Why the ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405) is your new traveling companion

We live in a time when we can take our work everywhere we want. Whether you need to compose a simple email, hop on a quick meeting before you fly off to your vacation, or make last-minute changes to an article that you have to send in a few minutes, most, if not all, of our work, is done with the help of technology.

Always take one step forward in any corner of the world with the all-new ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405), featuring a lighter and elevated work and entertainment experience whenever and wherever.

Here are some reasons why you should get ASUS’ newest premium productivity device and why it’s the perfect companion: