Watsons Philippines recognized at the 61st Anvil Awards for championing health, wellness, beauty

Leading Health, Wellness and Beauty Retailer, Watsons Philippines, once again demonstrates the power of purpose-driven communications, earning five distinctions at the 61st Anvil Awards, widely regarded as the gold standard of public relations excellence in the country and presented annually by the Public Relations Society of the Philippines.
Recognized for programs that combine meaningful advocacy, strategic storytelling, and measurable impact, Watsons received two Gold Anvil Awards and three Silver Anvil Awards across key PR categories, with one of its campaigns also shortlisted for the prestigious Grand Anvil for PR Programs and Marketing.
Among its top honors is the Gold Anvil Award for “Together Raising Awareness on Kids’ Diabetes” in the Advocacy, Public Awareness, and Cause-Related Programs category. Through the #Type1Story campaign, Watsons addressed a critical health gap by helping Filipino families better understand Type 1 Diabetes among children, using empathetic storytelling, expert partnerships, and accessible education to reduce stigma and encourage early diagnosis. The campaign reached millions nationwide while driving tangible awareness and behavior change, underscoring Watsons’ commitment to advancing community health beyond retail.
Watsons also secured a Gold Anvil Award for “Summer starts at WATSONS, Ready for fun araw-araw kahit saan!” under PR Program Marketing and Brand Communication. The summer-long campaign positioned Watsons as a trusted health, wellness, and beauty companion for active Filipinos by merging sun care education, sports partnerships, immersive on-ground activations, and strong digital amplification. Its data-driven, experience-led approach delivered exceptional engagement and commercial results, earning it a nomination for the Grand Anvil, the highest recognition for PR excellence.
Further reinforcing its breadth of impact, Watsons received Silver Anvil Awards for PR Programs for the HWB Awards 2025: “The Diamond Circle: Celebrating Together, Shining Together” under Marketing and Brand Communication, as well as for its partnership with Diabetes Philippines through the Diabetes Educator Program, recognized for Best Use of Partnerships. The latter strengthened the role of Watsons pharmacists nationwide through structured, expert-led training, raising the standard of in-store diabetes counseling and patient support across communities.
The HWB Awards 2025 also earned a Silver Anvil Award for PR Tools under Special Events and Exhibits, recognizing the program’s elevated experiential design, data-led storytelling, and ability to strengthen collaboration with brand partners while reinforcing Watsons’ authority as the country’s leading O+O (offline plus online) health, wellness, and beauty retailer.
For Watsons, the wins affirm a long-standing belief that communications should create real value for people and communities.
“At Watsons, every campaign starts with a clear purpose — how we can better serve our customers and put a smile on their faces every day. These recognitions inspire us to keep raising the bar, not just creatively, but in terms of impact. Whether it’s advocating for children with diabetes, equipping our pharmacists with deeper expertise, or creating meaningful brand experiences, we want our work to genuinely improve everyday lives and make wellness more accessible for every Filipino, said Danilo Chiong, Managing Director of Watsons Philippines.
Together, these recognitions highlight Watsons Philippines’ consistent approach to communications, one that puts purpose and people at the heart of every campaign. From health advocacy and professional education to lifestyle-led brand experiences, Watsons continues to champion initiatives that help Filipinos look good, do good, and feel great. (PR)