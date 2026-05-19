Watsons HWB Awards 2026: honoring the best in health, wellness and beauty

Watsons Philippines once again convened the most distinguished leaders and innovators in health, wellness, and beauty for its highly anticipated annual partners' night, Watsons HWB Awards 2026, held at Shangri-La The Fort last May 15, 2026. The event served as a premier gathering of the industry’s leading names, celebrating excellence and partnership.
This year’s theme, “Excellence in Full Bloom,” honored Watsons’ 185 years of trusted global expertise in beauty & wellness. It underscored the brand’s leadership in the Asian market and its commitment to shaping the future of retail through cutting-edge O+O strategies and stronger collaboration with its partners.
“This evening, we celebrate the partners behind our success, the brands and suppliers who have helped make Watsons the country’s most loved health and beauty O+O retailer. Your collaboration, innovation, and shared passion have touched millions of Filipino lives, and that’s something we are deeply proud of. Tonight also marks a meaningful milestone as we are celebrating 185 years of AS Watson,” says Mr. Jeff Go, Watsons Philippines Chief Operating Officer, during his opening remarks.
A highlight of the night was a spectacular commemorative segment honoring Watsons’ 185th anniversary. Featuring captivating immersive performances by Jayda Avanzado. Arabelle Dela Cruz, and Mr. Pure Energy, Gary V.
The production masterfully traced the brand’s 'GROW AS ONE' journey, a testament to nearly two centuries of enduring partnerships and collective success. It chronicled the remarkable evolution of Watsons—from its humble origins in 1841 to its ascent as Asia’s most-loved health and beauty retailer. The showcase further highlighted Watsons’ strategic expansion into European markets, driven by its powerhouse network of brand partners and visionary market strategies.
More than just a celebration, the milestone event offered valuable strategic insights. This segment was highlighted with a commitment from commercial leaders, Kim Reyes, Beauty Business Unit Director; Cecille Uy, Health Business Director; and Lovenna Cadano, Online Business and CRM Director.
Kim Reyes reiterated, “The future of Beauty is no longer just about products. It is about inspiration, discovery, and experiences that customers choose to come back to. And together with you, we will continue pushing boundaries, driving innovation, and shaping what Beauty looks like for the next generation of customers.”
“Health today is no longer just about curing illness. It is about empowering people to live better every day through prevention, wellness, and trusted support they can count on. That is why Watsons continues to make healthcare more accessible, more connected, and closer to the communities we serve through expert care, meaningful wellness solutions, and stronger customer engagement,” Cecille Uy emphasized.
Finally, Lovenna Cadano shared, “For O+O and CRM, our commitment is simple: to create one connected experience for every customer, a seamless, personal, and meaningful one wherever they choose to engage with us. Because the future of retail is no longer online or offline. It is about how we grow together around the customer.”
And the most anticipated part of the program came, the presentation of awards for their partners. Excitement peaked as the winners were finally announced for each category. Dominating the winner’s circle across various categories, namely:
International Partner of the Year: Unilever Philippines, Inc. (Beauty), Boehringer Ingelheim Inc. (Health)
Local Partner of the Year: Genson Distribution Inc. (Beauty), Unilab, Inc. (Health)
Consignor of the Year: IFace Inc. (Beauty)
Major Awards for Beauty: Unilever Philippines, Inc., L’Oréal Philippines, Inc., Beiersdorf Philippines Inc., Haleon Philippines, Inc.
PH FIMEDIA Network Trade Corporation, Lifestrong Marketing Inc., Galderma Philippines Inc., Beauty Refinery Inc., MCKENZIE Distribution Co. Inc.
Major Awards for Health: Haleon Philippines Inc, Novo Nordisk Pharmaceuticals Philippines Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (Philippines), Inc., Vida Nutriscience Inc., Pure Form Ventures Inc., Glaxosmithkline Philippines Inc., Abbott EPD, Reckitt Benckiser (Philippines), Inc., Novo Nordisk Pharmaceuticals Philippines Inc., Mosbeau Philippines Inc., Roche Philippines Inc., Abbott Nutrition International
Special Award for Beauty (Fragrances): Rustan Marketing Corporation, Genson Distribution Inc.
