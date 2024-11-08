Watsons celebrates global milestone with 8,000 stores strong

Watsons, Asia’s leading health and beauty retailer, has achieved a significant milestone with the grand opening of its 8,000th store, located at SM Mall of Asia in the Philippines. This expansion underscores Watsons’ commitment to providing exceptional health and beauty solutions to customers across Asia.

Commitment to community

Dr. Malina Ngai, Group Chief executive officer of AS Watson Group, expressed her enthusiasm for this milestone, stating, “Today, I’m excited to celebrate the opening of Watsons’ 8,000th store in Asia, marking a significant milestone in our global expansion. The Philippines has been selected for this momentous occasion because it’s one of the fastest-rising economies in Asia and a strategic market for AS Watson. This vibrant and highly potential market has a young demographic that increasingly focuses on health and beauty, aligning perfectly with Watsons’ expertise.”

“8,000 represents a vast network that makes our products and services more accessible to customers everywhere. Combined with our O+O model, we are committed to serving the community anywhere, anytime. Each store creates local jobs, customer loyalty and strengthens brand trust. Special thanks to our dedicated team around Asia for making this possible.” Ngai added.