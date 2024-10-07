Wuling opens new showrooms and unveils innovative EV lineup
Patricia Elaine Espiritu, USC Intern / Writer
Wuling marked its expansion into the Cebuano market by opening its two showrooms at the Lower Ground Floor of SM City Cebu and 21 A.S Fortuna Street, Mandaue City on September 28, 2024. The highly anticipated grand opening unveiled Wuling Cebu’s latest car lineup: the Wuling Macaron, Bingo, and Baojun Yep, and featured Wuling’s Philippine Brand Ambassador and Miss Universe 2011 third runner-up, Shamcey Supsup-Lee.
The Chinese automobile manufacturer works closely with its official dealer in Cebu, New Electric Dreams, Inc. (NEDI), to provide holistically smart, green, affordable, and cost-efficient automotive solutions for Filipino families—a commitment proved by the competitive price point from which it sells its EVs. Additionally, all these EVs can be easily charged using any 220V power outlet, allowing for flexible daily or weekly charging based on individual needs.
For as low as P700,000 you can purchase your very own Wuling Macaron, a two-door Mini EV designed to be compact, energy-efficient, and perfect for navigating the busy streets of urban living. This EV boasts a driving range of 170 kilometers and is available in Avocado Green, Pink Peach, Lemon Yellow, and Coconut White.
Wuling also offers the Bingo, a versatile four-door hatchback EV priced between P899,000 and P1,119,000 for the Standard and Plus models, respectively. The Bingo provides a driving range of 200 kilometers (Standard) and 330 kilometers (Plus), combining sophistication, practicality, and cutting-edge technology while maintaining quality and performance. Available colors include Latte White, Shallow Green, Dawn Pink, and Breezy Blue.
The Baojun Yep, Wuling’s first SUV features an LCD on the rear exterior designed like a wristwatch, allowing the car to display messages, emojis, images, or animations to other drivers on the road. With a driving range of 303 km, this EV offers a perfect blend of urban functionality and the thrill of open-road adventures. The Yep can be yours in Cream, Black, Orange, Grey, Yellow, and Blue.
Future releases were also showcased at the event, including an Electric Mini-Cargo Van, EIO; an Electric Cargo/Passenger Van, Sunshine; and an Electric Mid-Size Sedan, Starlight. To add to the festivities of the grand opening, Wuling Cebu marked off P80,000 off of the Macaron and P100,000 off of the Bingo and Yep, available until supplies last.
Test drive, explore, and secure your first EV at the Wuling Cebu Mandaue Showroom from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on weekdays and 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekends and the Wuling showroom at SM City Cebu during regular mall hours. (SPONSORED CONTENT)