Special Awards For Beauty (Sanitary Protection): UL Skin Sciences, Inc., Kimberly-Clark Philippines Inc.
Special Awards For Beauty (Men’s Grooming): Procter & Gamble Philippines, Inc.
Special Awards For Beauty (Bath, Deo, Talc): Unilever Philippines, Inc., Galderma Philippines, Inc.
Special Awards For Beauty (Oral Care): Procter & Gamble Philippines, Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Philippines, Inc., Kenvue Philippines, Inc.
Special Awards For Beauty (Skin Care): Galderma Philippines, Inc., Healthy Innovation Distribution Inc., Genson Distribution, Inc., Intelligent Skin Care Inc., Unilever Philippines, Inc., Procter & Gamble Philippines, Inc.
Special Awards For Beauty (Hair Care): Cambert (Pilipinas), Inc., Unilever Philippines, Inc., Splash Corporation, L'Oréal Philippines, Inc.
Special Awards For Electricals: Asia Pacific Cosmetics Philippines Corporation
Special Awards For Cosmetics: Chic Centre Corporation, Allure Asia Inc., L'Oréal Philippines, Inc., IFACE Inc., PH FIMEDIA Network Trade Corporation
Special Awards: Fine Today Philippine Corporation, Face Party Inc., Descorp Inc., Unilever Philippines, Inc., Genson Distribution, Inc., Future Glow Philippines Corporation, Procter & Gamble Philippines, Inc.
Special Awards For Health: Bayer Philippines, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim Philippines Inc., Unilab Inc., Novo Nordisk, Inc., Cathay Drug Inc., Collins International Trading Corporation, Procter & Gamble Health, Opella Healthcare Philippines Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (Philippines) Inc., Healthy Innovation Distribution, Wyeth Philippines, Inc., Galderma Philippines, Inc., Haleon Philippines, Inc., UL Skin Sciences, Coca-Cola Europacific Aboitiz Philippines, Inc., Torrent Philippines Inc., Mosbeau Philippines Inc., Pascual Consumer Healthcare Corp., IMDS - DKT Health Inc.
Member’s Choice Award For Beauty: L'Oréal Philippines Inc. (Cosmetics), Genson Distribution, Inc., (Skin Care and Fragrance), Procter & Gamble Philippines, Inc.(Body Care), Unilever Philippines, Inc. (Hair Care), Beiersdorf Philippines Inc., (Men’s Care), Colgate-Palmolive Philippines, Inc., (Oral Care), Galderma Philippines, Inc., (Best Baby Care)
Member’s Choice Award For Health: North Summit Trading Inc., (Immune Health), IVI RYO Corporation (Skin Health), Unilab Inc., (Cough & Colds)
Key Accounts Manager Beauty: Rustan Marketing Corporation (Fragrances), L'Oréal Philippines, Inc. (Cosmetics and Prestige Brands), Kenvue Inc. (Oral and Baby Care), Procter & Gamble Philippines, Inc. (Men’s Grooming), Bevi Beauty Elements Ventures, Inc.(Bath, Deo & Talc), Unilever Philippines, Inc. (Skin and Hair Care)
Key Accounts Manager Health: Viatris Inc. (Ethical Category), Unilab, Inc., (OTC), Betabrands Corp. (VDS)
The Watsons HWB Awards has become the most prestigious and respected event in the industry, recognized as a celebration of excellence across the health, beauty, and retail sectors.
“Tonight, we don’t just close the HWB Awards 2026; we mark a moment of shared progress. Because what we celebrated this evening is bigger than awards. It’s a reflection of what we have built together and what we continue to nurture.,” Mr. Danilo S. Chiong, Watsons Philippines Managing Director, expressed this in his closing remarks.
This year’s Watsons HWB Awards raised the bar in celebrating excellence and innovation across the industry, and next year promises to be even more transformative, inspiring, and unforgettable. (PR)