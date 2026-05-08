Where your story begins: BE U Talamban officially breaks ground

There are beginnings that start with a moment, and there are beginnings that feel like they have been building quietly long before it. A quiet shift in direction, a space that seems to open even before it is built, a moment where possibility already feels present and everything after begins to take shape. It is that kind of beginning where you can be U.
BE U Talamban officially broke ground on April 22, 2026, Wednesday, transforming an open site into the starting point of a much larger story. A development designed for students and young individuals who are constantly evolving, constantly moving, constantly becoming. This is where it begins, where you can begin your story and define your own space as it starts to rise.
The program opened with a Holy Mass celebrated by Father Dan, accompanied by the soulful performance of Los Cantantes Cebu. It set a grounded and reflective tone for the ceremony, anchoring the moment in gratitude and purpose, a reminder that every space begins with meaning before it becomes structure. This was followed by the blessing of the site, honoring the ground as the foundation of what will soon become a living community shaped for student life, connection, and growth.
The presentation of the time capsule came next, preserving the vision and intent of BE U Talamban, a message to the future about what this beginning represents and what it is meant to become. The ceremonial groundbreaking proper followed, marking the official start of construction. Key leaders stepped forward with shovels in hand and turned the first soil, a shared gesture that moved the project from vision into motion.
A flag raising ceremony followed, symbolizing direction, pride, and forward momentum, reinforcing what BE U stands for, a space where you can be U, not someday, but from the very start. Cebu City Councilor Hon. Joel Garganera then shared his message of support, highlighting how developments like BE U contribute to shaping a city that grows alongside its students and young community.
The atmosphere then shifted into surprise as a flash mob by SAS Royals from the University of San Carlos filled the venue. Movement, rhythm, and spontaneity took over the space, echoing the spirit of BE U, where expression is part of everyday living and where energy naturally becomes experience. Mr. Giles Benedicto, Associate Director for Corporate Finance, followed with a message that grounded the vision in clarity and purpose.
He emphasized BE U Talamban as a long-term commitment to shaping environments where students are given more than space—they are given direction, rhythm, and room to grow. A reminder that what is being built is not just physical, but deeply intentional, designed for how young people actually live and move through life.
The momentum continued as the celebration carried its energy forward, reflecting the spirit of a community already in motion. The keynote message of Mr. Grand T. Benedicto, President and Chief Executive Officer of The BE Group of Companies, brought the vision into full perspective. He spoke of BE U as a space built for transition, independence, and becoming, a place where students are not boxed into structure but supported through movement. He emphasized that every detail of BE U is shaped with one intention: to allow individuals to define their own space, and in doing so, create their own story. A place where you can be U, fully and freely.
A dance performance by the SAS Royals followed, bringing expression, artistry, and youthful energy into the space once again. To close the program, everyone was invited to dance, transforming the venue into a shared moment of movement, where rhythm replaced formality and connection became the highlight. Because at BE U, space does not define you. You define the space.
As the ceremony came to a close, what remained was not just a milestone, but a clear sense of direction already set in motion. A beginning that does not pause at the surface, but continues into something lived, experienced, and shaped over time. Because BE U Talamban is not only being built as a place, but as a rhythm of living for students who are always becoming. And from here, it simply continues toward where you want to be. (SPONSORED CONTENT)