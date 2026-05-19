Watsons HWB Awards 2026: honoring the best in health, wellness and beauty

A highlight of the night was a spectacular commemorative segment honoring Watsons’ 185th anniversary. Featuring captivating immersive performances by Jayda Avanzado. Arabelle Dela Cruz, and Mr. Pure Energy, Gary V.

The production masterfully traced the brand’s 'GROW AS ONE' journey, a testament to nearly two centuries of enduring partnerships and collective success. It chronicled the remarkable evolution of Watsons—from its humble origins in 1841 to its ascent as Asia’s most-loved health and beauty retailer. The showcase further highlighted Watsons’ strategic expansion into European markets, driven by its powerhouse network of brand partners and visionary market strategies.

More than just a celebration, the milestone event offered valuable strategic insights. This segment was highlighted with a commitment from commercial leaders, Kim Reyes, Beauty Business Unit Director; Cecille Uy, Health Business Director; and Lovenna Cadano, Online Business and CRM Director.

Kim Reyes reiterated, “The future of Beauty is no longer just about products. It is about inspiration, discovery, and experiences that customers choose to come back to. And together with you, we will continue pushing boundaries, driving innovation, and shaping what Beauty looks like for the next generation of customers.”

“Health today is no longer just about curing illness. It is about empowering people to live better every day through prevention, wellness, and trusted support they can count on. That is why Watsons continues to make healthcare more accessible, more connected, and closer to the communities we serve through expert care, meaningful wellness solutions, and stronger customer engagement,” Cecille Uy emphasized.

Finally, Lovenna Cadano shared, “For O+O and CRM, our commitment is simple: to create one connected experience for every customer, a seamless, personal, and meaningful one wherever they choose to engage with us. Because the future of retail is no longer online or offline. It is about how we grow together around the customer.”