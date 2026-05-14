Watsons celebrates 185 years with its biggest Nationwide Sale yet this May 14 to18

For 185 years, Watsons has been bringing smiles to customers through trusted health, wellness, and beauty products, and this May, Watsons Philippines is marking the milestone with its much-awaited Nationwide Sale happening from May 14 to 18.

Customers can look forward to exciting deals, exclusive promos, and rewarding finds across Watsons stores nationwide and through the Watsons App, making it one of the brand’s most anticipated sale events yet. Inspired by the 185th anniversary celebration, Watsons is transforming everyday shopping into a more enjoyable and value-filled experience for Filipinos everywhere.

Leading the excitement are brand ambassadors SB19, bringing even more energy to the Nationwide Sale celebration. As part of the exclusive perks of being a Watsons Club member, customers who shop through the app or website and purchase at least one participating product can get a chance to redeem free tickets to the “Own the Moment” Playlist Concert happening on May 31 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Customers can enjoy exciting 185 offers, including Buy 1, Take the 2nd item at 85 percent off promos, select products priced at P185 and P185 discounts. Members can also enjoy up to 50 percent off on participating items, stackable vouchers, exclusive perks and more across health and beauty essentials.