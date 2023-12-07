Worthy holiday gift: vivo Y17s now priced at Php 5,999

THIS festive season, vivo is thrilled to announce a merry surprise for all tech enthusiasts and budget-savvy consumers. The vivo Y17s with packed features is now adorned with a more budget-friendly price tag of only Php 5,999.

Get ready to indulge in the joy of giving, as this incredible offer ensures that the vivo Y17s becomes the perfect holiday gift for yourself or your loved ones.

Embrace the holiday spirit with the vivo Y17s, featuring a spectacular 50MP rear camera equipped with Night Algorithm technology. Say goodbye to blurry memories and hello to vivid, lifelike snapshots that encapsulate the magic of the festive season.