Watsons Philippines recognized at the 61st Anvil Awards for championing health, wellness, beauty

Leading Health, Wellness and Beauty Retailer, Watsons Philippines, once again demonstrates the power of purpose-driven communications, earning five distinctions at the 61st Anvil Awards, widely regarded as the gold standard of public relations excellence in the country and presented annually by the Public Relations Society of the Philippines.

Recognized for programs that combine meaningful advocacy, strategic storytelling, and measurable impact, Watsons received two Gold Anvil Awards and three Silver Anvil Awards across key PR categories, with one of its campaigns also shortlisted for the prestigious Grand Anvil for PR Programs and Marketing.

Among its top honors is the Gold Anvil Award for “Together Raising Awareness on Kids’ Diabetes” in the Advocacy, Public Awareness, and Cause-Related Programs category. Through the #Type1Story campaign, Watsons addressed a critical health gap by helping Filipino families better understand Type 1 Diabetes among children, using empathetic storytelling, expert partnerships, and accessible education to reduce stigma and encourage early diagnosis. The campaign reached millions nationwide while driving tangible awareness and behavior change, underscoring Watsons’ commitment to advancing community health beyond retail.