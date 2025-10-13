XRP in 2025: Breakthrough Rally or Start of the Decline?

Touted as the fastest Layer-2 chain linked to Bitcoin (BTC), HYPER has already become one of the most followed ventures of the year. In just a week, more than $1 million has flowed into the initiative, a pace that could push it over the $19 million mark in days.

Many investors are drawn by its promise to reinvent the utility of BTC, and the HYPER token is poised to play a central role in the ecosystem under construction. This kind of strong community backing and rapid adoption offers an interesting benchmark for XRP holders to consider; it shows how new technical layers can generate fresh momentum even in a crowded market.

Key Forces That Could Push XRP Higher

The first major advantage, regulatory clarity. Now that the conflict with the SEC is behind it, XRP is regaining a cleaner image among investors. And that's not all. If Ripple obtains its banking license in the United States, it would completely change the situation. XRP could become a banking asset integrated into traditional financial systems.

There's also the rise of utility. The RLUSD stablecoin is starting to circulate, cross-border payments via XRPL are ramping up, and the XLS-30 technical update with a native AMM offers new DeFi opportunities.

Risks That Could Weigh on XRP

But all is not won. On the economic front, US inflation remains stubborn and the Fed could keep rates high for longer. The result, less money flowing into risky assets like cryptocurrencies, and therefore less appetite for XRP. XRP absolutely must hold the $2.70 support level to hope for a rebound towards the $3.20 zone.

Another concern: practical use. The RLUSD stablecoin is growing rapidly, sometimes more than XRP itself. If it becomes the central one, some of the value risks moving away from the token.

And on the other side, the competition is fierce, Solana, Ethereum, and even the new Layer 2s are moving quickly into payments and DeFi.

XRP’s Turning Point: Boom or Bust Ahead?

It all depends on what happens in the coming months. If Ripple gets its banking license, if an XRP ETF is launched, and if rates drop as expected, XRP could return to the forefront. It would be a real boom, fueled by institutions and increased adoption.

On the other hand, despite Ripple's best efforts, the coin runs the risk of gradually losing traction if the macro environment continues to be tense, the ETF is rejected, or value moves without passing via XRP. To put it briefly, XRP is at a turning point where anything might happen.

What Investors Should Watch Next