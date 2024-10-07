Wuling opens new showrooms and unveils innovative EV lineup.

Patricia Elaine Espiritu, USC Intern / Writer

Wuling marked its expansion into the Cebuano market by opening its two showrooms at the Lower Ground Floor of SM City Cebu and 21 A.S Fortuna Street, Mandaue City on September 28, 2024. The highly anticipated grand opening unveiled Wuling Cebu’s latest car lineup: the Wuling Macaron, Bingo, and Baojun Yep, and featured Wuling’s Philippine Brand Ambassador and Miss Universe 2011 third runner-up, Shamcey Supsup-Lee.

The Chinese automobile manufacturer works closely with its official dealer in Cebu, New Electric Dreams, Inc. (NEDI), to provide holistically smart, green, affordable, and cost-efficient automotive solutions for Filipino families—a commitment proved by the competitive price point from which it sells its EVs. Additionally, all these EVs can be easily charged using any 220V power outlet, allowing for flexible daily or weekly charging based on individual needs.