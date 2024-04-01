Why the ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405) is your new traveling companion

We live in a time when we can take our work everywhere we want. Whether you need to compose a simple email, hop on a quick meeting before you fly off to your vacation, or make last-minute changes to an article that you have to send in a few minutes, most, if not all, of our work, is done with the help of technology.
Always take one step forward in any corner of the world with the all-new ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405), featuring a lighter and elevated work and entertainment experience whenever and wherever.
Here are some reasons why you should get ASUS’ newest premium productivity device and why it’s the perfect companion:
Pack light and never go wrong with the Zenbook 14 OLED’s slim and sophisticated look. It is designed to make your travels lighter without compromising its unique and innovative features, essential for heavy and tedious work. With its lightweight design of only 1.2 KG, traveling with the Zenbook 14 OLED truly is a game-changer.
Go about work with utmost ease and enjoy this laptop’s uncompromising mobility and slim and luxurious metal design. Whether working or simply giving yourself a respite from the daily strains of your professional career, the Zenbook 14 OLED is the perfect companion.
Experience unparalleled performance with up to Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, built-in Intel Arc Graphics, and Intel AI Boost. With its more than 15-hour battery life, you can easily maximize its incredible performance throughout the day. Wherever you are in the world, the Zenbook 14 OLED is your travel buddy, ensuring you are on top of your game.
Traveling opens your eyes to the world, and seeing it in all its true and vivid colors is something you can do anywhere with the latest Zenbook 14 OLED’s incredible display features, such as its ultra-vivid 2880 x 1800 ASUS Lumina OLED. Its maximum 600-nit brightness, web-friendly 16:10 aspect ratio, and 87 percent screen-to-body ratio ensure that your daily experience with Zenbook 14 OLED is nothing short of extraordinary.
Experience smooth and fast-moving visuals with its unique 120 Hz motion clarity feature, which ensures optimal visual performance and perfect brightness and color tone, designed to adjust for your eye comfort.
Streaming your favorite shows and rewatching your comfort films in a compact gadget that offers a cinema-like experience is another unique feature that makes the latest Zenbook 14 OLED the perfect on-the-go companion. With its super-linear speakers, Smart Amplifier, and ASUS Audio Booster, you are introduced to a top-tier level of audio quality that you can enjoy anytime and anywhere.
Investing in durable gadgets that can withstand the sometimes-not-so-glamorous kind of traveling is essential to making your travels smoother. The Zenbook 14 OLED is the standard travel companion. It ensures that scratches and accidents are the least of your worries due to its Corning Gorilla Glass NBT, which has been proven and tested to be more durable than ever.
Be at the top of your game wherever you are in the world with the newest ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405), and be connected anywhere and everywhere.
Find the ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED at ASUS Exclusive Stores and Authorized Resellers and take advantage of Home Credit's zero percent interest financing for up to 12 months. (SPONSORED SUPPLEMENT)