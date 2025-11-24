Your power to shape the future

Your first power move is to learn how to budget. This is a plan that helps you know how much money you have, how much to spend, and how much to save. Contrary to common misconceptions, budgeting is not about depriving yourself. Its real value is in enabling you to track where your money goes and prioritize what matters in terms of spending. Simply put, it is staying in control of your finances. When you know which “spends” to prioritize, you are not avoiding fun; you are just being disciplined and getting ready for the future. Hence, knowing how to budget will guide you to power-move to win in life.

Your second power move is to learn how to save smart. Remember, “save smart”, not simply, “save”. And saving smart means saving in a bank. Keeping your hard-earned savings in a bank is safe. It keeps you protected and ready for opportunities. In the Philippines, bank deposits are insured up to the maximum deposit insurance coverage (MDIC) of P1 million per depositor per bank effective March 15, 2025. The MDIC refers to the maximum amount of depositor’s money in an insured bank guaranteed as safe by the government. And that government instrumentality mandated by law to provide deposit insurance is the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation or the PDIC.