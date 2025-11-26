Your Digital Home for the Holidays: Up to Php 20K discounts and vouchers in Acer Aking Tahanan Promo

Home is the perfect place to spend the holidays because it's where you feel most comfortable – a place where you can truly be yourself and where your story unfolds.

This season, Acer invites you to celebrate your digital tahanan, where you can tell your story your way and be your most productive and creative with the “Acer Aking Tahanan” holiday promo. Enjoy up to Php 20,000 in discounts and vouchers from SM Appliance Center when you purchase any participating Acer consumer or gaming notebook until January 18, 2026.

The gift of technology

Acer consumer notebooks are built for a variety of everyday tasks, including productivity, entertainment, and communication. They provide a balance of performance, portability, and value for money.

Acer and Predator gaming laptops take your performance to the next level. Whether you're taking your Acer or Predator gaming laptop on the go or using it at your desk at home, both deliver high performance in a compact, portable design.

“For Acer Aking Tahanan, we are giving back to our loyal customers who continue to trust us with their consumer and gaming laptop needs,” said Sue Ong-Lim, Managing Director at Acer Philippines.

Every purchase of a qualifying Acer or Predator laptop entitles the customer to receive up to Php 20,000 in discounts and/or up to Php 20,000 in free SM Appliance Center eGift Vouchers.

Customers must register their purchased product for warranty within one (1) week of purchase by visiting https://warranty.acer.com.ph/. After completing the registration, Acer will verify the customer's information within five (5) business days. Once validated, a warranty registration certificate will be sent to the customer's provided email address.

If the registered product qualifies for the promotion, an eGift Voucher will be sent to the customer's provided email address and mobile phone number within five (5) days of the warranty registration. To redeem the eGift Voucher, customers must present it at their selected SM Appliance Center.

Only purchases made from Acer Concept Stores, Acer Authorized Resellers, and/or the Acer Philippines Online Store qualify for the Acer Aking Tahanan promo.

For more information about the Acer Aking Tahanan promo, follow Acer Philippines on social media: @AcerPH on Facebook or visit www.acer.com. (PR)