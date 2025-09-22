Watsons HeARTworks: A creative journey towards better heart health

#heARTworks is part of a broader campaign by Watsons Philippines to educate customers on the importance of heart health and inspire them to take charge of their well-being. This initiative is just one of the ways Watsons brings its brand promise to life, helping customers Look Good, Do Good, and Feel Great. From offering free health services to creating spaces where our customers can feel supported, seen, and even a little more creative. Watsons continues to champion holistic, accessible care.

“Today shows us that when we care for our health and nurture our creativity, we not only feel better inside, but we also share that light with the people around us. This is what it truly means to Look Good, Do Good, and Feel Great,” said Sharon Decapia, Senior AVP for Marketing, PR & Sustainability of Watsons Philippines.

Also present at the #heARTWorks event were members of Heart Warriors Philippines Inc., a community that supports individuals living with heart conditions and their families. As part of the program, the group handed a certificate of appreciation to Watsons Philippines, recognizing the company’s meaningful initiative in raising awareness on heart health and creating safe spaces for both education and expression. Their presence underscored the importance of collective efforts between communities and institutions in championing better heart care for all.

This advocacy for heart health is also made stronger through the support of Watsons’ trusted partners and suppliers. Leading brands such as Omron, Accu-chek, and Torrent Pharma provide customers with reliable health devices that empower them to monitor and manage their wellness every day. Alongside these innovations, Watsons Generics ensures that Filipinos have access to high-quality, affordable, and FDA-approved medicines, bridging the gap in heart care and making wellness more inclusive. As a special offer, both members and non-members can enjoy a Buy 30, Get 30 percent Off deal on key heart health essentials: Watsons Generics Omega 3-1400, COQ10, and Garlic Oil 1500mg, making proactive care more affordable and accessible. Together, these partnerships reflect Watsons’ unwavering commitment to bring better health within everyone’s reach.

Start your heart health journey today with Watsons. Whether you need vitamins and supplements, medical devices, personal care products, or other heart care essentials, Watsons offers a wide range of products to support your heart, health, and wellness goals. Download the Watsons App via App Store or Google Play, become a Watsons Club member, and stay updated on more health and wellness activities like #heARTworks. Your heart deserves it. (PR)