Wiener AI ($WAI) price prediction from 2024 to 2040

Wiener AI – Forecast 2024

When the official announcement of the launch of its presale on April 11, 2024, and the discovery of its whitepaper, we immediately saw many similarities with $SCOTTY, which had managed to reach more than 40 million dollars in capitalization from its launch on DEXs (Decentralized Exchanges).

With already nearly $600,000 raised in just a few days, the idea of ​​creating a token that mixes artificial intelligence with Meme coin seems to be completely validated by an entire community of degens (Investors in risky cryptos). With almost $100,000 in daily investments at the moment, everything even seems to be accelerating thanks to the marketing work of the teams.

The hard cap of $14.5 million could be reached by June-July 2024, which would be excellent timing for its launch on DEXs and the first CEXs. $WAI could hope to achieve similar success to Scotty the AI ​​by leveraging its new community: the “Sausage Army”.

By the end of 2024, Wiener AI can easily reach $100,000,000 in capitalization and get noticed by larger exchanges. The price of $WAI in 2024 would then be $0.001449.

Wiener AI – Forecast 2025

Wiener AI's tokenomics clearly expresses its desire to build a strong community around its token. With 70% of the supply which will be distributed to degens through pre-sale, staking and community rewards, this eliminates the risk of the team leaving with the fund during the year 2025.

In the midst of a bullrun (bullish phase of the market) at this time, many people could make significant profits on Bitcoin, Ethereum and the main altcoins. Quickly, new projects like Wiener Dog AI could benefit from this influx of liquidity in DeFi (Decentralized Finance).

By also releasing its first artificial intelligence tools to satisfy and reassure its “Sausage Army”, the $WAI can have the ambition of joining the top 5 Meme coins by the year 2025.

By managing to place itself just behind Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe, Dogwifhat, and Bonk, $WAI can reach a capitalization of $1 billion at its peak in 2025. The price of the token would then be $0.01449.

Wiener AI – Forecast 2030

By the year 2030, all $ 69,000,000,000 WAI will be in circulation and should be available on major exchanges. If the project manages to attract large transaction volumes, Wiener AI could even be part of an upcoming Binance listing and benefit from new visibility.

However, to succeed in passing a bear market (bearish phase) that should take place between 2026 and 2028, the $WAI will have to prove that it is not just a simple dachshund coin. The artificial intelligence tools announced by the teams will have to be up to par and really serve the community.

We have no doubt that the halving (an event that takes place every 4 years on Bitcoin which generally leads to a significant increase) of 2028 can have a significant impact in 2030 on “secondary” tokens like $WAI. If the marketing work continues and the “Sausage Army” has been satisfied with the latest technological advances of Wiener AI, the price could reach new heights in 2030.

It is obviously recommended to take a large portion of your profits on $WAI from the end of the 2025 bullrun. However, by keeping a moonbag (a small number of tokens kept after taking profits) until 2030, it is possible to reach new highs at more than 1.5 billion capitalization. The price of $WAI would therefore be $0.02173.

Wiener AI – Forecast 2040

We ask our readers not to think too far ahead of Meme coins like $WAI. By 2040, a lot of regulations and changes in the DeFi sector could arrive and tilt the price of $WAI in one direction or the other. Even though global adoption of cryptocurrencies could already happen by this decade, new narratives and bigger players may arrive.

Wiener AI will have to face significant challenges to succeed in maintaining its community until 2040 and to experience new advances. This Meme coin will certainly have to find a real mission in the field of AI to carve out a lasting place in the DeFi landscape.

By imagining that $WAI becomes a real utility token of the ecosystem of this Wiener Dog AI dachshund and that real applications are developed and launched by the project, the latter can actually survive until 2040.

Even if $WAI can still be alive by the year 2040 by offering new artificial intelligence applications, the bear market (bearish phase) expected during this period could still cause its capitalization to drop to $500 million. The price of $WAI would then be $0.007246.

PARTICIPATE IN THE PRESALE HERE

$WAI Future: Minimum and Maximum Potential between 2024 and 2040

Our prediction on Wiener AI is a pure estimate by specialists in the field, who do not hold the absolute truth. As you know, the cryptocurrency industry experiences significant changes every year and therefore $WAI can experience great volatility compared to reported prices. In our opinion, here is the minimum and maximum potential of this token between 2024 and 2040:

Year Minimum price Average price Maximum price

2024 $0.0005 $0.00097 $0.001449

2025 $0.002 $0.0082 $0.01449

2030 $0.003 $0.012 $0.02173

2040 $0.0007 $0.0039 $0.007246