Worldbex Services International unveils innovation, culture, and culinary excellence in Cebu City

A grand unveiling of innovation, culture, and culinary excellence is happening in Cebu City, as Worldbex Services International (WSI) returns to Cebu City to bring its premier events experience to Central Visayas!

Three of its premier expositions will take place at the IEC Convention Center Cebu (IC3). The Philippine Building and Construction Expo Cebu 2024 (PHILBEX Cebu 2024), the Cebu Foods and Beverages Expo 2024 (CEFBEX 2024), and the Cebu Auto Show 2024 (CAS 2024) opened on September 12, 2024.

From September 12 to 15, these three world-class events will be open to the public in one big venue. PHILBEX Cebu 2024 will focus on the country's building and design industry, giving a spotlight to local and international innovators and giving them opportunities to grow and network with the regional sectors.

CEFBEX 2024, on the other hand, will focus on the food industry in the Philippines, showcasing the country’s delicious and unique side of culinary goodness with its unique and flavorful dishes. Visitors may also choose to watch the different competitions and shows related to Cebu’s culinary industry. Finally, CAS 2024 will showcase Cebu's automotive industry and its passion and drive to innovate. There are also new activities that will debut in its Cebu events, such as PHILBEX Likha, a brand-new exhibit that showcases locally made handcrafted furniture, weaving, and pottery.

Gracing the grand opening ceremonies today at the IEC Convention Center Cebu were Worldbex’s Founding Chairman, Mr. Joseph L. Ang; Co-Founding Chair, Ms. Levi Ang; WSI Managing Director, Ms. Jill Aithnie Ang; WSI Finance Director, Ms. Michelle Paula Ang-Yu, Acting Vice-Mayor of Cebu, Hon. Dondon Hontiveros, and Acting Mayor of Cebu, Hon. Raymond Alvin A. Garcia. The opening ceremony was also graced by keynote remarks by Board Member of the Sixth District of The Province of Cebu, Hon. Glenn Anthony O. Soco, representing the office of Hon. Governor Gwen Garcia; the Consulate-General of Japan in Cebu, Consul General Hideaki Matsuo & Mrs. Matsuo; Immediate Past President of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce, Mr. Charles Kenneth Co; Regional Executive Director of the Department of Agriculture - Regional Field Office 7, Director Angel C. Enriquez, Ceso III; Chief of Fisheries Production Support and Services Division for the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) Region 7, Ms. Elena L. Ylanan; Provincial Director of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Region 7, Director Rose Mae M. Quiñanola; Influencer and CEO of LITEBLOCK, Engr. Slater Young; District Director of the United Architects of the Philippines - C1, Ar. Leartes O. Tabotabo Jr.; Representative of the Automobile Association of the Philippines (AAP), Mr. Ramel C. Pahid; Mr. Myles Anthony Siao; the Chapter Presidents & Representatives of the Philippine Institute of Interior Designers; the Chapter Presidents of the United Architects of the Philippines, District - C1; the Chapter Presidents & Representatives of the Philippine Institute of Architects (PIA) and the Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers (IIEE); Chairperson of the Green Architecture Advocacy Philippines (GreenAP), Ar. Sylvester Seño; Director of the Green Architecture Advocacy Philippines, Inc., Carmelito Tatlonghari; Principal Architect of the Primea Design Group, Ar. Karlo Agasa; Chief Executive Officer (CEO) & Founder of Benotti Furniture, Mr. Mark Jeff Pecayo; Mr. Nikko Paulo Villa, Senior Relationship Manager, PLDT Enterprise and Mr. Jejay Montano, Relationship Manager, PLDT Enterprise, and Pacific Paint Boysen Philippines Marketing Manager, Engr. Vergel Dyoco.

WSI is thrilled to be back here in Cebu City and bring the beloved WSI events to Cebu. WSI hopes that having these events will help boost engagement and encourage more visitors to visit the Central Visayas region and see for themselves the wonders of the city.

PHILBEX Cebu 2024, CEFBEX 2024, and CAS 2024 are events organized by Worldbex Services International. For inquiries and concerns, you may reach them at (02) 8656-96-39, or email inquire@worldbexevents.com for more info. (SPONSORED CONTENT)