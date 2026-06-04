Zero-fee donations now possible for GMA Kapuso Foundation via Palawan Group of Companies’ PalawanPay

With the goal of making charitable giving more accessible to Filipinos, the Palawan Group of Companies has partnered with GMA Kapuso Foundation to integrate PalawanPay as one of the foundation’s primary donation gateways. Powered by QR Ph and offered completely free of charge, the partnership marks a meaningful step forward in modernizing how Filipinos can take part in humanitarian efforts. At its core, the collaboration is grounded in Filipino values such as malasakit (compassion) and bayanihan (community spirit), which continue to shape how communities come together in times of need.
Formally launched through a ceremonial signing ceremony, the initiative allows QR-based donations with zero transaction fees, helping remove financial barriers that often discourage even the smallest contributions. With a simple scan using their smartphones, donors can now extend help instantly, anytime, and anywhere.
Supporters who once relied on over-the-counter bank donations can now give more conveniently through both digital and physical channels.
“We at the Palawan Group recognize the importance of trust, accountability, and integrity. Funds disbursed for the programs of the GMA Kapuso Foundation are directed with purpose, ensuring that every contribution reaches the communities and individuals who need it most. Behind every peso is a story of resilience, recovery, and hope. Behind every peso is our vow to remain matatag (steadfast), maaasahan (dependable), at mapagkakatiwalaan (trustworthy),” shared Palawan Group of Companies Co-Founder and Deputy Chairman Angelita M. Castro.
For GMA Kapuso Foundation, widely recognized for its long-standing humanitarian work, the partnership opens the door to a broader donor base while making the giving process simpler and more inclusive. By integrating PalawanPay into its donation channels, the foundation hopes to encourage more Filipinos to support underserved communities.
GMAKF Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Rikki Escudero-Catibog underscored the importance of partnering with organizations that can respond quickly to communities in need across the Philippines, noting that many of these areas are effectively served by the Palawan Group of Companies. She also highlighted the alignment between GMAKF and the Palawan Group, particularly in their shared focus on education and their efforts to support students and schools nationwide.
Through this integration, PalawanPay users can now conveniently support programs focused on disaster response, healthcare missions, education, and livelihood initiatives, with a zero-fee system ensuring that the full amount of every donation goes directly to beneficiaries, maximizing its impact on the ground. Grounded in the shared principle of “Serbisyong Totoong Maaasahan at may Malasakit,” which brings together the GMA Kapuso Foundation’s “Serbisyong Totoo” and the Palawan Group of Companies’ “Serbisyong Maaasahan at may Malasakit,” both organizations work together to deliver timely, accessible, and meaningful assistance to communities across the country.
“At the Palawan Group of Companies, partnerships have always been at the heart of what we do. They are not formed merely to expand our reach or grow our business, but to serve a deeper purpose of uplifting our nation. This is why we collaborate with organizations that share the same values. Our partnership with the GMA Kapuso Foundation reflects that belief,” said Palawan Group Chief Business Development Officer Lisa Lou Castro-Sabado.
As the program concluded, both organizations expressed optimism that the initiative will help strengthen a culture of giving in the country, one that is inclusive, accessible, and rooted in genuine care for others. By bringing together digital innovation and compassion, the partnership reflects a shared vision of a more connected and caring Philippines. (PR)