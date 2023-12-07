Worthy holiday gift: vivo Y17s now priced at Php 5,999

THIS festive season, vivo is thrilled to announce a merry surprise for all tech enthusiasts and budget-savvy consumers. The vivo Y17s with packed features is now adorned with a more budget-friendly price tag of only Php 5,999.
Get ready to indulge in the joy of giving, as this incredible offer ensures that the vivo Y17s becomes the perfect holiday gift for yourself or your loved ones.
Embrace the holiday spirit with the vivo Y17s, featuring a spectacular 50MP rear camera equipped with Night Algorithm technology. Say goodbye to blurry memories and hello to vivid, lifelike snapshots that encapsulate the magic of the festive season.
With 128GB internal storage, the vivo Y17s ensures that every special moment is safeguarded. You can expand it up to 1TB using a micro SD card, guaranteeing that cherished memories are stored and ready to be revisited for years to come.
Keep the holiday celebrations going without interruption, thanks to the powerful 5000mAh battery of the vivo Y17s. Enjoy uninterrupted calls, endless entertainment, and seamless browsing – all within a single device.
Priced at Php 5,999, the vivo Y17s at 4GB + 128GB symbolizes affordability without compromise. This holiday season, share the gift of cutting-edge technology, stunning photography, and ample storage with yourself or your loved ones.
In the spirit of Christmas, vivo invites all Filipinos to make this holiday truly unforgettable with the Y17s - available in Glitter Purple and Forest Green. Hurry to your nearest vivo store or add to card through official website, Shopee, Lazada, TikTok and seize this incredible deal before stocks vanish like holiday magic.
Stay updated with the latest offerings, news, and announcements from vivo Philippines on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, X, and TikTok. (SPONSORED CONTENT)