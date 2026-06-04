Zero-fee donations now possible for GMA Kapuso Foundation via Palawan Group of Companies’ PalawanPay

With the goal of making charitable giving more accessible to Filipinos, the Palawan Group of Companies has partnered with GMA Kapuso Foundation to integrate PalawanPay as one of the foundation’s primary donation gateways. Powered by QR Ph and offered completely free of charge, the partnership marks a meaningful step forward in modernizing how Filipinos can take part in humanitarian efforts. At its core, the collaboration is grounded in Filipino values such as malasakit (compassion) and bayanihan (community spirit), which continue to shape how communities come together in times of need.

Formally launched through a ceremonial signing ceremony, the initiative allows QR-based donations with zero transaction fees, helping remove financial barriers that often discourage even the smallest contributions. With a simple scan using their smartphones, donors can now extend help instantly, anytime, and anywhere.

Supporters who once relied on over-the-counter bank donations can now give more conveniently through both digital and physical channels.