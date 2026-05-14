Watsons celebrates 185 years with its biggest Nationwide Sale yet this May 14 to18

For 185 years, Watsons has been bringing smiles to customers through trusted health, wellness, and beauty products, and this May, Watsons Philippines is marking the milestone with its much-awaited Nationwide Sale happening from May 14 to 18.
Customers can look forward to exciting deals, exclusive promos, and rewarding finds across Watsons stores nationwide and through the Watsons App, making it one of the brand’s most anticipated sale events yet. Inspired by the 185th anniversary celebration, Watsons is transforming everyday shopping into a more enjoyable and value-filled experience for Filipinos everywhere.
Leading the excitement are brand ambassadors SB19, bringing even more energy to the Nationwide Sale celebration. As part of the exclusive perks of being a Watsons Club member, customers who shop through the app or website and purchase at least one participating product can get a chance to redeem free tickets to the “Own the Moment” Playlist Concert happening on May 31 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.
Customers can enjoy exciting 185 offers, including Buy 1, Take the 2nd item at 85 percent off promos, select products priced at P185 and P185 discounts. Members can also enjoy up to 50 percent off on participating items, stackable vouchers, exclusive perks and more across health and beauty essentials.
Participating brands include crowd favorites such as Watsons, Acnes, Belo, Cetaphil, Garnier, Neutrogena, QuickFX, Mentholatum, Hair Treats, Coconut Matter, Pastel Pockets and Body Fantasies for everyday beauty and self-care needs, alongside health and wellness essentials from Enervon, Forti-D, Omron, Salonpas, Vantelin, Health Fusion, Dr. O and Monea.
Adding even more fun to the celebration is the on the Watsons App, an engaging experience where customers can log in, smile, and to get vouchers. Running until May 31, the game gives customers more reasons to keep coming back, with vouchers available each week throughout the campaign.
Customers can unlock exclusive vouchers for online and in-store use through the game. Watsons Club members who link their card to their online account can enjoy greater perks, including up to P500 off vouchers for eligible in-store purchases, subject to minimum spend requirements.
To make shopping more budget-friendly during the Nationwide Sale, Watsons Philippines is also offering exclusive promos in partnership with BDO Unibank, Vybe by BPI, China Banking Corporation, Metrobank and RCBC. These offers include Buy Now, Pay Later options, 0 percent installment plans, and cashback promos, giving everyone more flexible ways to purchase their favorite health, wellness, and beauty essentials during the sale period.
At the heart of the Nationwide Sale is the celebration of self-care, wellness and smarter shopping, while thanking customers who have continued to trust Watsons Philippines as their go-to health, wellness, and beauty partner through the years.
“Watsons has always been committed to putting smiles on our customers' faces by delivering greater value, more meaningful experiences, and more accessible health, wellness, and beauty products. As we celebrate 185 years of serving communities around the world, we want to give back to our shoppers with bigger savings, exclusive offers, and more rewarding moments throughout the Nationwide Sale,” shared Danilo Chiong, Watsons Philippines Managing Director.
Customers can enjoy a more convenient shopping experience during the Watsons Nationwide Sale through the Watsons App, with exclusive app-only offers, vouchers, and member-only promos. Shoppers can also use Click & Collect Express to pick up their orders at their preferred Watsons store in as fast as 30 minutes, while Express Delivery brings essentials straight to their doorstep in as fast as 3 hours in select areas.
Make the most of the Watsons Nationwide Sale happening May 14 to 18 and enjoy exclusive offers, special rewards, and huge savings on your favorite health, wellness, and beauty essentials. Shop in nationwide or conveniently through the . (PR)