pneumonia 23, HPV4, Shingles, and Hepatitis B.
Healthcare needs? Find it at Watsons! Shop for vitamins, supplements and medicines offline and online by visiting any of the 1,100+ Watsons stores nationwide or by downloading the Watsons app at . (SPONSORED CONTENT)