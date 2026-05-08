Where your story begins: BE U Talamban officially breaks ground

There are beginnings that start with a moment, and there are beginnings that feel like they have been building quietly long before it. A quiet shift in direction, a space that seems to open even before it is built, a moment where possibility already feels present and everything after begins to take shape. It is that kind of beginning where you can be U.

BE U Talamban officially broke ground on April 22, 2026, Wednesday, transforming an open site into the starting point of a much larger story. A development designed for students and young individuals who are constantly evolving, constantly moving, constantly becoming. This is where it begins, where you can begin your story and define your own space as it starts to rise.

The program opened with a Holy Mass celebrated by Father Dan, accompanied by the soulful performance of Los Cantantes Cebu. It set a grounded and reflective tone for the ceremony, anchoring the moment in gratitude and purpose, a reminder that every space begins with meaning before it becomes structure. This was followed by the blessing of the site, honoring the ground as the foundation of what will soon become a living community shaped for student life, connection, and growth.