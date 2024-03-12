Watsons honors women's empowerment with a wellness run

Rosalinda Ogsimer, 76 years old, is the oldest female runner in the Philippines. She is the epitome of grace when she is running and it’s worthy to know that she only started running at 65. At first, she was in so much pain which made her say that she wouldn’t run again. Eventually, she started training and running in short distances until she ran her first 42k marathon in 2015.

Brave is the best word to describe mom and cancer survivor April Perreras, who is also a CETI-Certified Cancer Exercise Specialist. She believes in empowering fellow cancer warriors through the transformative power of exercise. As a cancer exercise specialist, Perreras helps them regain strength, improve mobility, and maintain a good quality of life through exercise.

Andrea Estrella is a visually impaired national athlete in obstacle course racing. Last year, she won two medals (a bronze and a silver) in the OCR World Championships in Belgium. Estrella wants to spread awareness that a disability is not a hindrance for women to do what they want.

Like Estrella, Maritess Nocyao is also an OCR athlete. She’s a fearless woman who brought home gold in the 2023 South East Asian Games and got second place in the Spartan Race’s 2023 Elite Series. A mother of two, Nocyao believes that to be on top, one should stay focused on the goal.

Social media personality Thysz Estrada is the chairperson of Pantay Tayo, a registered youth-led lobbying community advocating for gender-transformative legislation. A bold advocate for inclusivity and equality, Estrada is a runner and cyclist who is also a member of EZ Run Club.

For the Watsons Women’s Run last March 10, the health and beauty retail giant collaborated with Women’s Run PH, an organization that empowers women through running and promoting a healthy and active lifestyle.