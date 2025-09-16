Watsons Leads National Obesity Screening Initiative with Novo Nordisk

Obesity is a growing health challenge in the Philippines. According to the Food and Nutrition Research Institute, 39 percent of Filipino adults—or nearly 4 out of 10 aged 20 to 59—are obese. This condition is closely linked to serious illnesses such as heart disease and diabetes, both of which continue to place a heavy burden on Filipino families and the healthcare system.

In response to this urgent health issue, Watsons Philippines, the country’s leading health, wellness, and beauty retailer, has partnered with global healthcare company Novo Nordisk to offer free obesity screenings in select Watsons stores. The initiative aims to promote early detection, raise awareness, and provide guidance on managing obesity and its related health risks.

The in-store activation will run for three months across 18 Watsons branches, offering free clinics every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Screenings will be conducted by trained healthcare providers who will be on-site to conduct assessments and provide expert advice to customers. For the complete list of participating outlets and the detailed schedule, customers are encouraged to follow Watsons Philippines’ official social media pages.

“At Watsons, we believe good health should be within reach for every Filipino. Partnering with Novo Nordisk strengthens our commitment to making preventive care more accessible and affordable. By offering free obesity screenings in our stores, we empower families with the knowledge and tools to take control of their health and live healthier lives,” said Joweeh B. Liao, Watsons Philippines Director for Health Business Unit, Finance, and Property Development.