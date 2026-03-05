Watsons Nationwide Sale returns to Cebu with 1,000 + stackable offers for members on March 13 to 15

The biggest way to save is back as the Watsons Nationwide Sale, exclusive for Watsons Club members, returns from March 13 to 15. Across stores nationwide and online, members can enjoy up to 50% off, Buy 1 Take 1 offers, stackable promos, and value bundles across a wide range of beauty, health, and wellness essentials — making it the perfect time to restock everyday must-haves and discover new self-care favorites.

Watsons Club members enjoy exclusive deals, reward points, and stackable savings that make every purchase more rewarding. They can even get a head start through the Online Preview Sale on March 12 via Watsons App, giving them early access to top deals before the nationwide rush begins.

To help members stretch their budgets further, participating banks such as Metrobank, Chinabank, BDO, and RCBC will offer additional discounts and payment perks throughout the sale period, making it even easier to maximize savings on every purchase.

Members can also look forward to deals from trusted brands like Luxe Organix, Fresh, L’Oréal, Pond’s, Vaseline, Garnier, Hairfix, Pretty Secret, Johnson & Johnson, Belo, Myra, Nutrigen, Ensure, and Watsons Generics, as well as other well-loved local and global names.

With thousands of deals expected to sell fast, now is the perfect time to plan. By signing up as a Watsons Club member, members can enjoy access to exclusive member-only promos and make the most of every discount across their health, beauty, and wellness essentials.