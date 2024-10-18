Watsons brings vaccine education in a fun, engaging way with SPIT Manila and medical experts

“Vaccinations are a crucial line of defense against outbreaks. Getting vaccinated is a simple, safe, and effective way to protect yourself, your loved ones, and the community. This is the message we wanted to drive home with this initiative. We hope that by bringing medical experts and engaging acts from SPIT Manila together, we can encourage more people to get vaccinated and help dispel common misconceptions and myths surrounding immunization,” said Jared De Guzman, Customer Director of Watsons Philippines.

Check the vaccination schedule and book your appointment online at https://os.watsons.com.ph/VASS_UI/AppointmentBooking . You can also inquire via Watsons' official Facebook Messenge r and book appointments at select Watsons stores, with options available for walk-ins. Available vaccines include 2024 Flu, Pneumonia 13, Pneumonia 23, HPV4, Shingles, and Hepatitis B.