Watsons celebrates global milestone with 8,000 stores strong

Watsons, Asia’s leading health and beauty retailer, has achieved a significant milestone with the grand opening of its 8,000th store, located at SM Mall of Asia in the Philippines. This expansion underscores Watsons’ commitment to providing exceptional health and beauty solutions to customers across Asia.
Dr. Malina Ngai, Group Chief executive officer of AS Watson Group, expressed her enthusiasm for this milestone, stating, “Today, I’m excited to celebrate the opening of Watsons’ 8,000th store in Asia, marking a significant milestone in our global expansion. The Philippines has been selected for this momentous occasion because it’s one of the fastest-rising economies in Asia and a strategic market for AS Watson. This vibrant and highly potential market has a young demographic that increasingly focuses on health and beauty, aligning perfectly with Watsons’ expertise.”
“8,000 represents a vast network that makes our products and services more accessible to customers everywhere. Combined with our O+O model, we are committed to serving the community anywhere, anytime. Each store creates local jobs, customer loyalty and strengthens brand trust. Special thanks to our dedicated team around Asia for making this possible.” Ngai added.
Watsons, started its journey dating back to 1841, has transformed from a single Hong Kong dispensary into Asia's leading health and beauty retailer, now operating a network of 8,000 stores across the region. While the company has adapted to changing times, its core mission of delighting customers and enhancing their well-being remains unchanged.
Watsons has elevated the O+O shopping experience with its latest store. The spacious, modern design caters to diverse customer needs, featuring a Premium Beauty Zone with exclusive brands and advanced skin analysis, and a Sustainable Choices Zone offering eco-friendly products and refill stations.
To further enhance convenience, the store has implemented self-checkout counters and Click & Collect services. Watsons Philippines has also introduced an innovative online Health Supplement Advisor, providing personalized health consultations and product recommendations.
Danilo Chiong, managing director of Watsons Philippines, expressed his enthusiasm for the future. “Watsons operates over 1,100 stores in the Philippines, and we’re thrilled that the opening of Watsons’ 8,000th store in Asia is taking place here. This achievement showcases our commitment to providing the best health and beauty products and services, both offline and online. We look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional O+O shopping experience to help our customers Look Good, Do Good, and Feel Great.”
The opening of Watsons' 8,000th store marks a significant milestone, signifying the brand's continued commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. (PR)