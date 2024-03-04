Federal Land spearheads coastal revival via mangrove planting in Carcar

AMID the gentle hum of Carcar City’s coastal life, a new chapter in environmental stewardship is being written.

With over 50 years of real estate industry expertise, Federal Land Inc. (FLI) has always been intent on cultivating the localities where they set their foothold. Through its Cebu Estate office, FLI recently mobilized a mangrove reforestation project in Barangay Perrelos, infusing the area with new life and hope after the destruction wrought by typhoon Odette.

In collaboration with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and local fisherfolk, a team from Federal Land, including dedicated individuals from Marco Polo Residences, has planted around 36,000 mangrove propagules. This effort not only reclaims the vitality of a 6,084-square-meter stretch of coastline but also reinstates the mangroves’ critical role in coastal protection and marine biodiversity.

Fidel Malaca, vice president for Cebu Estate at Federal Land, remarks on the project’s importance: “Restoring these mangroves impacts the environment and the communities that depend on it. We look forward to seeing the effect of this project on marine life and the community in the years to come.”

The initiative is more than a response to past calamities; it’s an investment in a sustainable future. It represents Federal Land’s pledge to ecological balance and its responsibility towards community enrichment.

Federal Land is dedicated to nurturing these mangroves, with plans for regular check-ups every six months for the next five years, ensuring that these saplings grow into a thriving forest. This endeavor is a key part of their corporate social responsibility, underlining their investment in the welfare of the nation and the environment.

Looking ahead, Federal Land is focused on contributing to a resilient and vibrant future for Cebu. This mangrove reforestation project is just the beginning, reflecting their commitment to environmental care and community partnership. / PR