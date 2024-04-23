Your favorite appliance store gets a fresh upgrade!

CAN you still remember the first home appliance that you bought? An electric fan that kept you cool during the summer, a simple electric kettle for your everyday coffee, or a fancy TV for the whole family? It’s always good to remember things that were able to make your day-to-day life much easier.

Cebu’s go-to appliance and lifestyle hub

Each new addition to your home doesn’t only bring convenience to your daily needs, it also gives you and your loved ones good memories to cherish even after the time you decide to upgrade—just like with SM Appliance Center, which has been serving Cebuanos since 1995.

A popular go-to store for appliances, electronics, and other home and gadget needs of Filipinos, SM Appliance Center has remained consistent in being able to address its customers’ growing needs through its wide range of high-quality products that give great value, coupled with delightful customer service. It is home to popular international and local brands, giving customers better options depending on their preference and budget. More than just an appliance store, SM Appliance Center Cebu has expanded its product and service offers to make it a true home appliance lifestyle hub.