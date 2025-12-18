Welcoming 2026 with flavor: Caja Kitchen Cebu’s New Year’s buffet special

As the calendar turns its final page and the city prepares to greet another year, Caja Kitchen Cebu invites diners to gather around the table for a celebration built on good food, warm company, and meaningful beginnings. The transition from one year to the next carries its own magic—a quiet pause before the arrival of new opportunities, new stories, and new memories waiting to unfold. In honor of this special moment, Caja Kitchen Cebu presents a New Year’s Special buffet experience crafted with care, inspiration, and the spirit of renewal.

Below are the complete details of this limited, year-end offering.

New Year’s Buffet Special at P799

Ring in 2026 with a festive buffet featuring hearty entrées, seasonal favorites, and comforting selections perfect for gatherings of all kinds. Thoughtfully curated for both year-end celebrations and New Year’s Day dining, this buffet offers exceptional value at P799.

Lunch Buffet

11:30 AM – 2:30 PM (December 31, 2025 – January 1, 2026)

Welcome the final hours of 2025—or greet the early hours of 2026—with a midday feast that sets the tone for joy and renewal. Ideal for family reunions, casual gatherings, and reflective year-end meals, the lunch buffet blends familiar flavors with festive touches.

Dinner Buffet

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM (December 31, 2025 – January 1, 2026)

The New Year’s dinner buffet offers a more intimate, atmospheric dining experience, suited for countdown celebrations and meaningful toasts. Guests can look forward to a selection of dishes created to elevate the evening, whether commemorating the year that has passed or welcoming the promise of a new one.



A Taste of Celebration

This New Year’s spread highlights a diverse range of dishes prepared with the season’s spirit in mind—robust flavors, comforting classics, and indulgent specialties that complement the festive mood. Each plate is crafted to honor the joy of gathering and the significance of starting anew.

A Setting for New Beginnings

Caja Kitchen Cebu’s warm interiors and signature hospitality provide the ideal backdrop for ushering in 2026. Whether you’re celebrating with family, friends, or someone special, the space offers a welcoming and elegant environment that enhances every moment of the occasion.

A New Year’s Invitation

As the countdown to 2026 begins, Caja Kitchen Cebu invites everyone to celebrate with a feast that honors yesterday and embraces tomorrow. The New Year’s Buffet Special at P799 offers a memorable way to close the year and welcome the next chapter with fullness, gratitude, and heart.

Begin 2026 with a celebration worth savoring—only at Caja Kitchen Cebu.

Contact Information

For inquiries and reservations, guests may reach:

Caja Kitchen Cebu – Capitol Site

Tel: +63 32 505 3333

Mobile: +63 917 624 1455

Caja Kitchen Cebu – North Reclamation

Tel: +63 32 230 6777

Mobile: +63 917 624 1840 (PR)