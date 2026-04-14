Zero fees for Middle East Transactions via GCash extended until Apr 30, 2026

GCash has extended zero fees for transfers to and from the Middle East until April 30, 2026 to help ease the financial burden of its users and their families amid the ongoing developments in the region.

The initiative allows overseas Filipinos in affected areas to stay connected with loved ones back home and to receive assistance without added costs. This supports the national government's continuing efforts to prioritize the safety and welfare of overseas Filipinos.

This means Filipinos in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Israel, Lebanon, and Jordan will not be charged for their bank transfers to the Philippines and other transactions like buy load and pay bills. Waived transaction fees will be credited back via in-app cashback. No registration is required, eligible fees will be automatically returned to GCash user accounts, and users will receive an in-app notification confirming that the cashback has been successfully credited.

GCash users in the Philippines can also remit money to their loved ones in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Oman for free via GCash International Transfer.

The goal is simple: to make everyday transactions more affordable, accessible, and seamless for Filipinos. GCash will continue to closely monitor developments in the region and assess the need for a possible extension of these financial relief measures as necessary.

For more information, visit www.gcash.com. (PR)